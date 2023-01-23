Read full article on original website
Related
The 10 most common Covid symptoms right now as new ‘Kraken’ strain spreads
BRITS coming down with Covid are most likely to experience a sore throat, as the new 'Kraken' strain spreads across the country. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said it's concerned about the XBB.15 strain. In the UK, cases are low and the Omicron spin-off makes up less than five...
Most 'long COVID' symptoms after mild case of virus resolve in about a year: new study
A study out of Israel suggests most people with "long COVID" following a mild case of COVID-19 have their symptoms resolve after a year. Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel weighed in.
Kraken is dominating U.S. COVID cases, the CDC predicts, as deaths jump 44% in one week
‘Kraken’ COVID variant XBB.1.5 has achieved projected dominance in the U.S., comprising an estimated 43% of cases, according to a weekly forecast from the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. “Kraken” COVID variant XBB.1.5 has achieved projected dominance in the U.S., comprising an estimated 43% of cases this...
Vaccines are not making COVID strains like ‘Kraken’ stronger. Here’s how the four shots battle variants
Scientists say there is no evidence to suggest that vaccinations are making COVID “stronger” and that mutations are a normal part of virus evolution.
Abbott Labs under criminal investigation over baby formula shortage: Report
The Department of Justice announced an investigation into Abbott Laboratories' Michigan plant which was at center of a nationwide formula shortage in 2022.
WebMD
COVID Dramatically Increases Death Risk During Pregnancy: Study
Jan. 17, 2023 – Women infected with COVID-19 during pregnancy are seven times more likely to die during childbirth or during the pregnancy than uninfected pregnant women, a new study shows. The new report also warns of many other severe complications linked with the virus during pregnancy, as well as risks to the baby after birth.
MedicalXpress
COVID toll realized: CVD deaths take big jump, especially among certain populations
The number of people dying from cardiovascular disease (CVD) in the U.S. escalated during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, from 874,613 CVD-related deaths recorded in 2019 to 928,741 in 2020. The rise in the number of CVD deaths in 2020 represents the largest single-year increase since 2015 and topped the previous high of 910,000 recorded in 2003, according to the latest available data from the Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics—2023 Update of the American Heart Association, a global force for healthier lives for all, and published today in the Association's flagship, peer-reviewed journal Circulation.
MedicalXpress
Do certain jobs increase a woman's risk of pregnancy loss?
2019 information on more than 1.8 million employed and non-employed pregnant women in South Korea, certain occupations were linked with higher risks of miscarriage and stillbirth. For the study, which is published in the Journal of Occupational Health, investigators calculated risks for three adverse outcomes: early abortive outcomes (miscarriage, ectopic...
MedicalXpress
Uptake low for COVID-19 vaccine boosters in immunocompromised adults
For immunocompromised adults, adherence to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mRNA monovalent COVID-19 booster dose recommendations is low, according to a study published online Jan. 20 in JAMA Network Open. Sara Y. Tartof, Ph.D., M.P.H., from Kaiser Permanente Southern California in Pasadena, and colleagues examined mRNA COVID-19 vaccine...
Elon Musk claims he had 'major side effects' from the Covid booster shot
The Twitter and Tesla CEO said the second booster 'crushed me'. Musk also shared that his younger cousin, who he said was in 'peak health' had to be hospitalized after his jab.
Newly Discovered Disease May Affect Over 15,000 Americans
TUESDAY, Jan. 24, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Researchers are shedding light on a mystery medical condition called VEXAS syndrome that's believed to affect more than 15,000 people in the United States.
Seniors Had High Burden of RSV-Positive Respiratory Infection Before COVID-19
MONDAY, Jan. 23, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- The burden of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)-positive acute respiratory infection (ARI) in older adults was considerable before COVID-19 and is associated with lower quality of life (QOL), according to a study published online…
Spike Protein Overproduction From mRNA Vaccine Can Happen But Rare
The advent of the Covid-19 pandemic has forced science to deploy a new generation of genetic-based vaccines designed to deliver spike protein-encoding mRNA or DNA genetic code into our cells.
Comments / 0