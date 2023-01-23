ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

What Is The Oldest Town In North Dakota?

We were having a discussion the other night about the oldest town in North Dakota. Several guesses included Williston, Fargo and even Wahpeton. None of us at the table were close. The oldest town in North Dakota is Pembina!. Pembina's motto is "Oldest Settlement in the Dakota Territories" According to...
PEMBINA, ND
Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From South Dakota

South Dakota has produced a number of notable figures in the entertainment industry, including actors, comedians, and television personalities. In this article, we will profile five famous people from South Dakota: January Jones, Timmy Williams, Debra Mooney, Catherine Bach, and Bob Barker.
These are the biggest snowfalls recorded in North Dakota history

(STACKER) — Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular. Despite […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Bismarck/North Dakota – Why Does This Get Denied Every Time?

I have two sides to this story, AND I understand all the arguments FOR and AGAINST this proposed bill. Here is the long-running debate about having it legal to smoke cigars in bars and lounges - secondhand smoke of course is the main culprit. In this day and age, it's really almost impossible to think back to what it must have been like when smoking inside was allowed and almost everywhere you went - I remember like it was yesterday sitting in a coffee shop with my dad when I was a kid, in San Diego, California, flanked by a smoker on our left and right. My dad was furious, but there was nothing he could do about it. For almost 10 years now here in North Dakota smoking INSIDE is not allowed. A controversial bill has been announced that would change that law.
CALIFORNIA STATE
North Dakotans gather in Arizona for a piece of home away from home

MESA, A.Z. (KFYR) - Every spring for the past 50 years, hundreds and even thousands of North Dakotans gather on the other side of the country. The North Dakota picnic in Arizona has become a large event, formed by those who have moved to Arizona for warmer weather, but still want to keep and appreciate their North Dakota roots. Although it’s not clear why it started, North Dakota Community Foundation Director of Communications Christi Stonecipher says she’s sure it started with a potluck in true North Dakota fashion.
ARIZONA STATE
Mandan, ND
96.5 The Walleye plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

