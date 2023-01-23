ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Endicott, NY

2 charged following shooting in Endicott

By Pat Giblin
 2 days ago

ENDICOTT, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Following a shots fired incident, a Syracuse man and an Endicott man were taken into custody by the Endicott Police Department.

On January 14th, police responded to the incident that occurred at around 3 p.m. near the Village parking lot located between 21 Washington Avenue and Garfield Avenue.

An investigation revealed that multiple rounds were fired and all of the involved suspects fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

Police investigating armed robbery in Endicott

Later that evening, police executed a search warrant at 21 Washington Avenue Apartment 2R. They recovered two handguns related to the investigation and arrested 20-year-old Sincere Chandler and 18-year-old Jahiem Howard without incident.

They were both charged with felony Reckless Endangerment, arraigned in Broome County Jail, and released.

According to the Endicott Police Department, the investigation is continuing and they look to identify up to three additional suspects.

Anyone with information or video related to the incident is asked to contact the Endicott Police Department at 607-785-3341.

