WKTV
Man with outstanding warrant taken into custody in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – A man who was wanted on an outstanding warrant was taken into custody near Freedom Plaza in Rome Tuesday afternoon after initially resisting arrest. Police say Matthew Crossway, 30, had an outstanding warrant for criminal possession of a weapon. Officers found Crossway near the plaza on Erie Boulevard West and say he refused to cooperate. He was also in possession of a broken arrow at the time, according to police.
Man Sentenced for 2019 Robbery of KeyBank in Utica
A downstate New Yorker has been sentenced to more than three-years in federal prison for a 2019 Utica bank robbery. William Maybank, a 56-year-old man from New York City, previously pleaded guilty to holding-up the KeyBank branch on Mohawk Street in August of 2019. Maybank was sentenced this week to 39-months behind bars by United States District Court Judge David Hurd. Additionally, the judge imposed a 5-year term of post release supervision.
localsyr.com
Employee duo arrested for 5.8K in larceny from Target
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New Hartford Police (NHP) responded to the Target on Seneca Turnpike on January 24 for reported larceny. Over the course of a month, 30-year-old Reginald Porter, and 19-year-old Alysa Story, both of Utica, worked together to complete fraudulent transactions. This resulted in a theft of over $5,800 worth of merchandise from the Target, According to NHP.
See suspect open fire on 3 Syracuse police officers; one 18-year-old charged (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Chilling videos released by Syracuse police Wednesday show how a person opened fire on three police officers Tuesday afternoon. The person, who was walking across Fabius Street, ran when officers pulled up in an unmarked SUV. The person turned and opened fire on the officers, forcing...
Help Police Find This MV Crime Stopper’s Wanted Person of the Week
Police in Utica and New Hartford are asking for the public's help in finding this week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. According to both agencies. 43-year-old Jose A. Figueroa of Utica is wanted on Criminal Contempt charges. Anyone with information on Figueroa can call in or submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers.
Central NY man headed to prison for meth-fueled, 90-mph crash that killed 2 women
Wampsville, N.Y. — A 36-year-old man has been sentenced to prison for a meth-fueled, 90-mph car crash that killed two Central New York women. Justin Haines, of New Woodstock, was driving under the influence of meth, amphetamine and THC (active ingredient in cannabis) when he caused a crash that killed the women on July 20, according to a news release Tuesday from the Madison County District Attorney’s Office.
Syracuse police officers shot at near Skiddy Park, no injuries reported
Syracuse, N.Y. — Three Syracuse police officers were shot at near Skiddy Park Tuesday; no injuries were reported. At 3:36 p.m., the officers were in the area of Oswego and Fabius streets when they reported shots were fired at them, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center.
WKTV
Utica man sentenced for robbing $6,700 from KeyBank branch in 2019
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison on Tuesday for robbing a KeyBank in 2019. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 56-year-old William Maybank admitted to robbing about $6,700 from a Utica branch of KeyBank in August of 2019.
WKTV
Utica police arrest suspect in Stark Street shooting
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police have made an arrest following a shooting on Stark Street earlier this month. The investigations started after a man was shot in the abdomen on the 900 block on Jan. 9. Police say the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening. Following the investigation and...
localsyr.com
SPD: “Investigation progressing” into shooting death of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police will only say their investigation into the shooting death of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz is progressing. So far police have said nothing about any arrests in this case. Her death is still top of mind for many in the community. Snow covered her memorial...
WKTV
2 employees with Target contractor accused of stealing nearly $6,000 from the store
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Two people from Utica who worked for a company that contracts with Target were arrested Tuesday after allegedly stealing nearly $6,000 worth of merchandise from the store over the course of a month. New Hartford police say officers were called to the store in Sangertown...
On The Lookout: Damar Thompson
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 35-year-old, Damar Thompson. Thompson has been arrested numerous times with 14 prior arrests. In the four domestic-related events, the victim is the same. In his most recent incident, Thompson entered 102 Lawrence Street via a bathroom window, which […]
whcuradio.com
Cortlandville theft leads to arrest
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Cortland woman faces a felony charge, after allegedly shoplifting. Authorities say 27-year-old Summer Dixson stole items from Walmart in Cortlandville late Thursday night. She reportedly fled on foot, but was arrested shortly afterward. Dixson is charged with burglary. She’ll appear in court in February....
cnycentral.com
NYS Troopers arrest 11, seize illegal firearms, drugs in four day operation in CNY
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The New York State Police conducted a four-day operation from Jan. 18 to Jan. 22 in Onondaga County focusing on weapons and narcotics trafficking. The Community Stabilization Unit split into five teams of 2 conducting traffic stops and collecting intelligence. They focused their work on the City of Syracuse and the Town of Salina.
Syracuse Police Chief is ’embarrassed’ officer ‘tampered’ with sister’s DWI arrest
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile tells NewsChannel 9 he was “embarrassed” by watching footage that shows his officer’s suspected inference with a DWI arrest. In an interview with Newsmakers, Cecile opened up about the investigation into Officer Milton Sustache’s actions when he responded to the drunk driving crash of his sister, […]
18-year-old charged with attempted murder for shooting at 3 Syracuse officers, police say
Syracuse, N.Y.— An 18-year-old was arrested and charged with attempting to murder three Syracuse police officers after he shot at them Tuesday afternoon, according to court records. Tajh E. Smith, of Salina, shot at officers at least two times using a .45-caliber handgun at 3:35 p.m. in the 500...
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country man accused of felony DWAI drugs: NYSP
CHAMPION- A North Country man is accused of operating a vehicle while impaired by drugs in Jefferson County, authorities say. Robert H. Demers, 41, of Carthage, NY was arrested just before midnight Monday by the New York State Police (Carthage). He is officially charged with one felony count of DWAI (drugs; w/a previous conviction within ten-years).
2 charged following shooting in Endicott
Following a shots fired incident, a Syracuse man and an Endicott man were taken into custody by the Endicott Police Department.
cnycentral.com
Taxpayers will pay former superintendent more than $200,000 to resign after DWAI charge
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — Former superintendent of the Baldwinsville Central School District Jason Thomson resigned from the position after he was arrested last October after crowd surfing over students and driving under the influence of alcohol. The Baldwinsville School Board voted Monday to accept Thomson’s resignation, ending all legal battle...
whcuradio.com
Cortland man allegedly threatens woman with knife, charged with felony
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man awaits his next day in court after an alleged incident with a knife. A woman came to the Cortland Police station Friday, January 20th, to report her life had been threatened with a large kitchen knife. Officers learned that suspect Tristen Libbey argued with the woman before brandishing the blade. Libbey was located a short time later and arrested. The knife was located at the scene and an order of protection was put into place. He was charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanor menacing. Libbey was sent to Cortland County Jail with no bail. He stayed there three days before appearing in court today for charges stemming from a previous arrest. He was released on his own recognizance and will appear in court again at a later date.
