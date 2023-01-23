Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
RIBBON CUTTING THURSDAY FOR BOYS & GIRLS CLUB OF WASHINGTON CO.
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Thursday) with the Boys & Girls Club of Washington County. The ribbon cutting is for the reveal of a new van and carport for the Boys & Girls Club, located at 1710 East Tom Green Street. The ribbon...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. BUSINESSES RECEIVE HONORS AT TOURISM AWARDS
Washington County businesses and organizations were recognized recently for their work in impacting tourism in the community. The Visit Brenham/Washington County Destination Marketing Organization held an awards party to celebrate the outstanding accomplishments of local tourism partners. Awards presented at the event include (award descriptions courtesy Visit Brenham):. Local Love...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. APPRAISAL DISTRICT BOARD HEARS MAP REVIEW SCORES
The Washington County Appraisal District Board of Directors received the state’s results for its 2022-23 Methods and Assistance Program (MAP) review at a meeting Tuesday. The Texas Comptroller is required at least once every two years to review each appraisal district’s governance, taxpayer assistance, operating procedures, appraisal standards, procedures and methodology.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. SHERIFF: MEDICAL EPISODE LED TO SEALY MAN’S DEATH AFTER FALLING INTO LAKE SOMERVILLE
Authorities have identified a Sealy man who died after falling from his boat into Lake Somerville last weekend, and new information has been released into the circumstances of his death. According to Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak, 65-year-old Darel Roark fell from the boat into the water after suffering “an...
KBTX.com
Expansion projects for Highway 6 expected to begin in 2024
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - State Highway 6 will start to look different in 2024. The Bryan/College Station Metropolitan Planning Organization hopes to make the highway more convenient for drivers. Plans include an additional lane on both sides of Highway 6 going from Highway 21 to William D. Fitch. There will...
65 Year-Old Industry, Texas Woman Allegedly Assaulted Over Found $50 Bill
There is just something magical about finding a stray bill on the ground even if its just a dollar. I remember a few years ago when I was out for a random walk and found a $20 bill that was about to fall down a drainage ditch. Or another time I found $10 in the dryer at the laundromat. Exciting stuff. For a 65 year-old Industry, Texas woman, finding some money turned into an absolute nightmare.
kwhi.com
FAMILY OF A&M STUDENT AWARDED $69 MILLION IN DAMAGES
The family of a Texas A&M student that was killed in a hit-and-run incident has been awarded $69 million in damages. According to a report by KBTX-TV, court documents show that a Brazos County Jury awarded the large sum to the family of Carly Beatty. On September 15, 2019, Beatty,...
KBTX.com
Major detour planned for southbound SH 6 in Bryan Wednesday night
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Transportation is planning a significant detour for drivers Wednesday night into Thursday morning on Highway 6 in Bryan. Beginning at 7 p.m., the southbound lanes of Highway 6 will close between Harvey Mitchell Parkway and the exit for Texas Avenue. Drivers will...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM AIRPORT MASTER PLAN WORKSHOP POSTPONED
Update @ 9:55 a.m.: The master plan workshop planned for tomorrow (Thursday) at the Brenham Municipal Airport has been postponed. A new workshop date will be announced as soon as schedules are finalized. Original Story @ 9 a.m.: The Brenham Municipal Airport will host a master plan workshop tomorrow (Thursday)...
kwhi.com
UTILITY WORK ON SOUTH CHAPPELL HILL STREET BEGINS WEDNESDAY
The southbound lane of Chappell Hill Street between South Market Street and Becker Drive will be closed for a week starting tomorrow (Wednesday). The City of Brenham says it is partnering with Larry Young Paving to install a water and sewer line along South Chappell Hill Street. Southbound traffic will...
KBTX.com
Remembering World War II veteran and long-time Bryan businessman
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - World War II veteran and long-time Bryan resident and builder, Joe Ferreri died at 103 years old. His daughter shared the news Monday morning on Facebook. Ferreri built a high rise in Bryan-College Station in 1980. He told KBTX at the time that it was the...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM FOOTBALL PARENT MEETING ON WEDNESDAY
There will be a Brenham High School Football Parent Meeting tomorrow (Wednesday) night 6pm at the Brenham High School Main Gym. For more information, contact Head Football Coach and Athletic Director Danny Youngs at 979-730-3790, or dyoungs@brenhamk-12.net.
Cafe Express expanding Houston presence with location in The Woodlands
Cafe Express will open in The Woodlands on Jan. 30. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact) Cafe Express, a Houston-area restaurant with three locations, will be opening its fourth location at 3091 College Park Drive, Conroe, on Jan. 30. The restaurant has been around for 35 years in Houston, and all location still serve original recipes created by founder and chef Robert Del Grande. The menu is composed of dishes that reflect the European cafe cuisine style.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM PREGNANCY CENTER REMINDS COMMUNITY OF AVAILABLE SERVICES
A local pregnancy center is reminding the public of the services it provides, in light of Sunday’s incident where a human fetus was found at Hohlt Park. Brenham Pregnancy Center says it provides free and confidential services such as pregnancy tests, limited ultrasounds, counseling, parenting education, pregnancy loss support, post-abortion support, material assistance and referral services.
kwhi.com
FIREFIGHTERS RESCUE CHILD TRAPPED INSIDE WALL AFTER FALLING THROUGH FLOOR AC VENT
Washington County first responders rescued a child who was trapped after falling through a floor air-conditioning vent. The Chappell Hill Volunteer Fire Department says units were called out just after 3:45 p.m. Tuesday to a home in the 4100 block of Marshall Lane in Chappell Hill. When they arrived, they...
kwhi.com
ANTIQUE ROSE EMPORIUM UNDER NEW OWNERSHIP
A popular nursery and display garden in Washington County has new ownership. Mike and Jean Shoup, who founded the Antique Rose Emporium in 1983, sold the business in November to Jim and Kim Keeter of Fredericksburg. Mike is retiring, but will stay with the business through the transition and will continue beyond that as an ambassador.
kwhi.com
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED FRIDAY
A Houston man was arrested Friday after a theft was noted at the local Walmart store. Brenham Police report that Friday evening at 6:40, Officer Grayson Marburger was to dispatched to Walmart Supercenter at 203 Highway 290 West in reference to a theft. Officer Marburger made contact with Jonathan Rogers, 39 of Houston, shortly after he left the parking lot. Rogers admitted to not paying for items that he had in his vehicle. Once Rogers was taken into custody he was found to also be in possession of another person’s Texas Driver’s License. Rogers was transported and booked into the Washington County Jail for Theft of Property between $2500 and $30,000 and Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information.
KBTX.com
Pickup truck rolls on Dilly Shaw Tap Road in Brazos County
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A pickup truck driver survived a rollover crash early Sunday morning in Northeast Brazos County. It happened around 4:00 a.m. in the 4000 block of Dilly Shaw Tap Road near Palermo Road. The pickup truck rolled into a creek off the roadway, according to first...
kwhi.com
FIGHT LEADS TO ARREST TUESDAY
A Brenham man was arrested Tuesday after a fight took place. Brenham Police report that Tuesday afternoon at 3:50, Officers were dispatched to a fight in progress call in the 1100 block of Green Street involving two males. The caller reported one of the male subjects displayed a knife during the altercation. A knife was recovered at the scene and Ryan Matthew Trevino, 19 of Brenham, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
Popular Texas BBQ Joint Just Opened Another Highly-Anticipated Location
Killen's Barbecue just opened up a new location!
