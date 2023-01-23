The District No. 3 school, is located one mile east of Rollag in Clay County. The schoolhouse was built in 1892 and served the community until 1961 when it was purchased by the Historical and Cultural Society of Clay County which maintains it as a museum. The location, setting, and design of the school are unchanged. Most of the original materials and workmanship are in place, including the original siding, windows, interior millwork, and school fixtures including slate blackboards and the jacket stove.

CLAY COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO