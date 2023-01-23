ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
Industrial Distribution

VA Governor Turns Down $3.5B Ford Plant, Cites Chinese Connection

Ford wants to build a $3.5 billion battery plant that would reportedly create approximately 2,500 jobs. According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Michigan and Virginia were front runners to land the deal. That was until Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin axed any chance of the project coming to Old Dominion. The administration...
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Economic experts weigh Youngkin’s decision to halt Ford plant

(The Center Square) – Growth in plants connected to electric vehicles has roared across the country. Not everyone, however, is quickly jumping in. When Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said last week that he stopped efforts to establish a Ford Motors battery plant at a megasite in the state due to its Chinese partner, it was the first time University of Texas professor Nathan Jensen could recall a state rejecting an economic incentive deal for a battery plant.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

11 states will cut individual income taxes in 2023

(The Center Square) – Eleven states will reduce their individual income tax rates on Jan. 1. Arizona, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, and North Carolina will cut the individual income tax rate on New Year’s Day, according to the Tax Foundation. Over the past two years, more than 20 states have cut individual income tax rates. Three of these states – Arizona, Idaho, and...
IDAHO STATE
WSLS

Former Montgomery County superintendent to pay school board based on agreement

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – The former superintendent of the Montgomery County Public School system is now required to pay back the school board to resolve excess payments. This agreement comes after the former superintendent, Mark Miear, was fired in March of 2022 when the school board voted unanimously to let him go.
Reason.com

Virginia Is Considering 4 Different School Choice Bills

Republican Glenn Youngkin won the race to be Virginia's governor in 2021 largely by appealing to parents who wanted more control over their children's schooling. On the campaign trail, Youngkin touted school choice programs like vouchers for educational expenses. Now, as if to make good on his promise, there are at least four school choice bills before the Virginia General Assembly.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Virginia Senate committee advances bill toughening gun storage laws

After a classroom shooting allegedly committed by a Virginia 6-year-old, Democrats in the state Senate are advancing a bill that would require adults to keep guns locked up if minors are in the home. Violations of the proposed law, which would require gun dealers to post notices at their stores...
vpm.org

Scholarships could be extended to descendants of Massive Resistance

Legislation advanced unanimously Monday to extend eligibility for the Brown v. Board of Education Scholarship Program to include descendants of students locked out of school during Massive Resistance. It still has to clear several additional votes to pass, though and will go next to the House Education Committee for further consideration.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy