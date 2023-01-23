ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Victim of East Ave. fatal shooting identified as former suspect in Genesee St. mass shooting

By George Gandy
News 8 WROC
 6 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The victim of a fatal shooting on East Avenue was identified Monday as a former suspect in the Boys and Girls Club shooting, according to the Rochester Police Department.

RPD said that the victim, identified as 25-year-old Michael Mathis of Gates, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot at the corner of East Ave. and North Union St. Mathis was pronounced dead at URMC.

Rochester police confirmed that Mathis was the same individual who was formerly accused of a mass shooting at the Boys and Girls Club on Genesee Street in August 2015 that killed three. In 2017, Mathis was found not guilty on all counts.

In June 2016, Johnny Blackshell, Jr. was found guilty of first-degree murder for his role in the shooting. Jalen Everett was formerly found guilty of the shooting, but a judge overturned the verdict in December 2016.

The motive behind Mathis’s murder is unknown at this time, however, RPD said they will not speculate about the motive. RPD does acknowledge that he could’ve been killed as retribution for the 2015 shooting, but they also said he could’ve been killed by someone who had no idea who he was.

Comments / 59

Guest
6d ago

Appears the justice system got it wrong and people are taking care of business. This is what happens with a failed justice system.If you want to stop crime, first stop Democrat Crime Policies!

Reply(4)
21
Guest
5d ago

See he could have done something better with his life, but he kept on being a gang banger , now look where he ended up so sad

Reply(2)
9
Alex Powers
5d ago

Whoever authorized this article is savage af. The only people they are hurting are the people left to grieve him smh. We gotta do better for each other.

Reply(2)
8
 

News 8 WROC

