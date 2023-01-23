Read full article on original website
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your ThoughtsThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Calera to Welcome First of Its Kind: The Comfort Inn & Suites HotelBryan DijkhuizenCalera, AL
Time for Some Fun! Events Happening In Birmingham and Surrounding Areas From January 23, 2023 until February 4, 2023The World Around Jae and BeyondBirmingham, AL
Shoplifting Alert! New Release January 19, 2023 - Hoover Police Department Looking for Person Of Interest InvolvingThe World Around Jae and BeyondHoover, AL
Restaurant News- Culver's in Hoover and All Other Alabama Locations Have Made a Change To The MenuThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Shelby Reporter
No. 4 Spain Park knocks down Chelsea
HOOVER — Spain Park picked up a bounce-back area win against Chelsea during the Jaguars’ senior night. The Chelsea Hornets fell to the Jaguars 69-47 on Tuesday, Jan. 24. In the opening quarter, the Jaguars posted two more points than the Hornets for a 13-11 lead. Chase James led Spain Park with two baskets posted outside the arc, while Chapman Blevins followed with one basket totaling three points.
Shelby Reporter
Oak Mountain takes down No. 4 Spain Park
NORTH SHELBY – Oak Mountain came into its matchup with Spain Park on Friday, Jan. 20, having lost to the Jaguars 76-39 just two weeks prior. Spain Park has been undefeated in their area with additional wins against Chelsea and Hewitt-Trussville, however, the Eagles changed that. From the start,...
Shelby Reporter
Thompson, Oak Mountain girls bowling teams headed to state
SPANISH FORT – The Thompson Warriors and Oak Mountain Eagles are both headed to the state bowling tournament after impressive showings at the AHSAA 6A-7A South Regional Tournament held at Eastern Shore Lanes in Spanish Fort Jan. 19-20. Both teams had success throughout the two-day tournament with the Warriors making it all the way to the championship match and the Eagles finding a spot in the semifinals.
wvtm13.com
Alabama teen beauty queen wins state high school wrestling championship
She’s an American Beauty. A beauty you never want to mess with. She can walk proudly on stage and get after it on the mat. For Miss Junior Teen United States, it's about more than beauty. She’s about gut wrenches, cradles and half nelsons. Trussville, Alabama’s Katherine Grigbsy...
Shelby Reporter
Eagles dominate in area matchup against Jaguars
NORTH SHELBY – Oak Mountain’s girls basketball team picked up its second area win Friday, Jan. 20, as the Eagles used a 26-point second quarter to create separation from rival Spain Park, before pulling away for a 63-22 home court victory to improve to 2-2 in their area.
sylacauganews.com
[WATCH] Hear from Kamore Harris, ASWA Class 2A Back of the Year
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – The B.B. Comer Tigers made a magical run to the AHSAA Class 2A state title game in 2022 because of hard work by coaches, staff, faculty, administration, and, of course, players, but Kamore Harris definitely had a season to remember. Harris had a year that only...
sylacauganews.com
Chris Smelley chosen to lead Aggie football program
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Former University of South Carolina quarterback and Tuscaloosa native Chris Smelley has been named the 22nd football coach in Sylacauga’s 112-year football history, Sylacauga City Schools announced today. An experienced head coach at the high school level with a winning pedigree, Smelley is known for orchestrating elite and explosive offenses and developing quarterbacks.
Shelby Reporter
Chelsea XC, track and field head coach Trey Lee named state’s Coach of the Year
CHELSEA – The climb for the Chelsea running programs has taken a major step forward in recent years with names such as Miles Brush and Cady McPhail, but on Jan. 13, it was head coach Trey Lee who received recognition. Taking over as the new track and field and...
Shelby Reporter
Briarwood girls fend off Helena
HELENA — Briarwood girls picked up a bounce-back area win against Helena on Friday, Jan. 20. The Lions previously lost just a couple of days prior to their matchup against the Huskies to Pelham 53-34. Briarwood took down Helena 39-28. Helena and Briarwood tied 10-10 in the opening quarter. Jatericca Moody led the Huskies with a basket knocked down outside the arc. Amari Grant and Olivia Johnigan totaled two points each, while Claire Schultz tacked on a point.
