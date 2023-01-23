ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Unfortunately, most of these pregnant women on Medicaid still do not receive proper care. They don’t go their appointments and they don’t take the babies to follow up care. They are not responsible parents. Sad! All their care is free and still don’t use it

ideastream.org

Ohio SNAP recipients facing end of emergency allotments

Individuals and families enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, will see their monthly benefits go down beginning in March. The program provides stipends to qualifying households to help put food on the table and address food insecurity. Since March of 2020---when the pandemic started, Ohio has been...
OHIO STATE
wosu.org

Ohio's emergency fund and its impact on state residents

Ohio has a very large, very healthy so-called rainy day fund. State leaders brag about the billions stashed away for an emergency. Leaders don’t tend to mention that all that money is raking in millions more in interest thanks to the recent rate hikes at the Federal Reserve. We...
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

New calculator gives Ohio parents school choice eligibility information

(The Center Square) – Ohio parents can now use a new eligibility calculator to find out if they qualify for state-based school choice scholarships. Americans for Prosperity Ohio created the calculator as part of a campaign it says will help advance the educational opportunities for all Ohioans. The campaign also includes a series of training events across the state and partnerships with other groups pushing for education reforms. The calculator...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Are Ohio’s largest employers also its fairest employers?

Your front-page Jan. 25 article on Ohio’s largest employers (”Health is at the top of the list”) provides quantitative but no qualitative employment data. Are these big employers providing high-quality jobs? It’s critical to know how many living-wage jobs with benefits these large employers provide. Especially...
OHIO STATE
informerpress.com

Board of Pharmacy Approves Dispensary in Region

The State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy last week awarded a Dispensary Certificate of Operation for medical marijuana to Uplift, located at 101 Mercy Blvd, Mt. Orab. Medical marijuana became legal in Ohio in September 2016 and operational in September 2018. The Board of Pharmacy has now issued 62 Dispensary Certificates of Operation throughout Ohio. Since the state began issuing certificates, no applications were received for Adams County several years ago. The closest dispensary is in Hillsboro and now Mt. Orab.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio Senate bill would prohibit state fund investments for environmental, social or environmental purposes: Capitol Letter

Impact investing: A new bill in the Ohio Senate would prohibit the state’s five pension funds – as well as funds maintained by colleges and universities and the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation fund – from investing with environmental, social or corporate governance policies as primary goals. A spokesman for Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman called E.S.G. a “well-funded effort by foreign extremists to force dangerous globalist platforms into corporate boardrooms with a goal of undermining sound fiscal policies and the American economy.” None of the funds affected by Senate Bill 6 are involved in E.S.G. investing, which conservative politicians across the country are targeting, Laura Hancock reports.
OHIO STATE
Motley Fool

3 Cannabis Companies To Watch if Ohio Approves Adult-Use Cannabis Sales

Ohio saw a rise of 72.8% this year in medical cannabis sales. Green Thumb Industries and Cresco Labs each have the state maximum of five dispensaries in the state. Curaleaf, with a processing facility in Johnstown, could easily expand on its two dispensaries. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
OHIO STATE
putnamsentinel.com

Weekend Doctor Column

We are all well-accustomed to the trials of Ohio winters – cold mornings, snowy roads and early sunsets. Another common aspect of these winters is the propensity to develop exacerbations of chronic pain ailments. Knees and hips become achier, walking becomes more difficult and sleep becomes less restful. Many of these issues are a reflection of the colder temperatures and changes in barometric pressure, which can affect your neck, low back, shoulders, hips and knees.
OHIO STATE
wosu.org

Temporary pandemic boost to SNAP will end in Ohio after February

A temporary boost to SNAP benefits, formerly known as food stamps, will end after February. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the changes recently, Ohio was one of several states participating in SNAP emergency allotments. Throughout the pandemic, over 1.5 million people in Ohio enrolled in SNAP have, on average,...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Access to behavioral healthcare isn't the same for everyone

OHIO — A new study is shining light on access to behavioral healthcare in Ohio. The study was done by Central State University, Ohio University, the Mental Health and Addiction Advocacy Coalition and the Multi-Ethnic Advocates for Cultural Competency. Within the study, it’s noted that “barriers to care are negatively impacted by provider bias, racism, and stigma, which lead to poorer quality of care and worse behavioral health outcomes.”
OHIO STATE

