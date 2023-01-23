Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closing March 31Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Woman reacts after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
New Therapy Center Opens in Ashburn to Help Teens and Young AdultsUplift LoudounAshburn, VA
Ice Fest and Ice-Travaganza in Leesburg and Reston VirginiaCheryl E PrestonLeesburg, VA
Los Angeles Lakers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Related
How certain neighborhoods in DC got their names
WASHINGTON — A chart detailing Washington, D.C.'s hidden etymologies is generating buzz online. The infographic takes a look at the history and origins behind some of the neighborhood names in the nation's capital. The information provided by @etymologynerd, a college student studying linguistics, was gathered through online research, books,...
The Annual Count Of The D.C. Region’s Homeless Population Is Tonight. Here’s Why It Matters
Outreach workers survey people experiencing homelessness during the 2022 Point-in-Time Count in the NoMa neighborhood. Jurisdictions across the D.C. region are scheduled to conduct an annual census of residents experiencing homelessness Wednesday evening. The goal of the survey – called the Point-in-Time Count — is to capture a snapshot of the number of people living outside and in shelters on a single night.
'No real plan' | DC activist calls for more consistency and accountability to address youth violence
WASHINGTON — After every shooting in D.C., come the shouts and pleas for finding solutions to gun violence. There are leaders of agencies and educators all working to increase activities to keep kids off the streets. Councilmembers are proposing bills to improve access to before /after-school care. But now...
Could DC become the 51st state? A new bill aims to make it happen
WASHINGTON — Baby steps. Moving the football forward one more yard. Advocates and supporters agree, the political math is not favorable to get a D.C. statehood bill on President Biden's desk this year. But they know another push for statehood is a step in the right direction. "The single...
Gray Challenges Misconceptions About Stroke Recovery
Several months into his recovery from a mild stroke, D.C. Council member Vincent C. Gray recently doubled down on his assertion that Council Chairman Phil Mendelson and others have erroneously and unfairly underestimated his cognitive abilities. The post Gray Challenges Misconceptions About Stroke Recovery appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Former President Of Arlington Teachers Union Arrested For Alleged Embezzlement
The former president of Arlington’s teachers union has been arrested for allegedly embezzling more than $400,000 from the union. Ingrid Gant, a Woodbridge resident, has been charged with four counts of embezzlement. She was arrested in Prince William County and released on bond, according to a press release from Fairfax County police.
NBC Philadelphia
How One Man's Entrepreneurial Spirit Was Born and Raised in D.C.
The glass window on the front of Andre McCain's first restaurant location reads "Born and Bred" in homage to the area he's known and loved his whole life. But when it comes to Black success stories in his neighborhood, McCain is not alone. Washington, D.C., according to the U.S. Census Bureau, is a hub of upward mobility for Black families.
DC teacher one of 5 finalists for national teacher award
WASHINGTON — D.C.'s 2023 Teacher of the Year is not only being recognized by the District - he has now been selected as one of five finalists for the 2023 National Teacher of the Year. Jermar “Coach” Rountree is a pre-K to eighth grade health and physical education teacher...
Lawsuit Delays Grant Program For Alexandria’s Entrepreneurs Of Color
A grant program aimed at supporting business owners of color in Alexandria has been delayed, due to a lawsuit filed against the city this week. ALXnow first reported the news. Filed in U.S. District Court by local defense contractor Tridentis LLC, the lawsuit claims the city’s BIPOC Small Business Program is “blatantly illegal” for excluding white business owners. According to the filing, Tridentis is a local business “who wants to apply for the program but is excluded because the owner is the wrong race.” It goes on to clarify that Tridentis is owned by a white Alexandria resident.
popville.com
Car completely defaced with “Racist/Homophobic/Antisemitic Graffiti”
A reader sends from Columbia Heights earlier today. Ed. Note: The entire car was covered in hateful graffiti, I don’t feel the need to include every slur. Suffice it to say, it is incredibly upsetting to see.”
At 96, Tuskegee Airman from DC recalls military service
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 96-year-old member of the Tuskegee Airmen stopped by DC News Now on Wednesday. William Fauntroy Jr., a D.C. native, was assigned to the Tuskegee Army Airfield in July 1944 as a flight cadet. He finished basic training when he was 19 years old and learned how to fly a […]
Fentanyl is killing older, Black D.C. residents
Data: D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Note: Out of deaths investigated by the D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Includes fentanyl and fentanyl analogs. Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios VisualsFentanyl was involved in nearly every fatal overdose in D.C. last year through August 31. Why it matters: Black and senior residents have disproportionately been impacted by the opioid epidemic in D.C. The big picture: Fentanyl — a potent synthetic opioid — has flooded the nation's illegal drug market in recent years as it’s cheap to produce, experts tell Axios. Drugs that users may think are heroin, oxycodone or cocaine...
fox5dc.com
Nurse pulled from vehicle, carjacked in DC: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a nurse was pulled from his vehicle and carjacked Tuesday night in northwest D.C. The carjacking happened around 11:20 p.m. in the 700 block of Dahlia Street. Police say the man was sitting in his car when his vehicle was struck by a Subaru Outback. One...
VERIFY: Does the Revised Criminal Code Act really reduce penalties for violent crimes?
WASHINGTON — The Revised Criminal Code Act is heading to Congress for review after the D.C. Council voted to override D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s veto. The revised code has some people concerned though, and many are asking if the new code will make us safer, or make life easier for criminals.
Judge convicts man who texted, called FBI agent after being at U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
A Newark man who texted an FBI agent for social media advice after the Jan. 6, 2021 rioting at the U.S. Capitol has been convicted of three crimes for his conduct that day. During a bench trial in Washington, D.C. Tuesday, a judge found Mick Chan guilty of three charges: entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
Cheverly Recycling Site Is An ‘Open Dump,’ Attorney General Lawsuit Says
What was supposedly a recycling business in Cheverly, Md., has actually been operating as an illegal trash transfer station and open dump for almost a decade, according to a lawsuit filed by Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown. The business, called World Recycling Company, is located next to the Cheverly Metro...
47-Year-Old Stabbed And Killed In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was stabbed in Northwest, D.C. Wednesday night. He did not survive. This incident happened at the 2000 block of P Street. Shortly before 10 pm, The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the location to investigate the report of a man down. Police found 47-year-old Mubarak Mursal suffering from a puncture wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this stabbing, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 47-Year-Old Stabbed And Killed In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
22-Year-Old Arrested in D.C. Shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – 22-year-old Tavon Lucas of Northwest, D.C. was arrested Thursday and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon in a shooting on January 14th. This incident happened on the 1100 Block of North Capitol Street. Shortly after 12 pm on the 14th, the suspect and two victims were involved in a fight. The suspect displayed his handgun and shot the victims. The victims were not injured in the shooting. The suspect fled the scene. The post 22-Year-Old Arrested in D.C. Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Student found with handgun at Northeast DC school, police investigating
WASHINGTON — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a student brought a handgun into a school in Northeast D.C. Monday morning. Police responded to Maya Angelou Public Charter School, located at 5600 East Capitol Street NE, after receiving a report of an illegal weapon being inside the school. Around 10:30 a.m., after an initial investigation, a student was found with a handgun at the school.
fox5dc.com
Financial sextortion concerns grow across the DMV
Concerns are growing about financial sextortion involving teens in Fairfax County and across the DMV. Authorities say the instances are taking place through social media and they want everyone to be aware of the problem. Fairfax County Police Community Outreach Officer Meg Hawkins joins the DMV Zone to break down what is happening.
DCist
Washington, DC
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.https://dcist.com/
Comments / 1