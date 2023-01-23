Read full article on original website
Aldi's Convincing Copycat Chick-Fil-A Sandwich Will Get You Through All Sundays
As America's favorite fast food restaurant with a customer satisfaction score of 83 in 2022, it's safe to say that people love their Chick-fil-A (via The Hill). However, despite how beloved the "home of the original chicken sandwich" is by foodies across the country, none of them can say they're obsessed with the eatery enough to swing through its drive-thru every single day of the year.
Popeye's Is Bringing Back Popular Menu Items Nationwide - Available Until February 12 Only!
Popeyes is starting the new year by bringing back some popular menu items for a limited time. The Ghost Pepper Wings, Strawberry Cheesecake Cup, and Blueberry Lemon Pie are all available at participating locations until February 12. These items were previously offered on the menu and have been brought back by popular demand.
We tried Pepsi’s lemon-lime soda, ‘Starry’; here’s what we think it tastes like
Pepsi recently ditched its lemon-lime soda, Sierra Mist and has replaced it with Starry. With the slogan, “Starry hits different,” the company said the new Starry “delivers the crisp, refreshing bite consumers have been longing for in the lemon-lime flavored soda category.”. Sierra Mist was launched in...
Ben & Jerry’s newest ‘Topped’ flavors taste like two classic desserts
Ben & Jerry’s has launched two new flavors in its “Topped” line that will have ice cream lovers ditching their New Year’s resolutions. Bossin’ Cream Pie and Raspberry Cheesecake feature what the “Topped” line is known for - a top layer of chocolate ganache.
N.J. diner offers 105-pound burger, the ‘8th Wonder’
There’s a diner in Jersey that offers a 105-pound burger on its menu. Yes, you read that correctly: 105 pounds. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Orange angel food cake: Try this easy dessert recipe
If you're lacking time to make an extravagant dessert, try this orange angel food cake that can be made in less than an hour. This flavor-filled recipe is a sweet and simple cake everyone will love.
'I Made Air Fryer Pork Chops and Have No Need for Pans Now'
Juicy, moist and flavorful pork chops cooked in a flash.
