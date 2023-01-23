ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Shelby Reporter

No. 4 Spain Park knocks down Chelsea

HOOVER — Spain Park picked up a bounce-back area win against Chelsea during the Jaguars’ senior night. The Chelsea Hornets fell to the Jaguars 69-47 on Tuesday, Jan. 24. In the opening quarter, the Jaguars posted two more points than the Hornets for a 13-11 lead. Chase James led Spain Park with two baskets posted outside the arc, while Chapman Blevins followed with one basket totaling three points.
HOOVER, AL
Shelby Reporter

Oak Mountain takes down No. 4 Spain Park

NORTH SHELBY – Oak Mountain came into its matchup with Spain Park on Friday, Jan. 20, having lost to the Jaguars 76-39 just two weeks prior. Spain Park has been undefeated in their area with additional wins against Chelsea and Hewitt-Trussville, however, the Eagles changed that. From the start,...
HOOVER, AL
Shelby Reporter

Thompson, Oak Mountain girls bowling teams headed to state

SPANISH FORT – The Thompson Warriors and Oak Mountain Eagles are both headed to the state bowling tournament after impressive showings at the AHSAA 6A-7A South Regional Tournament held at Eastern Shore Lanes in Spanish Fort Jan. 19-20. Both teams had success throughout the two-day tournament with the Warriors making it all the way to the championship match and the Eagles finding a spot in the semifinals.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Eagles dominate in area matchup against Jaguars

NORTH SHELBY – Oak Mountain’s girls basketball team picked up its second area win Friday, Jan. 20, as the Eagles used a 26-point second quarter to create separation from rival Spain Park, before pulling away for a 63-22 home court victory to improve to 2-2 in their area.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
sylacauganews.com

[WATCH] Hear from Kamore Harris, ASWA Class 2A Back of the Year

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – The B.B. Comer Tigers made a magical run to the AHSAA Class 2A state title game in 2022 because of hard work by coaches, staff, faculty, administration, and, of course, players, but Kamore Harris definitely had a season to remember. Harris had a year that only...
SYLACAUGA, AL
sylacauganews.com

Chris Smelley chosen to lead Aggie football program

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Former University of South Carolina quarterback and Tuscaloosa native Chris Smelley has been named the 22nd football coach in Sylacauga’s 112-year football history, Sylacauga City Schools announced today. An experienced head coach at the high school level with a winning pedigree, Smelley is known for orchestrating elite and explosive offenses and developing quarterbacks.
SYLACAUGA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Briarwood girls fend off Helena

HELENA — Briarwood girls picked up a bounce-back area win against Helena on Friday, Jan. 20. The Lions previously lost just a couple of days prior to their matchup against the Huskies to Pelham 53-34. Briarwood took down Helena 39-28. Helena and Briarwood tied 10-10 in the opening quarter. Jatericca Moody led the Huskies with a basket knocked down outside the arc. Amari Grant and Olivia Johnigan totaled two points each, while Claire Schultz tacked on a point.
HELENA, AL
AL.com

Former Auburn wide receiver, Hewitt-Trussville standout transfers home to UAB

Dazalin Worsham is heading home to finish out his college career. The former Hewitt-Trussville standout, who spent last season at Auburn, announced Tuesday night that he has transferred to UAB to play for Trent Dilfer’s program. UAB will be the third school in four years for Worsham, a former three-star prospect who spent his first two seasons in Miami before transferring to Auburn last summer.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
tdalabamamag.com

St. Paul Episcopal 6-foot-4 LB Anthony Jones recruitment in full gear

Anthony Jones has seen his recruitment kick into full gear this month. Jones is a freshman at St. Paul Episcopal in Mobile, Alabama, and he currently holds eight D1 offers. He is listed at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, and the rising recruit plays multiple positions for the Saints. Auburn, Colorado,...
MOBILE, AL
Shelby Reporter

Helena knocks down Briarwood

HELENA — Helena continues to dominate in the 6A Area 8 region after picking its third area win against the Briarwood Lions on Friday, Jan. 20. A powerful defensive run in the first half led to a 50-33 victory for the Huskies. Josh Williams carried the Huskies in the...
HELENA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama football making hard push for 4-Star DL Jeremiah Beaman

College football programs across the nation are beating down the door to recruit Birmingham, Alabama product, Jeremiah Beaman. Beaman is rated as a four-star recruit on most recruiting sites, and he is one of the most sought-after 2024 defensive linemen in the country. He attends Parker High School. The 2024 recruit currently holds more than 20 D1 offers, including offers from Alabama, Clemson and Georgia.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

PPD holds 12th annual Polar Plunge

PELHAM – Many smiling faces emerged from the frigid water at Oak Mountain State Park for the 12th annual Polar Plunge event on Saturday, Jan. 21. The Polar Plunge was hosted by the Pelham Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics. Participants present jumped into the chilly water of Oak Mountain State Park and paid a fee to do so, all of which will be given to the Special Olympics.
PELHAM, AL
franchising.com

Captain D’s Expands Presence in Alabama

January 25, 2023 // Franchising.com // NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Captain D’s announced today its expansion in Alabama with the opening of a franchised location in Foley. The new restaurant is located at 3209 South McKenzie Street and features the brand’s double drive-thru format. Behind Captain D’s latest opening...
FOLEY, AL
Fast Casual

Captain D's debuts double drive-thru in Alabama

Captain D's is continuing its expansion in Alabama with a double drive-thru location opening this week in Foley, at 3209 South McKenzie St. Marking Captain D's 71st store in the state, the location follows openings in Florida, Georgia and Mississippi in late 2022. "Over the last eight years, our team...
FOLEY, AL

