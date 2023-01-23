Read full article on original website
Migrants are Damaging Food Crops - You Will See a Higher Price in Lettuce and Other Leafy Vegetables
You’ve probably seen the sky-high price for a dozen or 18 eggs at your local grocery store mainly due to the bird flu contaminating chickens. Well, you may see the same in lettuce, kale, and other food prices and it’s because of migrants.
Phys.org
Proper management of nitrogen and irrigation shown to increase yields and reduce leaching
Imagine a hot and dry summer day, it might have been dry and hot for a long time. The birds are singing and the irrigation machines in the fields are running at full speed. But what does irrigating crops really mean for farmers' yields and how does it affect nitrate leaching? Researchers from Aarhus University have found the answer in data from 1988-1992.
Phys.org
Can we increase the carbon content of agricultural soils?
Climate change is considered one of the most pressing problems of our time. In this context, soil plays a greater role than might be expected. Soil can simultaneously store CO2 from the atmosphere and emit CO2 through microbial decomposition of organic matter. "Soil contains three times as much carbon as...
Are cows at sea the future of farming?
A high-tech micro-dairy called Floating Farm in Rotterdam is helping rethink agriculture in the age of climate crisis
backyardboss.net
Why You Should Chit Potatoes Before Planting
Are you hoping for a better yield of potatoes? Have you always wanted to increase your vegetable harvesting efforts, but never knew how? Well, look no further! Planting chitted potatoes is the best way to ensure success in your potato-growing endeavors. Chitting is a simple process that is based on...
Phys.org
Microbes could be used by farmers as natural fertilizer for poor soil
A study published in The ISME Journal identified 522 genomes of archaea and bacteria associated with the roots and soil of two plant species native to the Brazilian montane savanna ecoregion known as campos rupestres ("rocky meadows"). Hundreds of microorganisms hitherto unknown to science were identified, showing that the ecoregion is a biodiversity hotspot and that many new organisms have yet to be described and classified in Brazil.
First-Ever Insect Vaccine for Honeybees Gets U.S.D.A. Approval: What it Means for Our Food Supply
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced the approval of the first-ever vaccine for honeybees to combat American foulbrood disease. This bacterial disease can be lethal for honeybee colonies, and the vaccine is expected to provide a critical tool for protecting and preserving these important pollinators.
Orange juice prices on the rise: Why weather extremes are taking a toll on struggling Florida citrus industry
Who has gotten sticker shock recently reaching for a carton of Florida orange juice? A recent visit to a market in Orlando, Florida, found a half-gallon going for over $7 and almost $8 in Napa, California. Stock market prices peaked in the fall after Hurricane Ian and stayed high through the coldest late December in 30 years.
backyardboss.net
Why You Should Water Your Plants With Tea
Have you heard that you can add coffee grounds to your garden to provide nutrients to the soil and improve moisture retention? Interesting as it is, there’s another morning drink you might want to use to keep your plants happy and healthy! Tea offers numerous benefits to your plants, hydrating, nourishing, and more.
Freethink
AI for better crops
Swarms of locusts devastating crops in East Africa, corn rootworms wreaking havoc in the Midwestern US. Blights destroying rubber trees in Brazil and ravaging potatoes in South India. Unpredictable and erratic weather patterns brought on by climate change will only exacerbate these problems — and, scientists say, make crop diseases more likely to strike and inflict major damage.
Top Landscaping Trends For 2023 - Perennials In Flower Gardens
Are you experiencing Spring fever? Do you want to get out into the garden and start planting? Perennial plants have a long lifespan, live for decades, reseed and multiply, not to mention they improve the soil quality. Perennial plants have so many positive attributes; it’s no wonder they are the Belle of the Ball in flower gardens across the US.
theseasonalhomestead.com
Starting Seeds Outdoors in Containers or Soil Blocks
An alternative to starting seeds indoors in your home, is to start them outdoors in a soil medium in containers or soil blocks. In this outdoor seed starting guide, I’ll go through why you may want to start seeds in containers or soil blocks outdoors, rather than direct sowing or indoor seed starting.
backyardboss.net
Should You Rotate Crops in Your Vegetable Garden
Do you know the importance of crop rotation in a vegetable garden? If not, it’s an essential practice for anyone owning or wanting to get a vegetable garden. This method is beneficial both to the quality and production of your crop; Rotating your vegetable plants will also aid in preventing pests and diseases.
Post Register
How do plants respond to changes in day length?
Question: In various articles you have described plants as long-day, short-day and day-neutral. Was that a reference to the number of hours of sunlight? How do plants respond to changes in day length?. Answer: Yes, day length or photoperiod is a major factor used by plants for various processes. Plants...
South Africa's power cuts leave fruit farmers in despair
CERES, South Africa, Jan 26 (Reuters) - On the cusp of harvesting this season's first fruit, South African deciduous farmer Heinie du Toit frets as the worst power cuts on record threaten to take the shine off his apple and pear crop destined for foreign markets.
agupdate.com
Planning for spring annual forages
While we are still early in the new year, it is time to start thinking about any spring annual forages that we might plant. Part of the process may be anticipating a need for extra feed or booking seed early for possible discounts. For spring or cool-season annual forages, the...
epicgardening.com
Cosmos Plant: How To Grow Brilliant Flowers
The reasons to add the cosmos plant to your garden are almost endless. They make great cut flowers, they’re low maintenance, and they attract butterflies and other beneficial insects. You can grow them in a dedicated flower bed or interplant them amongst your vegetable crops to take full advantage of the beneficial insects that they attract to aid in pest management. Cosmos are very easy to grow and produce tons of gorgeous flowers!
a-z-animals.com
Chinese Money Plant Propagation: A How-To Guide
Propagating Chinese money plants is a practically foolproof endeavor. If ever there was a plant that screams propagate me it’s Pilea peperomioides. These popular houseplants are vigorous growers, producing many offshoots that are easily rooted and transplanted. The nicknames friendship plant and pass along plant speak to the ease of its propagation.
The Key to Organic Pesticides Might Come From…Mushrooms?
The phrase “pest control” seems relatively straightforward, but for many people working in agriculture, the reality is anything but easy. Without a way to control insects, worms and other creatures that snack on produce as it grows, a harvest can be disrupted or destroyed. But pesticides can have hazards of their own, including to people who consume fruits, vegetables and other foods treated with them.
