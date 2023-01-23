Read full article on original website
WBTV
City of Salisbury accepting applications for downtown revitalization grants
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Salisbury is accepting applications for a competitive grant program aimed at stimulating economic growth in downtown. The incentives are designed to promote both new development and substantial historic rehabilitation, with an emphasis on projects that create new residential opportunities. The program is a...
WRAL
Why the Triad has been a magnet for business growth
This article was written for our sponsor, CBRE Triad. The Triad is defined as the 12-county region in the center of North Carolina. The name for Triad comes from the three major cities that are included within it: Greensboro, Winston-Salem, and High Point. Nearly splitting the state in half from a latitude perspective, the area has an incredible advantage to draw on the growth that North Carolina has experienced.
thestokesnews.com
School system braces for challenges ahead
Stokes County School Board members came in ready to discuss nearly 400 pages of a Facility Condition Assessment (FCA) in preparation for Monday night’s meeting with Peterson / Gordon Architects Consultant Engineering Service. The FCA assessment began in August of last year and concluded in October. Teams from the firm visited every school in Stokes County to collect data and help define the condition of the schools. The lengthy report focused on each of the 19 school’s exteriors, interiors, roof surfaces, plumbing systems, HVAC, and electrical systems.
'We're here for you' Cone Health provides free open-door health clinic in Burlington
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina health department says about one million people don't have health insurance in our state. The lack of coverage can make getting medical attention or access to medicine difficult. WFMY News 2'S Jaelen Gilkey spoke with one Triad clinic working to close the gap.
caswellmessenger.com
Caswell Chairman of Commissioners passes away
Caswell County citizens were saddened by the passing of Caswell County Board of Commissioners Chairman Nathaniel “Nate” Hall on January 16. He was a citizen of Yanceyville and a member of the board for 27 years. Hall was lying in repose at the Caswell Civic Center on January...
Rowan-Salisbury Schools considering some changes to its school calendar
SALISBURY, N.C. — Rowan-Salisbury Schools are discussing new calendar options for the 2023-2024 school year. The school district wants to start early on Aug. 19 and end on May 22. There are certain schools and districts that are allowed to start early due to certain programs, and Rowan-Salisbury is one of those districts.
Hands for Hearts: Greensboro non-profit on mission to raise $300,000 for children with special hearts
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro non-profit is pumping love, passion and purpose into a heartfelt mission -- raising thousands of dollars to research and advance treatments for children with Congenital Heart Defects (CHDs). This February -- known as National Heart Month -- Hands for Hearts is bringing back its...
High Point University
HPU Dining Wins First Place in National Dining Survey For 11th Consecutive Year
Pictured are HPU dining employees celebrating the good ratings they received during a team event in November. HIGH POINT, N.C., Jan. 24, 2023 – High Point University’s Dining Team won first place in an annual survey from Aramark, a national food service company. This is the 11th consecutive year that the university has been ranked No. 1 in the nation.
Federal lawsuit against North Carolina seeks to overturn state restrictions on abortion pill
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A gynecologist based in Orange County has filed a federal lawsuit in Greensboro to implore the state of North Carolina to overturn a restriction on access to the controversial abortion drug mifepristone, creating yet another battlefield in the dispute about access to the drug. Dr. Amy Bryant, who practices under UNC […]
WXII 12
A Triad area woman is inspiring others after her battle with cervical cancer
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, and a Triad woman is sharing her own battle with the disease to encourage others. Hillary Zaken was out with her husband and son when she got the call, and she says she remembers the world freezing when her doctor told her the news.
Winston-Salem chef, new Triad burger restaurant among 2023 James Beard semi-finalists
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem is picking up big honors in the food world. The James Beard Foundation announced the semi-finalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards on Wednesday, and North Carolina was well represented in numerous categories. “Congratulations to all our 2023 James Beard Award Semifinalists! This is always an exhilarating moment as we […]
How bad are crime and homicide rates in Greensboro, Winston-Salem and High Point? Here are the numbers.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The mayors of the three largest cities in the Piedmont Triad gathered to voice their shared concern about a surge in gun violence that has marked the beginning of the year – 12 deaths since Jan. 1 – but also to tout that overall crime is trending down. Data evaluations indeed […]
WXII 12
Winston-Salem home dazzles at Christmas
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — There’s one home that’s just extra special around the Christmas holiday. That’s Midgie Evgenbright’s home on Katie’s Crossing Drive in Winston-Salem. The home is full of Christmas magic. The owner’s favorite pieces in her collection include the chocolate fudge factory, children's miniatures in the snow and any items that have what she calls, “personality” but that’s not all.
WXII 12
Leaf collection issues in Winston-Salem are frustrating homeowners
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Some folks in Winston-Salem are frustrated that leaves are still sitting on curbs, waiting to be collected by the city months after they were put out. The city addressed the delay at its city council meeting last week, blaming weather and equipment issues. However, people are still wondering when their leaves will be collected.
This Is the Oldest Continually Running Restaurant in North Carolina
The Carolina Coffee Shop is the oldest continuously running restaurant in North Carolina. The restaurant first opened its doors in 1922 at 138 E. Franklin St., the old home of Carolina's student post office. Originally a soda shop, it shifted to serving meals in the 1950s.
My Fox 8
How to use dietary supplements safely
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — As people make their New Year’s resolutions, they might look towards dietary supplements to help with their health goals. An expert speaks with FOX8 about how to make sure you’re being safe when you pick out supplements.
triad-city-beat.com
Winston-Salem Police Department narrows police chief search down to four finalists
The CityBeat is a nonprofit-funded position reporting on Winston-Salem and Greensboro city council and all city business. These pieces are free to be republished with attribution to Triad City Beat. After a nationwide search for Winston-Salem’s next police chief that began after former Chief Catrina Thompson announced her retirement last...
Triad police running out of storage for seized weapons
(WGHP) — There are thousands of guns in the custody of law enforcement agencies across the Triad collecting dust. Around 8,200 guns are in Winston-Salem police custody, 1,637 in High point and around 764 in Randolph County and 460 in Rockingham. A 2013 North Carolina general statute states if an officer can’t find the original […]
Greensboro, North Carolina, is a city known for its rich cultural heritage, beautiful parks, and strong economy. But did you know that Greensboro has some unusual facts that are not known by many?
Former substitute teacher in NC faces over 2 dozen charges after indecent liberties arrest
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A former substitute teacher who was arrested on alleged sex crime charges is now facing over two dozen charges as the investigation continues. Richard Gene Martin, 73, was taken into custody on May 10 and charged with indecent liberties with a child by a school official, among other charges. He was […]
