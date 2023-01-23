ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

NewsTalk 95.5

Billings Police Update Downtown Patrol Car With Vibrant Graphics

Recently, the Downtown Billings Alliance collaborated with the Billings Police Department in an update for the Downtown Patrol Car for Billings. Previously, the BPD Patrol SUVs sported a simple, yet standout graphics package across all vehicles in the fleet (that were recently added over COVID). That package included the State of Montana with a Blue Lives Matter flag inside of it, along with the unit number, the Seal of the State of Montana, and a few other adornments. Before the Ford Interceptor SUVs, BPD utilized the Interceptor Sedan (A Ford Taurus) with a much more difficult-to-see graphics package.
BILLINGS, MT
Sheridan Media

Layher Family Recovering From Car Wreck In Billings

A Sheridan family is continuing to recover both at home and in Billings, after a teenage driver crashed into their vehicle causing a number of injuries. It’s been almost one month since Kurt Layher, his wife Jessica and 2 children were involved in a 2-vehicle wreck in Billings, that was caused by a 15-year old driver that was speeding and had no insurance.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Laurel Police Department: “Be the Driver Who Saves Lives”

We are all very busy and weekends are especially packed with errands and places to go. The Laurel Police Department reminds every driver, “there is no text worth your life or anyone else’s.”PLEASE keep your eyes on the road and put your phone down while driving. Be...
KULR8

Man arrested after reports of shooting near Lake Elmo

BILLINGS - Billings Police say they arrested a man on Lake Elmo Drive after several people called in reports of a shooting Monday night. Lieutenant Brett Becker with the Billings Police Department says around 8:30pm, officers were dispatched to the Brush Meadow Apartments. Several residents called emergency services saying they both saw and heard gunshots in the parking lot.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

We Never Talk About this Huge Issue in Montana; It’s Time For Change

In Montana, it's taboo to talk about certain things...like mental health. But why? People are in complete denial that our brains need some major TLC. This is important for everyone, especially our first responders and police force. They see the scariest stuff upon arrival to a scene, where we only see these graphic images either in movies, or through the filter of a camera.
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Much colder in next 24 hours – ICY roads

Get ready for a big change back to winter weather through the weekend. Although we’ve enjoyed mild temperatures for the past week in Billings, winter returns for the next five days with temperatures in the single digits by Sunday. The roads will be SLICK so take your time on...
BILLINGS, MT
NBCMontana

Billings police search for missing teenage girl

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Billings Police Department is searching for a missing teenage girl. Ryalia Ziler is described as a 14-year-old Native American female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-4 and weighs 110 pounds. Officials report her last contact with family occurred on Friday. If you...
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Frigid Winter Storm Expected to Slam Into Billings This Weekend

Don't take off your snow tires quite yet, Billings. Late winter in Montana can certainly be unpredictable. We've been enjoying spring-like conditions the past couple of weeks, but this weekend we'll get a reminder from Mother Nature that winter is far from over. The National Weather Service in Billings is predicting up to 4 inches of snowfall on Friday and Saturday.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Hello, Montana – Billings Family YMCA

Kim Kaiser, CEO of the YMCA, shares about the impact of the YMCA. It is a place of community and family – hosting two swimming pools, after school programs, a child watch program, sports programs, and more. The YMCA is a great place to focus on yourself and your physical and mental health.
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

Thrifty Shoppers, Have You Been to Billings’ Other Dollar Store?

Dollar stores are great for a lot of things. My spouse loves the dollar store. She primarily shops for party supplies for my kids' birthdays, graduations, school goodie bags, etc. It's tough to beat their prices on balloons, raffia, tissue paper, disposable cutlery, gift bag trinkets, and paper plates. Usually, my kids will pick out a cheap toy while they're there. I mean, it's only a dollar-ish (see below), right?
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Event Venue Turned Community Center in Billings Has A New Name

The Billings Shriners Auditorium on Broadwater was sold last year to the Native American Development Corporation. Since the sale, the NADC has been hard at work repairing the property and upgrading it, as well as refining plans to house existing programs in the community. However, a newly announced change today starts the ball rolling quicker.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

103.7 The Hawk

