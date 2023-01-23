Read full article on original website
What Bryan Kohberger's Parents Have Said About the Idaho Murders
Suspect Bryan Kohberger's parents have called for privacy as they support their son while cooperating with law enforcement.
Analysis shows Kari Lake lost by 17,000 votes after 33,000 Republicans voted for Democratic opponent
Arizona television personality Kari Lake's first foray into politics failed in a spectacular manner, in large part because she alienated a substantial segment of voters in her own party who either flipped to her opponent or chose to skip voting for anyone for governor. That's according to a post-election analysis...
A 13-Year-Old Was Shot Dead By A Homeowner In D.C. — And Police Are Quiet On Why
Karon Blake was fatally shot on Jan. 7 by a government employee, according to police reports.
FBI Puts Missing Man With Louisiana Ties on Most Wanted List
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL News) - The FBI is looking for a man with ties to Louisiana for violating his pre-trial release, the agency announced Tuesday. Khalid Ahmed Satary is being sought for violating that release, which appears to be related to a long-standing government case against him for an attempt to defraud the United States and others for millions of dollars.
Trump blames others on his notorious Georgia call for not hanging up on him as Fulton County decision nears
Donald Trump issued a potentially revealing statement on Truth Social as news broke Tuesday that authorities in Fulton County, Georgia, are nearing a decision on charges for multiple members of his inner circle — including potentially Mr Trump himself.The ex-president, out of nowhere, brought up his now-infamous 2 January 2021 call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which he instructed the state elections chief to “find” more than 11,000 votes he would have needed to surpass Joe Biden’s total in the state.“My phone call to the Secretary of State of Georgia, and a second call which the...
States That Don’t Report Crime to the FBI
Murders surged by 30% in the United States in 2020, the largest single-year increase on record – and possibly the largest in U.S. history. The 2020 homicide figures were released in an annual FBI report, which compiles state and local crime data from across the country and helps to identify trends and inform policy decisions. […]
FBI Informants Who Marched With Proud Boys on Jan. 6 Will Testify for Their Defense
Before the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, the FBI had well-placed informants in the Proud Boys who the government hoped could glean information about the notorious far-right street-fighting gang’s inner workings. Now, some of those same informants are being called as witnesses in the Proud Boys’ high-profile seditious...
These haunting photos show how the death penalty has evolved in America
Chilling photos depict the history of capital punishment in America, from public hangings to firing squads to lethal injection.
Republicans' plans to slash Social Security and Medicare are becoming clearer: 'We have no choice but to make hard decisions'
Republicans have indicated that they're willing to hold off on raising the debt ceiling in order to secure cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
Virginia abolished biased, inefficient, botched executions; more states should follow suit
By Dale Brumfield On Dec. 13, just as horrifying images from Iran emerged showing condemned protestors hanged publicly on street-corner construction cranes, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown followed Virginia’s lead and commuted the death sentences of 17 inmates to life imprisonment and dismantled that state’s death chamber. It is gratifying to see another state break away […] The post Virginia abolished biased, inefficient, botched executions; more states should follow suit appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
'We were openly expecting a civil war' | Former Proud Boy testifies at seditious conspiracy trial
WASHINGTON — The Proud Boys came to D.C. anticipating civil war, a former member of the group who pleaded guilty to conspiracy and obstruction charges testified Tuesday in the ongoing seditious conspiracy trial of five other members. Matthew Greene, 35, of Syracuse, pleaded guilty in December 2021 to two...
DC crime engulfs local news after city council voted to lower sentences for criminal conduct
Local news outlets saw their front pages plastered with stories of crime following a revision of the D.C. crime code to lessen sentences for criminals.
ValueWalk
110 Murderers Spared Execution, But There’s A Remedy
WASHINGTON, D.C. (January 25, 2023) – Arizona is sparing some 110 murderers from being executed while it studies the many problems it and other states have experienced with using lethal injections to carry out sentences of death. As Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs explained her decision: “Arizona has a history...
Biggest criminal murder trials set to begin in 2023
Several high-profile criminal cases are set to begin in the new year, with many people standing accused of murders in both recent and cold cases.
Slave descendant wants Louisiana lawmakers to probe tax incentive deals
A descendant of slaves from St. John the Baptist Parish wants Louisiana legislators to take a more active role in auditing lucrative tax incentive deals between local governments and corporations. Her push comes after officials in St. John signed away millions in tax revenue to have a massive grain elevator built next to a historic […] The post Slave descendant wants Louisiana lawmakers to probe tax incentive deals appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
