Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The No. 2 recruit from the Bronx in the 2024 class, Ian Jackson, chooses UNCAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITChapel Hill, NC
North Carolina Teen Body-Slammed By Cop Gets $100,000 In Excessive Force Settlement. What Was That About?Chibuzo NwachukuDurham, NC
Cary to Host First Public Meeting on Proposed Indoor Sports Complex: Here's What to KnowJames TulianoCary, NC
Triangle leaders leverage ADUs for affordable housingThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
This Is the Oldest Continually Running Restaurant in North CarolinaDiana RusChapel Hill, NC
Related
WRAL
Myrtle Beach man accused of killing missing Wilmington woman
WILMINGTON, N.C. — A man wanted in North Carolina for the first-degree murder of a woman he met on social media was arrested in Myrtle Beach. WMBF reports records show William Hicks was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County on Tuesday. He was scheduled to appear in court in a New Hanover County courtroom in Wilmington, N.C., the same day.
Teen girl found unresponsive in woods during party in NC; teen host charged, ALE says
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen is in the hospital after being found unresponsive by alcohol law enforcement officers in Julian during a party on Saturday, according to an NC ALE news release. ALE special agents joined by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Highway Patrol executed a search warrant at a […]
WITN
Unclaimed NCCash check helps North Carolina sheriffs
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association was the recipient of some good news today from State Treasurer Dale Folwell and his staff in the Unclaimed Property Division. North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell presented a check from the NCCash Program to the Sheriff’s Association Executive Committee...
cbs17
Wilson man extorted, stalked Cary business owner, police say
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wilson man has been charged with extortion and stalking. Wilson police first got a call about harassment on Dec. 26. Police said 59-year-old Richard Sylvester Allegood, 59, had hired Anthony Troeger, also of Wilson, to perform work in 2017. Troeger told police that once...
Police In North Carolina Warn Public Of Potential Hate Crime [VIDEO]
We live in a crazy world where random crimes occur around the country with no explanation and no particular target. This is why police in North Carolina are sounding the alarm to make sure people of aware of the latest hate crime. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture recently did a routine inspection on gas pumps Tuesday, January 24, in Forest City, North Carolina, when they made a shocking discovery.
Family of man who died in North Carolina police custody addresses his death; police say he was tased 3 times
The family of Darryl Williams addressed the public after his death in the custody of Raleigh police on Jan. 17.
WITN
Third person charged in Rocky Mount murder
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -A third suspect has been arrested and charged with murder stemming from a fight in Rocky Mount. Back on January 5th around 8:22 pm officers responded to the 1200 block of Hargrove Street in reference to a fight in progress. When officers arrived on scene they...
WITN
Two Kinston residents charged in social media scam
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston man and woman are accused of running a business scam on social media. Greene County deputies have charged Richard Moore, 52, and Kimberly Matthews, 45, with obtaining property by false pretenses and conspiracy to commit obtaining property by false pretenses. Authorities claim the...
Mistrial declared in case of shooting of Nash deputy
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A mistrial was declared on Wednesday for the man charged with wounding a Nash County deputy during a shootout on I-95. Jarred Ford was facing charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon from the incident that was caught on video in February of 2021.
Man, woman were not wearing seatbelts, died on impact when car hit pole in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — The Durham Police Department identified two people killed Tuesday in a crash in Durham. Around 1:30 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a deadly crash involving only one car, a 2017 Chevy Camaro, at the intersection of East Cornwallis Road and Beechwood Drive.
WXII 12
North Carolina trash truck overturns on I-40
DURHAM, N.C. — Trash truck overturns on I-40 in Durham. The NC Department of Transportation has not said if anyone was injured or how the truck overturned at this time. The area was closed for cleanup.
NC State Auditor issues statement, apologizes for hit-and-run, but the car owner calls it 'shallow'
North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood released a statement about the night she hit a parked car and drove away from the scene.
WRAL
State Auditor Beth Wood says she was 'shaken' and regrets leaving scene of post-gathering crash
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood acknowledged for the first time publicly that she left the scene of a Raleigh crash last month that resulted in a hit-and-run charge. Meanwhile, political opponents called for her resignation. In a statement Monday, Wood described the Dec. 8 crash...
Freshman found dead in his dorm room at NC State University
RALEIGH, N.C. — A student was found dead in a dorm room at North Carolina State University, according to CBS affiliate WNCN. Police are investigating the death of a freshman found in his room at Wood Hall, according to WNCN. A school spokesperson said Adam Fawcett's death was being...
North Carolina Teen Body-Slammed By Cop Gets $100,000 In Excessive Force Settlement. What Was That About?
A North Carolina man successfully settled a lawsuit against the police following a false accusation of drug possession and an assault by a police officer. The incident occurred on January 23rd 2019. Tony Scott Jr. who was then 16 and a high school student was in the company of schoolmates in a convenience store opposite their school to buy snacks during break period. Scott was at the register when Durham Police Officer Michael McGlasson confronted him as shown on the bodycam(click the link to the YouTube video above this paragraph to see the incident). He asked Scott "What are you up to?" Without letting him give a response, McGlasson said, "I'm going to pat you down real quick." Scott then said to McGlasson, "I didn't even do nothing. What are you doing?" Grabbing Scott's arm. McGlasson threatened to handcuff him if he didn't stop. He slammed the teen onto the store floor. After a brief scuffle between the two, Scott managed to escape and ran out of the store.
WXII 12
Razor blades found in gas pump handles in North Carolina
FOREST CITY, N.C. — Police are warning people to be careful at the pumps after finding razor blades in the gas pump handles at some stations in North Carolina. The Forest City Police Department said officers found multiple instances of razor blades being placed in gas pump handles both in the city and surrounding areas.
VIDEO: Police seek 4 in North Carolina Waffle House, gas station armed robberies
Police said Friday they are trying to identify the suspects in the armed robberies from Jan. 3.
Raleigh man accused of planning to go to Davidson County to take indecent liberties with child
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Raleigh man is accused of planning to go to Davidson County and commit sexual acts with a child, according to a Davidson County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, detectives with the DCSO began investigating a man communicating with a 12-year-old through an electronic media device. The […]
iheart.com
GRAPHIC: Police In North Carolina Shot A Disabled Man Who Was Unarmed
Police in North Carolina shot a disabled man who was unarmed and complying with their orders. A SWAT team woke Jason Harley Kloepfer up and told him to get outside, then they shot him as soon as he opened the door. Graphic Warning: Click the Tweet below to see a...
Tractor trailer crashes into car in wrong lane in Johnston County, 1 person seriously injured
A 20-year old woman from Dunn was driving south on I-95 just past Four Oaks on Tuesday night around 11:30, when she crashed through the median cables and ended up in the northbound lane, just as two tractor trailers approached. One of the trucks slammed into the car, which was...
Comments / 0