Indiana State

KOAT 7

Lawmakers push bill to clear warrant backlog

SANTA FE, N.M. — A measure to get violent offenders off the streets is making its way through the New Mexico state legislature. “Right now today in Albuquerque, there are 5,000 outstanding felony warrants,” Mayor Tim Keller. Local leaders all have the same goal, to clear the warrant...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Center Square

New legislation for landlords takes effect Jan. 1, meant to keep tenants safer

(The Center Square) – Landlords in Florida will have a new set of rules to abide by come Jan. 1 when new legislation goes into effect. Senate Bill 898, also known as ‘Miya’s Law’, is named after Miya Marcano, a 19-year-old student who was killed in her apartment complex in Orlando in 2021 by a maintenance worker who had access to a master key. The law was designed by lawmakers to provide more safety measures for tenants by keeping records of who has access to...
FLORIDA STATE
msn.com

Pictured: Inmate, 25, who had 'inappropriate fling with jail officer'

Slide 1 of 7: An inmate who allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with a prison officer also had a fling with a prison nurse who was jailed over their romance. Harri Pullen, 25, is accused of having relationships with health worker Elyse Hibbs and custody officer Ruth Shmylo (pictured), both also 25, while he was locked up at category B prison HMP Parc in Bridgend, UK. Hibbs was jailed for six months in October after she admitted having flirtatious phone calls with the 'manipulative' Pullen while he served his sentence. Shmylo is now facing trial charged with misconduct in public office over the alleged relationship. Pullen's identity was revealed during a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court today, where Shmylo will stand trial in September.
RadarOnline

Ahmaud Arbery Murderer Gregory McMichael, 68, Moved To Medical Prison, Officials Refusing To Provide Details

One of the three men convicted of murder for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, was transferred from prison to a secured hospital, RadarOnline.com has learned. Gregory McMichael, 68, was sentenced to life without parole in August 2022, for his participation in the killing of Arbery, who was just 25 years old when he was fatally shot. Arbery went for a run near his home in Georgia, upon which Gregory, his son Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr., hunted the innocent jogger down from their vehicle. The three men's actions were recorded on camera, which showed the graphic escalation of...
GEORGIA STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho lawmaker proposes legislation to punish sanctuary cities, repeal anti-militia law and prohibit colleges from banning guns

BOISE — Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Moscow, introduced three pieces of legislation Wednesday that would punish sanctuary cities, repeal the state law banning private militias, and prohibit colleges and universities from banning guns on campus. The Senate State Affairs Committee unanimously voted to introduce all three proposals. Foreman proposed adding a new chapter to the state’s immigration code that would prohibit local governments from declaring themselves ‘sanctuary cities,’ or declaring that...
IDAHO STATE
KFYR-TV

Bill would ban use of certain personal pronouns in ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A controversial bill has been introduced by lawmakers involving language surrounding transgender people. House Bill 2199 would basically do two things. First, it would change the definition of gender to the following: “Words used to reference an individual’s sex, gender, gender identity, or gender expression, mean the individual’s determined sex at birth, male or female.” To clarify, that means, under the proposed bill, someone’s sex at birth would, by state law, be their gender. The second thing it would do would be to require all pronouns used to reflect that definition of gender.
Pete Lakeman

Supreme Court to hear a 93 year-old woman' case about county government that foreclosed her home and took every penny

In a case that defies logic and questions the legitimacy and morality of certain laws, the Supreme court will hear the case brought before it by “Geraldine Tyler, a 94-year-old widow who had her entire home’s equity confiscated after she failed to pay $2,300 in property taxes.” The case originating from Hennepin County, Minnesota, has nationwide implications. The legal organization representing Geraldine asserts that home equity is a form of property that is protected by the constitution.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
KRQE News 13

Roundhouse Roundup: Firearm debates, minimum wage, fire recovery

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Today, legislators will tackle some pressing issues: Access to firearms, minimum wages, and funds for wildfire recovery. Here’s what you need to know to follow along. Firearm access On the schedule for today’s House Consumer and Public Affairs Committee, is House Bill 9, a bill aimed at limiting access to firearms for […]
HOBBS, NM
Daily Montanan

Alcohol overserving liability bill passes to third reading after heated debate

Sen. Willis Curdy, D-Missoula, said the Senate Majority Leader’s bill on alcohol overserving liability was an “insurance bailout bill” during a heated exchange on the Senate floor on second reading Wednesday. Senate Bill 107, proposed by Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, R-Great Falls, would limit a bar’s civil liability in overserving alcohol to patrons. The bill passed […] The post Alcohol overserving liability bill passes to third reading after heated debate appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Virginia bill would increase jury duty pay to highest in the nation

(The Center Square) – Lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle have signaled support for a measure that would make Virginia’s jury duty per-day pay the highest in the nation. A bill by state Sen. Lionell Spruill, D-Chesapeake, to increase Virginia’s jury duty allowance from $30 to...
VIRGINIA STATE

