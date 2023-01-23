ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WebMD

COVID Dramatically Increases Death Risk During Pregnancy: Study

Jan. 17, 2023 – Women infected with COVID-19 during pregnancy are seven times more likely to die during childbirth or during the pregnancy than uninfected pregnant women, a new study shows. The new report also warns of many other severe complications linked with the virus during pregnancy, as well as risks to the baby after birth.
MedicalXpress

COVID toll realized: CVD deaths take big jump, especially among certain populations

The number of people dying from cardiovascular disease (CVD) in the U.S. escalated during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, from 874,613 CVD-related deaths recorded in 2019 to 928,741 in 2020. The rise in the number of CVD deaths in 2020 represents the largest single-year increase since 2015 and topped the previous high of 910,000 recorded in 2003, according to the latest available data from the Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics—2023 Update of the American Heart Association, a global force for healthier lives for all, and published today in the Association's flagship, peer-reviewed journal Circulation.
MedicalXpress

Do certain jobs increase a woman's risk of pregnancy loss?

2019 information on more than 1.8 million employed and non-employed pregnant women in South Korea, certain occupations were linked with higher risks of miscarriage and stillbirth. For the study, which is published in the Journal of Occupational Health, investigators calculated risks for three adverse outcomes: early abortive outcomes (miscarriage, ectopic...
MedicalXpress

Uptake low for COVID-19 vaccine boosters in immunocompromised adults

For immunocompromised adults, adherence to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mRNA monovalent COVID-19 booster dose recommendations is low, according to a study published online Jan. 20 in JAMA Network Open. Sara Y. Tartof, Ph.D., M.P.H., from Kaiser Permanente Southern California in Pasadena, and colleagues examined mRNA COVID-19 vaccine...

Comments / 0

Community Policy