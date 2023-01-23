Read full article on original website
Related
The reply of Queen Elizabeth II when Harry asked if he could marry Meghan left him speechless
Prince Harry’s scandalous memoir ‘Spare’ contains a number of candid stories about members of his Royal Family. Starting with the fact that the Duke of Sussex denied rumors that his real father was not King Charles III, but James Hewitt, and ending with a fight with Prince William over Meghan. Although the late Queen Elizabeth II does not appear too often in the grandson’s book, there are also several references to her, including the moment when Harry had to ask his grandmother for permission to marry, The Mirror reports.
A Year of Tragedies: Exploring Queen Elizabeth II's 'Annus Horribilis'
It's been called the Queen's "Annus Horribilis." 1992 was an especially trying year for Queen Elizabeth II, who faced several personal and public tragedies. To commemorate the 25th anniversary of this dark year, we're exploring some of the events that led to the Queen calling 1992 her "Annus Horribilis." Join us as we take a closer look at some of the most difficult moments of the year, and see how the Queen soldier on in the face of adversity.
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Commemorative tree planted in Weymouth
A tree has been planted in a country park to commemorate the late Queen Elizabeth II. The Alder tree was planted by Lord-Lieutenant of Dorset Angus Campbell at Lodmoor Country Park in Weymouth. Mr Campbell said: "This tree provides a lasting memory of the Queen, and the Queens' life. "Last...
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
Royal Dad Debate: King Charles 'Demanded' Prince Harry Take Paternity Test, Suspects Major James Hewitt Could Be His Father: Sources
There have always been rumblings about whether or not King Charles III is really Prince Harry's father, with the estranged Duke of Sussex revealing his dad often made hurtful remarks about the rumors. But Charles was serious when he allegedly "demanded" Harry take a paternity test following Queen Elizabeth's death, RadarOnline.com has learned.In the wake of the late monarch's September 8 death at age 96, Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, joined the royals for the 10-day funeral proceedings. According to a palace source, the newly crowned king "summoned Harry and brought up the idea of doing the best."The insider...
King Charles Could Be Forced to Step Down as by Parliament if He Is Unable to Perform His Royal Duties
King Charles pictured when he was Prince Charles in 2019 at the opening of Parliament, the governing body that could remove him from office if he is not performing his royal duties.
We Finally Know Why Prince Louis Always Wears Shorts
It feels like just yesterday that William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, were children. The brothers grew up in the public eye, transforming before the eyes of the British press while attempting to maintain a normal life. In a funny story shared by Harry in his book, "Spare," he recalled when William told him to pretend that they did not know each other while attending high school together with Anderson Cooper during a "60 Minutes" interview. This story showed that while they are part of the most famous royal family in the world, they were just like normal teenagers in certain aspects.
Prince Harry Finally Addressed If He'll Be Attending King Charles III's Coronation
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Prince Harry’s latest press round for his memoir, Spare, is finally answering one particular question that royal watchers have been asking for months: Will he and Meghan Markle attend King Charles III’s coronation on May 6? It’s not a simple yes-or-no answer because there is a lot riding on how the royal family reacts in the next four months. In his upcoming interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby, Harry gets right to the point about what he’s looking for from Charles and...
Popculture
Kate Middleton Continues to Break Royal Rule
Kate Middleton seems to be making it a habit to break one specific royal rule. According to PEOPLE, Kate wasn't afraid to pose for selfies during her visit to Foxcubs Nursery in Luton on Wednesday. It's previously been reported that the royal family doesn't take selfies with members of the public, but it appears as though they have taken a more relaxed stance on the matter in recent months.
Prince Harry reveals how he sent fighter jet after Charles' car while training for Afghanistan
The Duke of Sussex writes in Spare of how hard he worked to prepare himself for the military, including 'steering jets over marshy flats at ungodly speeds' near the Sandringham residence.
Psychic who predicted Queen's death has 'awful' Prince Andrew prediction
A psychic, who claimed to have predicted the Queen's death, said he feels like "something awful" will happen to Prince Andrew this year.Craig Hamilton-Parker has been dubbed by many as the "new Nostradamus" due to his future predictions, alongside his spiritual medium wife, Jane. He was said to have predicted the pandemic, Donald Trump becoming president and Brexit. Recently, he also foresaw King Charles being pelted by eggs – which later came true a few weeks later.Speaking about Charles' first year as King, Hamilton-Parker told the Metro he sees him being "a reforming king".He said: "Doing this not just to...
Mother missing with newborn baby is part of aristocratic family with links to the Queen Mother
A mother missing with her partner and newborn baby belongs to an aristocratic family which used to own a sprawling country estate and has close links to the royal family. Constance Marten, 35, is the granddaughter of Mary Anna Marten, a British Museum trustee whose godmother was the late Queen Mother, and who used to own the Crichel estate in Dorset.Ms Marten, her partner Mark Gordon and their child were last seen on Thursday evening after their car broke down on the M61 motorway, at which point they left the road safely and walked towards Anchor Lane bridge, near...
People can’t get over the Queen’s reaction the minute she realised she’d just become Queen
A video of the late Queen's reaction to the minute she realised she'd just become Queen of Britain has been doing the rounds online. TikTok user @alexa.universe shared the clip last week and it's already racked up a whopping 2.6 million views. There are also hundreds of comments from people...
Prince Harry Noticed a ‘Marked Difference’ Between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton When They Met
Prince Harry counted Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's style as the 'only possibly discordant note' between the two when they first met over dinner at Nottingham Cottage.
New Zealand's new prime minister Chris Hipkins separated from wife and family
New Zealand's prime minister in waiting Chris Hipkins has revealed that he and his wife have been living separately for about a year as he pleaded with the media to respect his family's privacy.
Buckingham Palace reveals details of three-day celebration to mark King Charles III's coronation
Buckingham Palace on Saturday revealed details of King Charles III's coronation, set to be less extravagant than his mother's ceremony 70 years ago, in a reflection of the cost-of-living crisis many Britons are enduring.
Popculture
King Charles to Pass Over Princess Charlotte When Handing Down Major Royal Title, Report Says
King Charles III is passing over his granddaughter Princess Charlotte for an important royal honor, favoring his brother Prince Edward instead. Recently, there have been reports that the new king would make his granddaughter the Duchess of Edinburgh, but the idea reportedly offended his Prince Edward. Now, a source close to the royal family tells The Daily Mail that the king has decided to give the title to Prince Edward after all.
Prince Harry Eliminated From Key Moment in King Charles III’s Coronation After Changes to Ceremony Rules
Prince Harry has been eliminated from a key moment in King Charles III's coronation after key changes to ceremony rules.
Tom Parker-Bowles looks relaxed during his first public outing since release of Spare
Tom Parker-Bowles, 48, was spotted at a literary event at the Groucho Club tonight, in what is thought to be his first public outing since the explosive release of the Duke of Sussex' tell-all memoirs Spare.
owlcation.com
Princess Feodora of Leiningen: Queen Victoria's Half Sister
Feodora was born Princess Anna Feodora Auguste Charlotte Wilhemina of Leiningen on the 7th December 1807 in Amorbach, then in Leiningen and now in Bavaria, Germany. She was the only daughter of Emich Karl, 2nd Prince of Leiningen and his second wife, Victoire of Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld. Her brother Karl was three...
BoardingArea
216K+
Followers
32K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.https://boardingarea.com/
Comments / 0