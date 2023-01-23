Read full article on original website
NBC12
Proposed bill would make it a fine to leave gun in unattended vehicle
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Democrats in Virginia are talking gun control reform as the 2023 General Assembly session is underway. On Friday, Senate Democrats spent the morning touting a number of pieces of legislation they hope will pass. Senate Bill 901 would create a $500 fine for those who leave...
KATV
Bill seeking to classify drag shows the same as escort agencies advances out of committee
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An Arkansas Senate bill filed earlier this month that would classify drag performances as part of the "adult-oriented business," along with escort agencies and other businesses advanced from the City, County, and Local Affairs Committee Affairs on Thursday. SB43, which was filed Republican state Sen....
KOAT 7
Lawmakers push bill to clear warrant backlog
SANTA FE, N.M. — A measure to get violent offenders off the streets is making its way through the New Mexico state legislature. “Right now today in Albuquerque, there are 5,000 outstanding felony warrants,” Mayor Tim Keller. Local leaders all have the same goal, to clear the warrant...
Bill that clarifies stalking as a form of harassment is moving closer to passing
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The House Judiciary Committee of WV passed a bill that would clarify stalking as a form of harassment. Senate Bill 132 was passed in the Senate on January 11, 2023, and moved through the House Judiciary Committee today, January 25, 2023. The bill clarifies that stalking is a form of harassment.
New legislation for landlords takes effect Jan. 1, meant to keep tenants safer
(The Center Square) – Landlords in Florida will have a new set of rules to abide by come Jan. 1 when new legislation goes into effect. Senate Bill 898, also known as ‘Miya’s Law’, is named after Miya Marcano, a 19-year-old student who was killed in her apartment complex in Orlando in 2021 by a maintenance worker who had access to a master key. The law was designed by lawmakers to provide more safety measures for tenants by keeping records of who has access to...
msn.com
Pictured: Inmate, 25, who had 'inappropriate fling with jail officer'
Slide 1 of 7: An inmate who allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with a prison officer also had a fling with a prison nurse who was jailed over their romance. Harri Pullen, 25, is accused of having relationships with health worker Elyse Hibbs and custody officer Ruth Shmylo (pictured), both also 25, while he was locked up at category B prison HMP Parc in Bridgend, UK. Hibbs was jailed for six months in October after she admitted having flirtatious phone calls with the 'manipulative' Pullen while he served his sentence. Shmylo is now facing trial charged with misconduct in public office over the alleged relationship. Pullen's identity was revealed during a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court today, where Shmylo will stand trial in September.
Ahmaud Arbery Murderer Gregory McMichael, 68, Moved To Medical Prison, Officials Refusing To Provide Details
One of the three men convicted of murder for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, was transferred from prison to a secured hospital, RadarOnline.com has learned. Gregory McMichael, 68, was sentenced to life without parole in August 2022, for his participation in the killing of Arbery, who was just 25 years old when he was fatally shot. Arbery went for a run near his home in Georgia, upon which Gregory, his son Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr., hunted the innocent jogger down from their vehicle. The three men's actions were recorded on camera, which showed the graphic escalation of...
Idaho lawmaker proposes legislation to punish sanctuary cities, repeal anti-militia law and prohibit colleges from banning guns
BOISE — Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Moscow, introduced three pieces of legislation Wednesday that would punish sanctuary cities, repeal the state law banning private militias, and prohibit colleges and universities from banning guns on campus. The Senate State Affairs Committee unanimously voted to introduce all three proposals. Foreman proposed adding a new chapter to the state’s immigration code that would prohibit local governments from declaring themselves ‘sanctuary cities,’ or declaring that...
KFYR-TV
Bill would ban use of certain personal pronouns in ND
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A controversial bill has been introduced by lawmakers involving language surrounding transgender people. House Bill 2199 would basically do two things. First, it would change the definition of gender to the following: “Words used to reference an individual’s sex, gender, gender identity, or gender expression, mean the individual’s determined sex at birth, male or female.” To clarify, that means, under the proposed bill, someone’s sex at birth would, by state law, be their gender. The second thing it would do would be to require all pronouns used to reflect that definition of gender.
Supreme Court to hear a 93 year-old woman' case about county government that foreclosed her home and took every penny
In a case that defies logic and questions the legitimacy and morality of certain laws, the Supreme court will hear the case brought before it by “Geraldine Tyler, a 94-year-old widow who had her entire home’s equity confiscated after she failed to pay $2,300 in property taxes.” The case originating from Hennepin County, Minnesota, has nationwide implications. The legal organization representing Geraldine asserts that home equity is a form of property that is protected by the constitution.
Washington could join Utah as strictest states for blood alcohol levels while driving
A new bill in the legislature would lower the limit from .08 to .05
South Dakota lawmaker introduces bill to ban drag shows using state money, resources
Months after a student organization hosted a drag show event on the South Dakota State University campus, a lawmaker is moving to prevent it from happening again.
KFYR-TV
ND lawmakers considering bill to make Indian Child Welfare Act state law
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers in Bismarck are considering a bill that proponents say would preserve cultural connections for Native American children in the foster care system. House Bill 1536 would cement into law the Indian Child Welfare Act, which is a federal law that could soon be overturned by...
McDougle bill making it a felony to vote as non-US citizen or help register to vote is dead
On Tuesday, Senator Ryan McDougle attempted to push forward SB 878, a voter registration bill that noted that a person who isn’t a U.S. citizen isn’t entitled to vote and anyone who helped a non-citizen register to vote could be found guilty of a Class 6 felony.
Arkansas Senate bill would broaden obscenity code to include libraries
A bill submitted in the Arkansas Senate Thursday would expand the definition of obscene materials and make libraries in the state criminally liable if they violate it.
Senate Judiciary advances bill that would allow college students to carry on campus
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A bill that has been proposed in previous sessions is again making its way through the West Virginia Legislature as the Senate Judiciary Committee has advanced the Campus Self-Defense Act, a bill that would allow college students to carry on campus. Current West Virginia law...
Washington Examiner
South Dakota lawmakers propose bill requiring reporting of student crimes to schools
A bill proposed by South Dakota lawmakers would require the reporting of students' crimes to their schools. The bill, advanced by a South Dakota Senate committee, was propelled mainly by Republicans. Republican state Sen. Erin Tobin defended the bill as essential for the protection of victims, saying current laws only...
Roundhouse Roundup: Firearm debates, minimum wage, fire recovery
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Today, legislators will tackle some pressing issues: Access to firearms, minimum wages, and funds for wildfire recovery. Here’s what you need to know to follow along. Firearm access On the schedule for today’s House Consumer and Public Affairs Committee, is House Bill 9, a bill aimed at limiting access to firearms for […]
Alcohol overserving liability bill passes to third reading after heated debate
Sen. Willis Curdy, D-Missoula, said the Senate Majority Leader’s bill on alcohol overserving liability was an “insurance bailout bill” during a heated exchange on the Senate floor on second reading Wednesday. Senate Bill 107, proposed by Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, R-Great Falls, would limit a bar’s civil liability in overserving alcohol to patrons. The bill passed […] The post Alcohol overserving liability bill passes to third reading after heated debate appeared first on Daily Montanan.
thecentersquare.com
Virginia bill would increase jury duty pay to highest in the nation
(The Center Square) – Lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle have signaled support for a measure that would make Virginia’s jury duty per-day pay the highest in the nation. A bill by state Sen. Lionell Spruill, D-Chesapeake, to increase Virginia’s jury duty allowance from $30 to...
