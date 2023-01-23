ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

WBTV

City of Salisbury accepting applications for downtown revitalization grants

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Salisbury is accepting applications for a competitive grant program aimed at stimulating economic growth in downtown. The incentives are designed to promote both new development and substantial historic rehabilitation, with an emphasis on projects that create new residential opportunities. The program is a...
SALISBURY, NC
WRAL

Why the Triad has been a magnet for business growth

This article was written for our sponsor, CBRE Triad. The Triad is defined as the 12-county region in the center of North Carolina. The name for Triad comes from the three major cities that are included within it: Greensboro, Winston-Salem, and High Point. Nearly splitting the state in half from a latitude perspective, the area has an incredible advantage to draw on the growth that North Carolina has experienced.
GREENSBORO, NC
thestokesnews.com

School system braces for challenges ahead

Stokes County School Board members came in ready to discuss nearly 400 pages of a Facility Condition Assessment (FCA) in preparation for Monday night’s meeting with Peterson / Gordon Architects Consultant Engineering Service. The FCA assessment began in August of last year and concluded in October. Teams from the firm visited every school in Stokes County to collect data and help define the condition of the schools. The lengthy report focused on each of the 19 school’s exteriors, interiors, roof surfaces, plumbing systems, HVAC, and electrical systems.
STOKES COUNTY, NC
caswellmessenger.com

Caswell Chairman of Commissioners passes away

Caswell County citizens were saddened by the passing of Caswell County Board of Commissioners Chairman Nathaniel “Nate” Hall on January 16. He was a citizen of Yanceyville and a member of the board for 27 years. Hall was lying in repose at the Caswell Civic Center on January...
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
High Point University

HPU Dining Wins First Place in National Dining Survey For 11th Consecutive Year

Pictured are HPU dining employees celebrating the good ratings they received during a team event in November. HIGH POINT, N.C., Jan. 24, 2023 – High Point University’s Dining Team won first place in an annual survey from Aramark, a national food service company. This is the 11th consecutive year that the university has been ranked No. 1 in the nation.
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem chef, new Triad burger restaurant among 2023 James Beard semi-finalists

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem is picking up big honors in the food world. The James Beard Foundation announced the semi-finalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards on Wednesday, and North Carolina was well represented in numerous categories. “Congratulations to all our 2023 James Beard Award Semifinalists! This is always an exhilarating moment as we […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem home dazzles at Christmas

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — There’s one home that’s just extra special around the Christmas holiday. That’s Midgie Evgenbright’s home on Katie’s Crossing Drive in Winston-Salem. The home is full of Christmas magic. The owner’s favorite pieces in her collection include the chocolate fudge factory, children's miniatures in the snow and any items that have what she calls, “personality” but that’s not all.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Leaf collection issues in Winston-Salem are frustrating homeowners

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Some folks in Winston-Salem are frustrated that leaves are still sitting on curbs, waiting to be collected by the city months after they were put out. The city addressed the delay at its city council meeting last week, blaming weather and equipment issues. However, people are still wondering when their leaves will be collected.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
My Fox 8

How to use dietary supplements safely

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — As people make their New Year’s resolutions, they might look towards dietary supplements to help with their health goals. An expert speaks with FOX8 about how to make sure you’re being safe when you pick out supplements.
FOX8 News

Triad police running out of storage for seized weapons

(WGHP) — There are thousands of guns in the custody of law enforcement agencies across the Triad collecting dust. Around 8,200 guns are in Winston-Salem police custody, 1,637 in High point and around 764 in Randolph County and 460 in Rockingham. A 2013 North Carolina general statute states if an officer can’t find the original […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC

