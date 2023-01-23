Read full article on original website
Related
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
Golden Globes COVID Spread Continues With Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell, And Brendan Gleeson
It seems that this year's award season is not going quite as planned. On January 10, 2023, the 80th Golden Globe Awards took place to celebrate the best of film and television from the previous year. After last year's less-than-stellar show that saw the Golden Globes go for a hybrid style of part Zoom and part in-person presentation, this year's event brought things back to a more traditional and welcome manner. The prestigious ceremony saw some pretty major events take place, from Ke Huy Quan's wholesome best supporting actor win for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" to Eddie Murphy's Cecil B. DeMille Award win and subsequent speech that referenced another notable award ceremony moment.
People
Jennifer Connelly Says Her 'Top Gun: Maverick' Costar Tom Cruise 'Absolutely Deserves' an Oscar Nomination
Jennifer Connelly wants Tom Cruise to be recognized by the Academy Awards. In a new interview with Variety at the Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, Connelly, 52, called 60-year-old Cruise's performance as Peter "Maverick" Mitchell in the Joseph Kosinski-directed sequel to 1986's Top Gun "extraordinary." "He does an amazing job...
Hugh Jackman Begs the Academy Not to ‘Validate’ Ryan Reynolds With an Oscar Nomination
Hugh Jackman, staring down the abyss of a potentially harrowing year filming Deadpool 3, beseeched the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to not give his costar Ryan Reynolds a Best Original Song nomination for the Spirited track “Good Afternoon.” At the tail end of last year, “Good Afternoon” — from Reynold’s recent Christmas flick with Will Ferrell and Octavia Butler — appeared on the Academy’s shortlist for this year’s Best Original Song prize (the actual nominations won’t be announced until Jan. 24). The news, however, only just seemed to reach Jackman, who shared a video on social media expressing...
Famed Actress and Model Dies
Famed actress and model Dorothy Tristan reportedly died on January 7th, according to a statement from her husband. According to her husband, director John D. Hancock, Tristan died at their home following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her death was confirmed by her representative, according to Variety.
Tiffany Haddish Stood Her Ground At Sundance After An Audience Member Griped About Her New Film
Tiffany Haddish stood up for her new movie at Sundance after an audience member griped about it.
Popculture
Gerard Butler Says Hilary Swank Was Hospitalized After He 'Almost Killed' Her Filming 'P.S. I Love You'
Gerard Butler almost killed one of his co-stars, but it surprisingly wasn't while making one of his action movies. On The Drew Barrymore Show this week, Butler said he hurt his P.S. I Love You co-star Hilary Swank when they filmed the 2007 romantic comedy. Swank, 48, was hospitalized after the accident.
Charlie Hunnam Just Reignited ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Fans Desire For Him to Join the DCEU
A new photo from ‘Rebel Moon’ has fans convinced ‘Sons of Anarchy’ star Charlie Hunnam should be the Green Arrow in the DCEU.
Sundance: Anne Hathaway Recalls Being Asked as 16-Year-Old Actress if She Was “a Good Girl or Bad Girl?”
Standing on the big stage inside Park City’s Eccles Theatre on Saturday night, Anne Hathaway took the microphone during a brief Q&A session following the world premiere of her new film, Eileen. After saying how honored she is to be in the cast of William Oldroyd’s film alongside Thomasin McKenzie, Shea Whigham, Marin Ireland and Owen Teague, the Oscar winner offered a polite apology if what she was about to say turned into “an annoying headline.” More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: 'Theater Camp' Debuts to Standing Ovation, Receives Second for Cast After Surprise Musical Performance'The Eternal Memory' Review: A Moving...
Fallon Jokes That ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Oscar Nom Marks ‘First Time in a Decade’ People Have Seen a Best Picture Nominee (Video)
Ahead of Tuesday’s Oscar nominations, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon had one major prediction for the list: “Top Gun: Maverick.”. Fallon joked Monday that if the Tom Cruise sequel earned a nomination for best picture, it would be a momentous occasion — but more so for average moviegoers. Obviously, taping his show well ahead of the announcements, Fallon couldn’t know for sure who would get nominated, but his hopes for Paramount’s gravity-defying blockbuster came true.
