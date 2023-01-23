Read full article on original website
Winsome Sears slams teachers unions over Virginia merit mayhem: 'Making education in their own image'
Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears calls out "rogue educators" and teachers unions over the merit awards scandal, criticizing the push for woke ideology in schools on "Cavuto Live."
Industrial Distribution
VA Governor Turns Down $3.5B Ford Plant, Cites Chinese Connection
Ford wants to build a $3.5 billion battery plant that would reportedly create approximately 2,500 jobs. According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Michigan and Virginia were front runners to land the deal. That was until Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin axed any chance of the project coming to Old Dominion. The administration...
Washington Examiner
Economic experts weigh Youngkin’s decision to halt Ford plant
(The Center Square) – Growth in plants connected to electric vehicles has roared across the country. Not everyone, however, is quickly jumping in. When Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said last week that he stopped efforts to establish a Ford Motors battery plant at a megasite in the state due to its Chinese partner, it was the first time University of Texas professor Nathan Jensen could recall a state rejecting an economic incentive deal for a battery plant.
Poll: Voters Oppose Boundaries Between Students & Schools They Hope to Attend
A new poll shows a majority of Virginia parents and voters want families to have greater flexibility when choosing schools for their children, and believe students should be able to attend any public school regardless of proximity to their residence. The poll, released late last year by education advocacy group Yes. Every Kid. and conducted […]
Virginia Senate passes bill legalizing same-sex marriage in state code with bipartisan vote
A bill adding language in the state code legalizing same-sex marriage passed the Virginia Senate with a bipartisan vote.
11 states will cut individual income taxes in 2023
(The Center Square) – Eleven states will reduce their individual income tax rates on Jan. 1. Arizona, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, and North Carolina will cut the individual income tax rate on New Year’s Day, according to the Tax Foundation. Over the past two years, more than 20 states have cut individual income tax rates. Three of these states – Arizona, Idaho, and...
NOLA.com
Abolish income taxes? Idea gains traction in Congress, being studied in Louisiana Legislature
WASHINGTON — Seeming to come out of left field, President Joe Biden last week blasted Republicans for pushing legislation that would abolish federal income taxes and the Internal Revenue Service then replace those revenues with a 30% or so national sales tax. “It would raise taxes on the middle...
Americans in these states will pay less in taxes this year
At least eleven states are reducing individual income tax cuts for residents this year in response to high revenues as an attempt to stay competitive.
How Long $2 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State
No matter how much planning you do, it can be hard to know exactly how much you'll need to save for retirement. A wide variety of factors, from your lifestyle to your health, can greatly alter what...
Virginia schools superintendent denies effort to 'withhold recognition' amid National Merit Scholarship investigation
The Fairfax County Public Schools superintendent denied any "division-wide effort to withhold recognition," as multiple schools in her district in Virginia are under investigation for allegedly failing to give students their National Merit Scholarship recognition in a timely manner, before…
WSLS
Former Montgomery County superintendent to pay school board based on agreement
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – The former superintendent of the Montgomery County Public School system is now required to pay back the school board to resolve excess payments. This agreement comes after the former superintendent, Mark Miear, was fired in March of 2022 when the school board voted unanimously to let him go.
Bill to withdraw Virginia from carbon-trading program dies in state committee
A committee of the Virginia Senate on Tuesday defeated a bill backed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) that would withdraw the state from a regional carbon-trading initiative. The Senate Agriculture, Conservation and Natural Resources Committee voted down Senate Bill 1001 in a party line 8-6 vote. The measure, sponsored by state Sen. Richard Stuart (R),…
WLBT
Superintendent denies accusations awards were withheld from overachieving students to prevent hurt feelings
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (CNN) – Virginia’s state attorney general is investigating a National Merit awards controversy in Fairfax County, where multiple high schools delayed notifying students about their National Merit Scholarships but called it human error. Parents and other critics said the lapse was intentional, and now the...
Virginia Is Considering 4 Different School Choice Bills
Republican Glenn Youngkin won the race to be Virginia's governor in 2021 largely by appealing to parents who wanted more control over their children's schooling. On the campaign trail, Youngkin touted school choice programs like vouchers for educational expenses. Now, as if to make good on his promise, there are at least four school choice bills before the Virginia General Assembly.
Military.com
Bill Would Allow Younger Military Veterans to Receive Tax Break in Virginia
Virginia has a lot to offer retirees. There are beaches along the coast, mountains to the west and a close proximity to the nation’s capital, said Denice Williams, chair of the Joint Leadership Council of Veterans Service Organizations. “It’s a great place to live,” Williams said, “but veterans also...
NBC12
House panel narrowly backs legislation to lower the minimum wage for minors
Lawmakers narrowly backed a bill to lower the minimum wage for employees under the age of 18 Tuesday, with House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, joining with two Democrats to oppose it. The House Commerce and Energy subcommittee voted 4-3 to recommend approval of a bill from Del. Danny Marshall,...
NBC12
Virginia Senate committee advances bill toughening gun storage laws
After a classroom shooting allegedly committed by a Virginia 6-year-old, Democrats in the state Senate are advancing a bill that would require adults to keep guns locked up if minors are in the home. Violations of the proposed law, which would require gun dealers to post notices at their stores...
Expanded Class Action Alleges Fairfax County Violated Disabled Students’ Civil Rights
Civil rights lawyers have expanded the scope of their class action lawsuit against the Fairfax County School Board and the Virginia Department of Education after more families came forward alleging the state had denied students their federally-mandated special education services. Law firms Susman Godfrey and Merritt Law, along with the...
WSLS
Mandatory internet safety education proposed for all Virginia public schools
ROANOKE, Va. – There’s a bill that would make internet safety education mandatory in Virginia public schools. HB1575 is being talked about right now by lawmakers in Richmond. The Safety While Accessing Technology (SWAT) education program would include:. Instruction on safe use of social networking websites and communication.
vpm.org
Scholarships could be extended to descendants of Massive Resistance
Legislation advanced unanimously Monday to extend eligibility for the Brown v. Board of Education Scholarship Program to include descendants of students locked out of school during Massive Resistance. It still has to clear several additional votes to pass, though and will go next to the House Education Committee for further consideration.
