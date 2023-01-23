Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indianapolis, 1 dead in shooting ar Pine Glen apartmentscreteIndianapolis, IN
Visit One of the Best French Restaurants In the U.S. In IndianapolisRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
"The Lady Tinder Swindler" scams online boyfriend out of $1.2 millionJade Talks CrimeFort Worth, TX
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Current Publishing
Bastian Solutions plans new headquarters in Noblesville
Bastian Solutions, a Toyota Advanced Logistics company, is planning a new state-of-the-art corporate campus in Noblesville, according to city officials. The 162-acre site will serve as the future home to the company’s corporate headquarters and advanced manufacturing facilities which will produce industry leading supply chain automation technologies. The new campus will be designed to support the company’s anticipated growth over the next several decades with ground breaking estimated to start in the next 24 to 36 months, according to the city.
WISH-TV
Lebanon in dispute over construction access for Lilly development
LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — The Lebanon City Council and area residents gathered Monday night to discuss a proposed development by Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Co. The development wants to use Witt Road for construction access. The Boone County Preservation Group was willing to vacate the road if...
WISH-TV
Complete your home projects with Ace Handyman Services
Did you know ACE Hardware has a handyman service in the Indianapolis area? Ace Handyman Services has three independently owned franchise offices that serve the entire Indianapolis area: AHS North Indianapolis, AHS Hamilton County, and AHS Greenwood. Rebecca Simon, Franchise Owner of AHS North Indianapolis, joined us to discuss how...
Current Publishing
Zionsville Town Council receives updates on parks department master plan
The Zionsville Town Council held its second meeting of the year on Jan. 17 at Zionsville Town Hall. Topics included discussion of the Zionsville Parks & Recreation Dept.’s five-year master plan, among other topics. The next town council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Feb. 6. What happened: Jared...
Current Publishing
Snapshot: Lawrence launches citywide diversity campaign
Earlier this month, the City of Lawrence launched a citywide marketing campaign focusing on the city’s diversity. The city has a goal to “celebrate the citizens of Lawrence” with “I Love Lawrence” billboards located throughout the city, according to the city on social media. Billboards can be found at 56th Street and I-465, near Lawrence Central High School and one at Pendleton Pike and 56th Street. (Photo courtesy of the City of Lawrence)
Weekends Only to liquidate stock and close all stores, including 2 Indy-area locations
INDIANAPOLIS – Time is running out for fans of Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress. The retailer is closing its stores and liquidating its entire stock. The company has two Indianapolis-area locations: one at 8315 Center Run Dr. in Castleton and another at 8850 S. Emerson Ave. in Greenwood. The furniture store is known for its […]
indianapolismonthly.com
Where To Get Stuff Fixed
From stuffed animals to sewing machines, screens to stained glass—and just about anything else—this guide will lead you to a local shop that can bring it back to life. Find new favorites or rediscover old standbys that are always worth a shoutout (hey, Kimmel!). These 62 handypeople and craftspeople will give a second chance to whatever it is you want to hold on to.
Current Publishing
Carmel BZA denies variance for backyard soccer training
The Carmel Board of Zoning Appeals unanimously denied a variance request Jan. 23 that would have allowed a local soccer coach to continue offering training sessions in his backyard. Cary Pruett, a former teacher and coach at Westfield High School, moved into the Springmill Crossing subdivision in March 2022 and...
Current Publishing
Pendleton Pike Progress project underway
The Indiana Dept. of Transportation gave an update on progress and plans for the Pendleton Pike Progress project that will affect much of Lawrence during a Jan. 19 Pendleton Pike Progress Public Meeting. Pendleton Pike Progress is an Indiana Dept. of Transportation project along five miles of U.S. 36 between...
Current Publishing
Carmel High School students present Hindu Culture Awareness Workshop at Smoky Row Elementary
Commentary by Eesha Singh, Arya Goel, and Asini Jayarapu. As high schoolers with a Hindu American identity, we’ve gone through years of school and many interesting interactions with those curious about our culture, and we have made many observations. Throughout the years, it has been apparent that there’s been a steady increase in the Hindu population in Indiana, specifically in the Carmel and Fishers school districts. Considering this growth, we thought that it would be beneficial to familiarize our teachers and community members with our heritage and who we are.
showmegrantcounty.com
Say “I Do” to A Wedding In Grant County
Did you say “yes!” to a marriage proposal recently? If so, congratulations! Now, where are you going to say, “I do?” Avoid the high costs in the big cities, and have the romantic day of your dreams in Grant County Indiana. There are a variety of venues offering historic elegance, classic & fun or rustic-chic atmospheres. We’ve put together a convenient list of venues to help you find the perfect place for your dream-come-true wedding day.
WIBC.com
Delish: Highlighting Indiana’s Five 4-Diamond Restaurants
Valentine’s Day, also called Saint Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine is celebrated annually on February 14. It originated as a Christian feast day honoring Christian martyrs named Saint Valentine and later, through folk traditions, has become a day to celebrate romance and love.Many people celebrate by exchanging handmade or store-bought “Valentines” or other tokens of affection like chocolates and flowers. Some people like to go to a fancy restaurant. To really impress your Valentine, you might consider the fanciest of restaurants.
Current Publishing
Snapshot: Westfield police detective celebrates five-year anniversary
Westfield Police Dept. Det. LeeAnn Carter celebrated her fifth anniversary with the city in December. Carter is a 2013 graduate of Hamilton Heights High School and attended Indiana University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in youth development and criminal justice. (Photo provided by Westfield Police Dept.)
Here’s when Swensons Drive-In will open in Avon
AVON, Ind. – It won’t be long before Avon’s latest dinner option opens for business. Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location on Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon. Ohio-based Swensons is best known for its hamburgers, having been […]
WISH-TV
Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness moonlights as snowplow driver
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — When it snows in Fishers, Mayor Scott Fadness is one of the first people to get to work — not in an office, but on the roads. Fadness often moonlights as a snowplow driver. “I have been doing this for 15 years now. Every...
Current Publishing
Night & Day diversions – January 24, 2023
“Clue” performances run through Feb. 5 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com. The Live at the Center series features Tay Bronson & the Tackle Box at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. Tickets are $5 or register for a free livestream at thecenterpresents.org.
This is the Best Tourist Attraction in Indiana
If you're looking for something to add to your bucket list in Indiana, how about visiting the number one tourist attraction in the entire state?. Indiana is full of fun attractions. Whether it be museums, theme parks, sports venues, historical locations, or being out on a beautiful lake, Indiana has a lot to offer residents and guests alike. We all have our favorite attractions to visit in the state, however, one attraction was recently named the best to visit in Indiana. Do you think you can guess what it is?
Current Publishing
Hamilton County kicks off year of bicentennial events
Hamilton County kicked off a year of celebrating its bicentennial with a program Jan. 22 at the Palladium in Carmel. Local leaders and residents came together to recount and reflect on critical events that shaped Hamilton County over the past 200 years. Josh Kaufman, winner of Season 6 of “The...
WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: Titus Bakery and Deli
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Tuesday’s “All Indiana” Titus Bakery and Deli joined News 8 to share some tasty pastries. Titus Bakery is located in Lebanon and Westfield, Indiana. Visit their website here.
readthereporter.com
University student changes game on tracking nanoplastic pollution in water
Rapid identification of potential hotspots of nanoplastics contamination has been challenging due to a lack of field-based detection methods. That is changing because Carmel resident and University High School freshman Vidhatri Iyer has developed a rapid field-based technique for detecting nanoplastics in water samples. She has been working with the Trico Regional Sewer Utility treatment facility to track nanoplastic load during waste treatment. She is monitoring nanoplastics in Marion and Hamilton counties’ water streams which feed into the White River.
Comments / 0