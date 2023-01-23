ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Traffic severely backed up on SB I-5 near SMF after fiery big rig crash

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o6oCK_0kOCuyVT00

Southbound I-5 near Sacramento International Airport expected to fully reopen soon 00:27

SACRAMENTO – A big rig crash and resulting fire had southbound Interstate 5 closed near the Sacramento International Airport early Monday morning.

The crash happened a little after 3:30 a.m. near Airport Boulevard.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a big rig hit a freeway sign. The big rig then caught fire.

California Highway Patrol says the big rig driver suffered major burns.

I-5 was closed to southbound traffic in the area and drivers were diverted onto nearby surface streets through the morning commute hours.

Caltrans announced just before 9:30 a.m. that one southbound lane had been reopened. They estimate the roadway will fully reopen at 6 p.m.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Run-Off-Road Accident in Sacramento Causes Major Injuries

Single-Vehicle Run-Off-Road Accident Reported on I-80 A run-off-road accident in North Sacramento occurred recently, which resulted in three major injuries. The collision occurred along I-80 close to Madison Avenue after a driver lost control of his vehicle, and it struck a sound wall at about 5:30 p.m. The male driver, as well as two females in the car were not using seat restraints when the collision occurred, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) report.
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Big Rig Accident Shuts Down Sacramento Interstate for Hours

Interstate-5 Near Airport Boulevard Shut Down Due to Serious Big Rig Accident. A big rig accident that shut down the interstate and backed up traffic occurred on January 23. The collision occurred along Interstate 5 southbound close to Airport Boulevard at about 3:30 a.m. The crash happened when a big rig struck a sign pole on the freeway head-on.
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Stockton Woman Killed in Crash on State Route 12 in Wallace Area

According to the California Highway Patrol, a car crash on SR-12 in Wallace killed a Stockton woman and resulted in the DUI arrest of a driver. The incident was described as a two-vehicle collision that occurred shortly after 11:40 a.m. on State Route 12 at Wards Avenue just south of the Camache Reservoir, officials said.
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4

Roads close due to ‘major police activity’ in Oakley

OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) — The City of Oakley announced there is “major police activity” taking place at a busy intersection on Wednesday afternoon, according to a post from the city. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area of Empire Avenue and Laurel Road. The road is...
OAKLEY, CA
mymotherlode.com

HWY 4 Farmington Section Closed By Flooding To Reopen

Farmington, CA – A popular route for Calaveras County residents to Stockton along Highway 4 will reopen at the end of this week after being closed due to flooding in the Farmington area. It will have been about a month since flooding damage to the highway forced a closure...
FARMINGTON, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Truck Collision Reported on SR-4 and Hoffman Lane in Byron

The California Highway Patrol reported a fatality following a trucking crash on State Route 4 and Hoffman Lane near Byron in Contra Costa County. The collision occurred on Friday, January 20, 2023, at approximately 9:40 a.m. It involved a silver Nissan Sentra and a big rig, according to officials. Details...
BYRON, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Car Crash Reported on Highway 4 and Tracy Boulevard in Stockton

On the morning of Friday, January 20, 2023, the California Highway Patrol responded to a report of a car wreck on SR-4 and Tracy Boulevard in Stockton. The incident occurred at approximately 9:20 a.m. and involved three vehicles, investigators said. Details on the Car Wreck on SR-4 and Tracy Boulevard...
STOCKTON, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Elmira Train Crash Kills Motor Vehicle Driver Near Vacaville

Driver Dies on California Pacific Road in Train Crash. A train crash with a motor vehicle in Elmira near Vacaville on January 19 caused a fatality. The accident happened at about 12:30 p.m. at Elmira and California Pacific Road. Firefighters with the Vacaville Fire Protection District arrived at the scene to report that the vehicle struck was completely ablaze, and the driver died in the crash. An investigation is underway to determine what happened.
VACAVILLE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Citrus Heights Traffic Accident Results in Two Fatalities

Fatal Traffic Accident on Auburn Boulevard Kills Driver and Pedestrian. A two-vehicle traffic accident in Citrus Heights occurred on the evening of January 22 and caused the death of one of the drivers and a pedestrian. The accident occurred along Auburn Boulevard close to Cobalt Way at about 7:45 p.m., according to the Citrus Heights Police Department. The vehicles involved were an SUV and sedan, which collided after one of the drivers, who was reportedly speeding, struck the pedestrian.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
FOX40

Emergency repairs approved for Rocklin sinkhole

(KTXL) — A portion of roadway in Rocklin has been closed since Jan. 16 after stormwater damaged a culvert under the road and created a 12-foot wide sinkhole. On Tuesday night the Rocklin City Council approved a resolution to begin emergency repairs on the roadway on Midas Avenue between Argonaut Avenue and 5th Street. Midas […]
ROCKLIN, CA
FOX40

Rogue boat secured and removed from Sacramento River

(KTXL) — A rogue boat was secured from the Sacramento River last week, according to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office marine patrol unit was dispatched to retrieve the boat as it posed a safety and environmental hazard. “Our marine patrol unit also did not want the boat to collide with a bridge […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Hot air balloon crashes into parked car

The balloon was pushed by a gust of wind that sent it into a parked car, Yuba City Police say. The pilot was able to land afterward and no one was injured in the crash. The balloon was pushed by a gust of wind that sent it into a parked car, Yuba City Police say. The pilot was able to land afterward and no one was injured in the crash.
YUBA CITY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento sheriff searches for at least one suspect after two teens are shot

RANCHO CORDOVA – The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is still searching for at least one suspect after two teens were shot at a Rancho Cordova barbershop Tuesday night. At last check, a sheriff spokesperson said one victim is in very critical condition and the other has non-life-threatening injuries.For hours, the investigators canvassed the popular Mo Better Hair Salon and Barber off Coloma Road and Folsom Boulevard.Without warning, bullets sprayed into the small business plaza. Before deputies arrived at the scene, a man who spoke under the condition of anonymity described the hail of gunfire."Next thing I know, I'm ordering food...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 person killed, 2 others injured in Citrus Heights vehicle crash

CITRUS HEIGHTS - Two people are dead in Citrus Heights after a crash involving a pedestrian and two vehicles. At around 7:43 p.m. Sunday, a vehicle was driving at a high rate of speed on eastbound Auburn Boulevard near Cobalt Way in Citrus Heights when the driver tried to swerve to miss a pedestrian. Instead, the vehicle hit the pedestrian, killing them, and then swerved from the turn lane and hit an approaching vehicle head-on, according to a Citrus Heights Police Department spokesperson. Both the driver and the passenger of the first vehicle had to be extricated from the vehicle. The driver died.The passenger was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition, according to the Sacramento Metro Fire Department.Citrus Heights police have closed the eastbound lanes of Auburn Boulevard at Cobalt Way and westbound Auburn Boulevard at San Tomas Drive as a result of the crash.  No further details have been released at this time.  
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
FOX40

More than 5,000 narcotic pills and 14 pounds of drugs found during traffic stop in Sacramento

(KTXL) — During an enforcement stop by Sacramento officers on Tuesday several pounds of various drugs and a ghost gun, according to the Sacramento Police Department North Gang Enforcement Team. Officers stopped the vehicle near Arden Fair Mall after spotting several vehicle code violations. – Video above: Shooting in Rancho Cordova injures 2, sheriff’s office […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Single-Vehicle Crash Near Grass Valley Results in Two Injuries

Two People Hospitalized Following Moonshine Road Single-Vehicle Crash. A single-vehicle crash north of Grass Valley ended up with two people being hospitalized on January 16. The collision occurred along Moonshine Road near Camptonville around 1:42 p.m. The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office as well as the California Highway Patrol (CHP), responded to the accident scene.
GRASS VALLEY, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
129K+
Followers
22K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy