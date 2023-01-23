ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

2 Hurt After DUI Bus Driver Hits Tractor-Trailer Parked Illegally On Rt. 78: State Police

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
Upper Macungie Township Station 56 Photo Credit: Upper Macungie Township Station 56 via Facebook

An intoxicated bus driver fell asleep before hitting an illegally parked tractor-trailer that then struck the driver standing next to it on Route 78 Friday morning, state police said.

The crash occurred in the westbound lanes near milepost 48.3 in Upper Macungie Township just after 8:45 a.m., according to a press release.

Nathaniel Roerig, 33, of Glen Gardner, NJ, was behind the wheel of a 2006 Bluebird International bus and struck the back left side of the second of two trailing units of a 2019 Volvo VNR that was parked illegally on the right shoulder, the release said.

Jason Barton, a 39-year-old Harrisburg man, was standing outside the unoccupied tractor-trailer, which then shifted to the right and struck him.

Both Roerig and Barton were taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest for treatment of suspected minor injuries.

Investigators suspected Roerig of driving under the influence and say that he had fallen asleep behind the wheel before swerving and hitting the trailer.

Roerig’s bus was owned by a private company and was not equipped for student transport, the release added.

Both vehicles were towed by the scene by V&M Towing.

Traffic was detoured onto Route 100 until the scene was cleared and all lanes reopened around 1:15 p.m.:

The crash remained under investigation.

Comments / 7

Stump Jumper 666
2d ago

because the Truck might have been broke down? but they put it out there like he's parked there. if he was parked, why outside where his trailer would hit him? let's just deflect that the guy DRIVING THE BUS WAS DUI. Isn't it strange and SAD it's ALWAYS us Truck Drivers FAULT?! 😕

