Arizona State

The Hill

Sinema says ‘dear friend’ McCarthy in ‘unenviable position’ after Speaker battle

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) railed against both political parties in an appearance at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting, saying “radical” Republicans have put Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) in an “unenviable position” at the start of the new Congress. Sinema took the opportunity on a panel with other U.S. lawmakers in Davos, Switzerland, to chastise…
americanmilitarynews.com

House GOP will investigate ‘traitor’ Gen. Milley, Rep. Gosar says

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) called the top U.S. military officer, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, a “traitor,” adding that House Republicans will investigate his “treasonous sell out to China” and “coup” attempt around the Jan. 6 Capitol storming. “Remember – we will conduct...
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Sinema, in Davos, says Dem push to end filibuster for voting rights bill may have been 'premature'

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema told an international audience in Switzerland that last year’s losses for many U.S. election deniers showed that Democrats' urgent worries about the need "to eliminate an important guardrail and an institution in our country" to save democracy may have been "premature or overreaching." Sinema, I-Ariz., noted the election results as she again defended keeping in place the Senate's legislative filibuster, which she cast as an "important guardrail." It was a familiar position that Sinema,...
The Hill

Manchin says he would support Sinema if she runs for reelection

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said on Sunday he would support Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) if she seeks reelection in 2024, even if the newly Independent senator is challenged by a Democrat. When asked by CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union” if he would support a run by Sinema, even if another Democrat runs…
The Hill

Election forecaster lists Senate seats held by two Democrats, Sinema as ‘toss-ups’

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report has released its latest Senate ratings ahead of the 2024 elections, characterizing seats held by two Democrats as well as Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) as “toss-ups.”  The forecaster labeled the seats held by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) as “toss-ups,” along with one in Arizona held by recently…
The Independent

Democrats sidestep on Kyrsten Sinema challenger as Republicans wish she’d join the GOP ranks

Democratic disconfort was on display as senators kept mum on Representative Ruben Gallego’s decision to run against Independent Senator Kyrsten Sinema in Arizona, despite her defection from the party last month. On the other side of the aisle, while Ms Sinema has refused to join the Republican Party, many of her GOP colleagues wish she would change her mind, given her friendliness with many of the members. Senator Mitt Romney worked closely with Ms Sinema throughout the first two years of the Biden administration. The two were lead negotiators on the bipartisan infrastructure law and the Utah Republican was...
Washington Examiner

Schumer says it's 'much too early' to decide whether to support Sinema

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) avoided committing to supporting Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) in a reelection race Tuesday, saying it was "much too early" to do so. Schumer praised Sinema's work as a senator during comments to reporters, but he stopped shy of throwing his support behind her after she left the Democratic Party in December.
