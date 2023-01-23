Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
Investigators seeking public information regarding recent drug overdoses
ST.PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Narcotics investigators in Minnesota are asking for the publics help after a recent surge in drug overdoses in Beltrami, Cass and Hubbard Counties. Authorities say they’ve responded to 35 overdoses, including nine fatal since December 1st. Multiple agencies within the Paul Bunyan Drug...
voiceofalexandria.com
Name of pedestrian killed by a train near Detroit Lakes is released
(Becker County, MN)--Authorities have released the name of the pedestrian killed by a train near Detroit Lakes on Monday. According to the Becker County Sheriff's Office, Ryan Goroski, 41, was struck and killed by by an eastbound train, west of 230th Avenue, between Audubon and Detroit Lakes. The Ramsey County...
Authorities Asking for Tips in Ongoing Drug Investigation
BEMIDJI (WJON News) -- Authorities are asking for the public’s help in an ongoing north-central Minnesota drug investigation. Narcotics investigators are looking for information regarding a spike in drug overdoses in Beltrami, Cass, and Hubbard counties. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, authorities have responded to 35 overdoses, nine of which were fatal, in Bemidji alone since the start of December.
Man, 34, killed in Becker County snowmobile crash
A Fargo man was killed in a snowmobile crash near Detroit Lakes at the weekend. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says it received a report of the crash at 5:30 p.m. Sunday in Erie Township, northeast of Detroit Lakes. The caller said snowmobile driver Scott Fossum, 34, of Fargo, North...
KNOX News Radio
Train-pedestrian fatal in NW MN
One person is dead after a BNSF train struck a pedestrian between the cities of Audubon and Detroit Lakes in northwest Minnesota. The Becker County Sheriff’s Department was notified of the accident shortly after 1:30 Monday morning. Deputies who arrived on scene located the deceased individual. The name of the victim has not been released. The incident remains under investigation.
lakesarearadio.net
Pedestrian Dead After Being Struck By Train In Becker County
BECKER COUNTY, MN (KDLM) – A pedestrian has died after being hit by a BNSF train early Sunday morning. According to a release from the Becker County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and emergency personnel went sent to the crossing at 230th Avenue between Audubon and Detroit Lakes at 1:36 am on Sunday after receiving a report of the incident. The pedestrian was found dead at the scene.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Cass Public Health officials share details on city's Chicken Ordinance
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Cass Public Health officials spoke to WDAY Radio about the city's chicken ordinance. The rules surrounding ownership of chickens within city limits date back to May of 2017, when the City Commission changed Fargo's Municipal Code to allow residents to keep the animals. Frequently asked questions can be found by clicking here. General rules for the chicken ordinance include...
voiceofalexandria.com
Man is dead following snowmobile crash over the weekend
(Becker County, MN)--A man is reportedly dead following a snowmobile crash in Becker County. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says the crash took place Sunday near the intersection of County Highway 32 and South Cotton Lake Road east of Detroit Lakes. Officials say that Scott Fossum, 34, of Fargo, was taken to the hospital where he later died.
valleynewslive.com
Man reported missing from Moorhead arrested in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man who was reported missing from Moorhead last week is now in the Cass County Jail after apparently trespassing and assaulting a police officer. Fargo Police were called to the 5200 block of 23rd Avenue South just after 5:30 a.m. on January 22...
trfradio.com
Snowmobiler Injured Over the Weekend in Polk County
A Crookston area man was injured in a snow mobile accident over the weekend in Polk County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Douglas Dean Willits (52) was injured when the 2008 Ski-Doo MXZ he was driving ” struck field approach, and rolled” at Highway 75 and 140th Street in Euclid Township.
valleynewslive.com
Parents, former staffers speak out on Fargo daycare safety concerns, complaints
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Parents and former staffers are speaking out tonight on a Fargo daycare that’s already found itself in hot water recently. This comes after a VNL investigation last week on Creative Strides on 12th Ave. S., as documents show state officials wrote four correction orders on the facility in just three months which found insufficient ratios and alleged child abuse by a staffer.
kvrr.com
Person Hit and Killed By BNSF Train Between Audubon and Detroit Lakes
BECKER CO., Minn. (KVRR) –A person is dead after being hit by an eastbound BNSF train between Audubon and Detroit Lakes. Becker County Sheriff’s Office got a report of the incident around 1:30 Monday morning. First responders arrived to find the person had died at the scene. No...
Snowmobiler Killed in Rural Minnesota Rollover Crash
Detroit Lakes, MN (KROC-AM News)- A snowmobiler lost his life following a rollover crash in northern Minnesota. A statement from Becker County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the crash around 5:30 Sunday night. The caller said the crash victim was not breathing. Deputies responded to the crash...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Fire responds to blaze at apartment complex, man arrested
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo man is behind bars after setting a fire at a south side apartment complex early Monday morning. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that fire crews responded on a call for an odor investigation at the complex at 4375 10th avenue south around 5:41 a.m. The caller told dispatchers that they smelled smoke throughout the building, but the alarms we not activated.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo man dead after snowmobile crash
ERIE TOWNSHIP, M.N.(Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is dead following a snowmobile crash in Erie Township Sunday, authorities say. Becker County Deputies were called to the intersection of County Hwy 32 and South Cotton Lake Rd. They say the caller reported that 34-year-old Scott Darrel Fossum rolled his snowmobile into the ditch, and that he was not breathing or wearing a helmet.
lakesarearadio.net
Fargo Man Dies In Snowmobile Accident North Of Detroit Lakes
Detroit Lakes, MN (KFGO) – A Fargo man died Sunday after the snowmobile he was driving rolled over in a ditch northeast of Detroit Lakes. Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander says his office received a 911 call at 5:30 p.m. reporting a single snowmobile crash near the intersection of County Highway 32 and South Cotton Lake Road in Erie Township. The caller reported that the driver of the snowmobile was 34-year-old Scott Fossum, and he was not breathing.
kvrr.com
Jesus statue inside St. Mary’s Cathedral destroyed, woman arrested
FARGO (KVRR) – A woman is being held in the Cass County Jail, accused of breaking into St. Mary’s Cathedral while topless and destroying a statue of Jesus. Thirty-five-year-old Brittany Marie Reynolds is charged with felony criminal mischief. Police say they responded to a break-in at St. Mary’s...
valleynewslive.com
Man charged in fatal Wahpeton shooting was at casino with victim prior, court docs allege
WAHPETON N.D. (Valley News Live) - Exactly one week after a man was gunned down and killed in his car, official charges have been filed against the man police say pulled the trigger 15 times. 33-year-old Anthony Kruger is charged with intentional murder in the death of 40-year-old Jeremiah Medenwald,...
lakesarearadio.net
Rollag Woodland School Added To Minnesota’s Historic Site Registry
The District No. 3 school, is located one mile east of Rollag in Clay County. The schoolhouse was built in 1892 and served the community until 1961 when it was purchased by the Historical and Cultural Society of Clay County which maintains it as a museum. The location, setting, and design of the school are unchanged. Most of the original materials and workmanship are in place, including the original siding, windows, interior millwork, and school fixtures including slate blackboards and the jacket stove.
kvrr.com
Update: Fargo man accused of starting fire in apartment arrested
FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – An odor investigation at a south Fargo apartment early Monday led to one man being taken into custody after he allegedly threatened firefighters and refused to let them into his apartment. Firefighters responded to the call at the Village Park apartments at 4375 10th Avenue S....
