KPEL 96.5

FBI Puts Missing Man With Louisiana Ties on Most Wanted List

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL News) - The FBI is looking for a man with ties to Louisiana for violating his pre-trial release, the agency announced Tuesday. Khalid Ahmed Satary is being sought for violating that release, which appears to be related to a long-standing government case against him for an attempt to defraud the United States and others for millions of dollars.
The Independent

Trump blames others on his notorious Georgia call for not hanging up on him as Fulton County decision nears

Donald Trump issued a potentially revealing statement on Truth Social as news broke Tuesday that authorities in Fulton County, Georgia, are nearing a decision on charges for multiple members of his inner circle — including potentially Mr Trump himself.The ex-president, out of nowhere, brought up his now-infamous 2 January 2021 call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which he instructed the state elections chief to “find” more than 11,000 votes he would have needed to surpass Joe Biden’s total in the state.“My phone call to the Secretary of State of Georgia, and a second call which the...
24/7 Wall St.

States That Don’t Report Crime to the FBI

Murders surged by 30% in the United States in 2020, the largest single-year increase on record – and possibly the largest in U.S. history. The 2020 homicide figures were released in an annual FBI report, which compiles state and local crime data from across the country and helps to identify trends and inform policy decisions. […]
Virginia Mercury

Virginia abolished biased, inefficient, botched executions; more states should follow suit

By Dale Brumfield On Dec. 13, just as horrifying images from Iran emerged showing condemned protestors hanged publicly on street-corner construction cranes, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown followed Virginia’s lead and commuted the death sentences of 17 inmates to life imprisonment and dismantled that state’s death chamber. It is gratifying to see another state break away […] The post Virginia abolished biased, inefficient, botched executions; more states should follow suit appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
ValueWalk

110 Murderers Spared Execution, But There’s A Remedy

WASHINGTON, D.C. (January 25, 2023) – Arizona is sparing some 110 murderers from being executed while it studies the many problems it and other states have experienced with using lethal injections to carry out sentences of death. As Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs explained her decision: “Arizona has a history...
Louisiana Illuminator

Slave descendant wants Louisiana lawmakers to probe tax incentive deals

A descendant of slaves from St. John the Baptist Parish wants Louisiana legislators to take a more active role in auditing lucrative tax incentive deals between local governments and corporations. Her push comes after officials in St. John signed away millions in tax revenue to have a massive grain elevator built next to a historic […] The post Slave descendant wants Louisiana lawmakers to probe tax incentive deals appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