netflixjunkie.com
HENRY CAVILL RETURNS! ‘The Witcher’ Actor Makes a Much-Awaited Comeback in Arguably His Best Movie Franchise
How to make a comeback that people would remember for a long time is shown by the British actor Henry Cavill. Since he left the iconic show, The Witcher and the DC Universe, his fans were waiting for him to come back with a bang. We have a piece of great news for his fans, then. The actor is returning as Napoleon Solo from the 2015 film.
theplaylist.net
‘Marlowe’ Trailer: Liam Neeson Stars In His 100th Movie From ‘The Big Sleep’ Director Neil Jordan
Any film noir lover knows the names of novelist Raymond Chandler and his hardboiled detective, Philip Marlowe, go hand in hand with the film genre. And over the decades, there’s been several timeless renditions of Marlowe onscreen, from Humphrey Bogart and Dick Powell‘s seminal performances in “The Big Sleep” and “Murder, My Sweet” to Elliott Gould‘s off-beat take in 1973’s “The Long Goodbye.” Now Liam Neeson takes a crack at the character, in his 100th film role, in “Marlowe,” in theaters this Valentine’s Day weekend.
digitalspy.com
First look at Chris Evans and Emily Blunt's Netflix movie as release date is confirmed
Netflix has announced the release date of its new movie starring Chris Evans and Emily Blunt – and given us a first sneak peek – in its 2023 Films Preview trailer (which you can watch below). Titled Pain Hustlers, the movie will follow Liza Drake (Blunt), a high...
Top five Oscars 2023 snubs: From Tom Cruise to James Cameron
Nominations for the 95th annual Academy Awards were announced in Hollywood and a number of high-profile names were casualties of the Oscars battle.
Stranger Things star Maya Hawke to lead Ethan Hawke-directed drama Wildcat
Maya Hawke will star in her dad's next directorial effort
Daisy Ridley Confirmed She’s Married After Rumors Swirled About A Co-Star
Longstanding rumors about Daisy Ridley's marital status have finally been confirmed by the Star Wars actress.
DeadPool Star, TJ Miller, Credits His Hollywood Success to Brain Damage Suffered While Filming in New Zealand
You may know TJ Miller from his on-screen personas on hit shows like Silicon Valley, Marvel's mega-hit Deadpool, or his long list of voiceover work. But, the 41-year-old, Colorado native's first and true love is standup comedy.
Cate Blanchett joins elite group of 8-time Oscar nominees with Best Actress bid for ‘TÁR’
Cate Blanchett is officially C8 Blanchett. With her Best Actress Oscar nomination for “TÁR” on Tuesday, Blanchett has joined the small group of performers with eight acting nominations. Just six other people have earned exactly eight bids: Marlon Brando, Jack Lemmon, Judi Dench, Geraldine Page, Peter O’Toole and Glenn Close. All have won at least once except for O’Toole and Close, who share the record for the most nominations without a victory. Only nine people have received more than eight nominations, led by 21-time nominee Meryl Streep. SEE Full list of Oscar nominations Blanchett’s slate of eight is comprised of five Best Actress...
Andrea Riseborough Reacts To Surprise Best Actress Oscar Nomination For ‘To Leslie’: “I’m Not Entirely Sure How This Happened”
Andrea Riseborough’s late-blooming word-of-mouth awards campaign for her title role in To Leslie has resulted in the British star’s first Academy Award nomination for Best Actress, upending received wisdom about the direction of this year’s race. Riseborough joins Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas, Michelle Williams and Michelle Yeoh in this year’s Oscar Best Actress race. Related Story Oscar Nominations: The Complete List Of Nominees Related Story 'Everything Everywhere All At Once's Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu & Ke Huy Quan On Making Oscar History: Now Asian Actors "Know That They Have A Seat At The Table" Related Story Oscars: International Feature Nominees Include Best Picture Hopeful 'All...
wmagazine.com
R.I.P. All Hope for the Madonna Biopic (2020-2023)
Everybody comes to Hollywood, but the Madonna biopic won’t make it in the neighborhood. According to multiple reports, the film, which Madonna planned to direct herself, is now considered dead at Universal. It may still happen someday, in some form, but for now it joins Beyoncé’s Renaissance visuals, Phoebe Philo’s namesake fashion label, and Sky Ferreira’s Masochism album in the limbo land of projects that may or may not actually ever see the light of day.
Comments / 0