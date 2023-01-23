A North Carolina man successfully settled a lawsuit against the police following a false accusation of drug possession and an assault by a police officer. The incident occurred on January 23rd 2019. Tony Scott Jr. who was then 16 and a high school student was in the company of schoolmates in a convenience store opposite their school to buy snacks during break period. Scott was at the register when Durham Police Officer Michael McGlasson confronted him as shown on the bodycam(click the link to the YouTube video above this paragraph to see the incident). He asked Scott "What are you up to?" Without letting him give a response, McGlasson said, "I'm going to pat you down real quick." Scott then said to McGlasson, "I didn't even do nothing. What are you doing?" Grabbing Scott's arm. McGlasson threatened to handcuff him if he didn't stop. He slammed the teen onto the store floor. After a brief scuffle between the two, Scott managed to escape and ran out of the store.

