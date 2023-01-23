ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL

Myrtle Beach man accused of killing missing Wilmington woman

WILMINGTON, N.C. — A man wanted in North Carolina for the first-degree murder of a woman he met on social media was arrested in Myrtle Beach. WMBF reports records show William Hicks was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County on Tuesday. He was scheduled to appear in court in a New Hanover County courtroom in Wilmington, N.C., the same day.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WITN

Unclaimed NCCash check helps North Carolina sheriffs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association was the recipient of some good news today from State Treasurer Dale Folwell and his staff in the Unclaimed Property Division. North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell presented a check from the NCCash Program to the Sheriff’s Association Executive Committee...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
cbs17

Wilson man extorted, stalked Cary business owner, police say

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wilson man has been charged with extortion and stalking. Wilson police first got a call about harassment on Dec. 26. Police said 59-year-old Richard Sylvester Allegood, 59, had hired Anthony Troeger, also of Wilson, to perform work in 2017. Troeger told police that once...
WILSON, NC
Magic 1470AM

Police In North Carolina Warn Public Of Potential Hate Crime [VIDEO]

We live in a crazy world where random crimes occur around the country with no explanation and no particular target. This is why police in North Carolina are sounding the alarm to make sure people of aware of the latest hate crime. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture recently did a routine inspection on gas pumps Tuesday, January 24, in Forest City, North Carolina, when they made a shocking discovery.
FOREST CITY, NC
WITN

Third person charged in Rocky Mount murder

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -A third suspect has been arrested and charged with murder stemming from a fight in Rocky Mount. Back on January 5th around 8:22 pm officers responded to the 1200 block of Hargrove Street in reference to a fight in progress. When officers arrived on scene they...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Two Kinston residents charged in social media scam

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston man and woman are accused of running a business scam on social media. Greene County deputies have charged Richard Moore, 52, and Kimberly Matthews, 45, with obtaining property by false pretenses and conspiracy to commit obtaining property by false pretenses. Authorities claim the...
KINSTON, NC
WRAL News

Mistrial declared in case of shooting of Nash deputy

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A mistrial was declared on Wednesday for the man charged with wounding a Nash County deputy during a shootout on I-95. Jarred Ford was facing charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon from the incident that was caught on video in February of 2021.
NASH COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

North Carolina trash truck overturns on I-40

DURHAM, N.C. — Trash truck overturns on I-40 in Durham. The NC Department of Transportation has not said if anyone was injured or how the truck overturned at this time. The area was closed for cleanup.
DURHAM, NC
Chibuzo Nwachuku

North Carolina Teen Body-Slammed By Cop Gets $100,000 In Excessive Force Settlement. What Was That About?

A North Carolina man successfully settled a lawsuit against the police following a false accusation of drug possession and an assault by a police officer. The incident occurred on January 23rd 2019. Tony Scott Jr. who was then 16 and a high school student was in the company of schoolmates in a convenience store opposite their school to buy snacks during break period. Scott was at the register when Durham Police Officer Michael McGlasson confronted him as shown on the bodycam(click the link to the YouTube video above this paragraph to see the incident). He asked Scott "What are you up to?" Without letting him give a response, McGlasson said, "I'm going to pat you down real quick." Scott then said to McGlasson, "I didn't even do nothing. What are you doing?" Grabbing Scott's arm. McGlasson threatened to handcuff him if he didn't stop. He slammed the teen onto the store floor. After a brief scuffle between the two, Scott managed to escape and ran out of the store.
DURHAM, NC
WXII 12

Razor blades found in gas pump handles in North Carolina

FOREST CITY, N.C. — Police are warning people to be careful at the pumps after finding razor blades in the gas pump handles at some stations in North Carolina. The Forest City Police Department said officers found multiple instances of razor blades being placed in gas pump handles both in the city and surrounding areas.
FOREST CITY, NC