Former Auburn wide receiver, Hewitt-Trussville standout transfers home to UAB
Dazalin Worsham is heading home to finish out his college career. The former Hewitt-Trussville standout, who spent last season at Auburn, announced Tuesday night that he has transferred to UAB to play for Trent Dilfer’s program. UAB will be the third school in four years for Worsham, a former three-star prospect who spent his first two seasons in Miami before transferring to Auburn last summer.
wvtm13.com
Former Crimson Tide football players gather at funeral of their teammate Ahmaad Galloway
They didn't want to hold a reunion there. How in the world did this group of Alabama football heroes wind up gathering in Millington, Tennessee?. Life goes by fast when you play football. One year, it's 2000 — the crowd is cheering and you are smiling. The next time you blink, it's 2023 — there is silence and you are crying.
tdalabamamag.com
St. Paul Episcopal 6-foot-4 LB Anthony Jones recruitment in full gear
Anthony Jones has seen his recruitment kick into full gear this month. Jones is a freshman at St. Paul Episcopal in Mobile, Alabama, and he currently holds eight D1 offers. He is listed at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, and the rising recruit plays multiple positions for the Saints. Auburn, Colorado,...
Shelby Reporter
Helena knocks down Briarwood
HELENA — Helena continues to dominate in the 6A Area 8 region after picking its third area win against the Briarwood Lions on Friday, Jan. 20. A powerful defensive run in the first half led to a 50-33 victory for the Huskies. Josh Williams carried the Huskies in the...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama football making hard push for 4-Star DL Jeremiah Beaman
College football programs across the nation are beating down the door to recruit Birmingham, Alabama product, Jeremiah Beaman. Beaman is rated as a four-star recruit on most recruiting sites, and he is one of the most sought-after 2024 defensive linemen in the country. He attends Parker High School. The 2024 recruit currently holds more than 20 D1 offers, including offers from Alabama, Clemson and Georgia.
Two Alabama restaurants, one chef among semifinalists for 2023 James Beard Awards
Two Alabama restaurants and one chef have made the list of semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards. The James Beard Foundation announced its restaurant and chef semifinalists this morning. The semifinalists from Alabama are:. Pizza Grace, Birmingham, for best new restaurant. Bottega, Birmingham, for outstanding hospitality. Timothy Hontzas, Johnny’s...
Last Week, Nate Oats Showed Why He's the Perfect Leader for Alabama Basketball
Oats' leadership through a situation impossible to prepare for not only showed his character but also why he should be in Tuscaloosa for far longer than his current contract.
Shelby Reporter
PPD holds 12th annual Polar Plunge
PELHAM – Many smiling faces emerged from the frigid water at Oak Mountain State Park for the 12th annual Polar Plunge event on Saturday, Jan. 21. The Polar Plunge was hosted by the Pelham Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics. Participants present jumped into the chilly water of Oak Mountain State Park and paid a fee to do so, all of which will be given to the Special Olympics.
franchising.com
Captain D’s Expands Presence in Alabama
January 25, 2023 // Franchising.com // NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Captain D’s announced today its expansion in Alabama with the opening of a franchised location in Foley. The new restaurant is located at 3209 South McKenzie Street and features the brand’s double drive-thru format. Behind Captain D’s latest opening...
Birmingham-Southern president reaches out to HBCU peers while pursuing $37.5 million to save school
This is an opinion column. Topple the wall. Figuratively. Literally, too. As they did in Berlin just over 33 years ago. The Peaceful Revolution is what they called it when the Berlin wall (literally) separating East Berlin/East Germany from West Berlin/West Germany and the Iron Curtain (figuratively) toppled into ignominious history.
Fast Casual
Captain D's debuts double drive-thru in Alabama
Captain D's is continuing its expansion in Alabama with a double drive-thru location opening this week in Foley, at 3209 South McKenzie St. Marking Captain D's 71st store in the state, the location follows openings in Florida, Georgia and Mississippi in late 2022. "Over the last eight years, our team...
