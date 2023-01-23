Read full article on original website
Legendary Musician Dies
There is sad breaking news from the world of music on Monday with word that Fred White, the famed drummer for "Earth, Wind & Fire," has died at the age of 67, according to TMZ. Word of White's death came from his brother and bandmate Verdine on Monday.
Top 10 Songs of 1978
Rock 'n' roll wasn't totally dead in 1978. It just seemed that way as it swatted away incoming assaults by punk, disco and the always-pesky pop music. The year's best albums faced some of these changes by adapting to them. Likewise, the Top 10 Songs of 1978 incorporated some new sounds to stay relevant, bolstering their classic-rock sway with some disco bounce and punk fury. It wasn't always an easy mix, but they kept rock 'n' roll alive.
Jeff Beck Remembered: 10 of the Guitar Hero’s Finest Musical Moments
Jeff Beck, who died suddenly at the age of 78, was among the first and last of rock music’s epic guitar heroes. He played according to his own rules, with styles as unpredictable as the diverse genres through which he jammed, flanged, strummed and rolled. Capriciously innovative and unwilling to compromise — often to the detriment of having a single-minded career goal — Beck was one of Great Britain’s most noted musicians to come out of the psychedelic blues-based 1960s, an honor he shared with his fellow Yardbirds, Eric Clapton and Jimmy Page. For all of his frenetic soloing prowess, however, Beck was,...
BBC
Jeff Beck: The British rock guitar legend's career in pictures
British guitar legend Jeff Beck, who has died at the age of 78, redefined guitar music in the 1960s. He rose to fame as part of The Yardbirds, where he replaced Eric Clapton, and later formed the Jeff Beck group with Rod Stewart, becoming one of the most influential rock guitarists of all time.
Listen to Peter Gabriel’s New Song ‘Panopticom’
Peter Gabriel has released “Panopticom,” the first song from his upcoming album, i/o. Gabriel wrote and produced the song himself, with various session musicians providing guitar, bass, drums and backing vocals. Notably, the track includes electronic elements contributed by Brian Eno. Structurally, “Panopticom" builds slowly, with ominous synth...
Graham Nash, Bruce Hornsby, Natalie Merchant, and More to Perform The Music of Paul McCartney at Tribute Show
Natalie Merchant, Graham Nash, Bruce Hornsby and more are among the artists set to perform at the 18th annual Music Of fundraising concert, The Music Of Paul McCartney, at Carnegie Hall in New York City on March 15, 2023. Produced by philanthropist and City Winery founder, Michael Dorf, the annual...
IT'S ALIVE: Bruce Springsteen "Badlands" (Madison Square Garden, 1979)
It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!
David Crosby, rock musician and CSNY co-founder, dies at 81
David Crosby, the brash rock musician who evolved from a baby-faced harmony singer with the Byrds to a mustachioed hippie superstar and an ongoing troubadour in Crosby, Stills, Nash & (sometimes) Young, has died at 81.The New York Times reported Thursday, based on a text message from Crosby's sister in law, that the musician died Wednesday night. Several media outlets reported Crosby's death citing anonymous sources; The Associated Press was not able to confirm Crosby's death despite calls and messages to multiple representatives and Crosby's widow.Crosby underwent a liver transplant in 1994 after decades of drug use and survived diabetes,...
Steve Gunn and Bing & Ruth’s David Moore Announce Album, Share New Video: Watch
Steve Gunn and Bing & Ruth’s David Moore have come together for the new album Let the Moon Be a Planet. It comes out March 31, and it serves as the first volume of Reflections, Rvng Intl.’s new series of contemporary collaborations. Below, watch the video for Gunn and Moore’s new song “Over the Dune.”
Behind the History and Meaning of the Song “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” by Bob Dylan
It’s one of the most famous folk songs in American history. It’s penned by the legendary artist Bob Dylan and has been covered a number of times. It’s “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” and the meaning behind the song is below. The Meaning. The...
The history of blues music in america
Blues music is a genre that has its roots in African American communities in the southern United States, specifically in the Mississippi Delta region. The origins of the blues can be traced back to the late 19th and early 20th centuries, with its earliest forms appearing in the form of work songs, spirituals, and field hollers.
SFGate
Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter to Release Ballet Score ‘Mythologies’ as First Solo Album
Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter will release his first solo album, Mythologies, which will feature an orchestral piece he wrote for a ballet of the same name. The album is set to arrive on April 7 via Erato/Warner Classics. Mythologies is Bangalter’s first independent orchestral work, commissioned by choreographer Angelin...
On This Day in Music History: Joy Division Make Their Live Debut
On this day (Jan. 25) in 1978, Joy Division played their first live gig, a moment that is often credited with kicking off the post-punk era. The iconic, yet short-lived rock outfit – made up of frontman Ian Curtis, guitarist and keyboardist Bernard Sumner, bassist Peter Hook, and drummer Stephen Morris – premiered their unique blend of moody punk-tinged, synth rock at Pips Discotheque in Manchester, England.
yourclassical.org
The Year of the Rabbit
More than a billion people are ushering in the Year of the Rabbit with food and family celebrations. Join us for music that celebrates the Lunar New Year on this episode of Performance Today. Episode Playlist. Hour 1. John Playford: Newcastle/Splendid Schilling. Gao Hong, Pipa | Belladonna Baroque Quartet. Album:...
