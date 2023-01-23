ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, SC

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYFF4.com

South Carolina Powerball player wins big by adding Double Play

LAURENS, S.C. — In Monday night's Powerball drawing, a player in South Carolina, who added Double Play to their Powerball ticket in Laurens, won $50,000. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The ticket was sold at the Hot Spot #2019 at 4036 Hwy. 221 S. in Laurens...
LAURENS, SC
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina woman scores $200,000 win on $5 scratch-off ticket

The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a six-figure win on a scratch-off ticket by an Edgecombe County woman. Patricia Weathersbe, of Tarboro, took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $200,000 prize. Weathersbe bought her lucky Ruby Red 7’s ticket from the Speedway on North Main...
TARBORO, NC
WYFF4.com

Map shows location of all food pantries in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — If you need food for yourself or your family, there is an easier-to-use map to find food pantries across South Carolina. (Video above is more on the program) The Department of Health and Environmental Control said it's teamed with =AZUS9FSzE_aTO9YHqv5gN1X0rMG6BFoA-Al3E4AkWFyBSyhhTiKmPmV2Yocsf2Bs8IHmWfKOofM6tXPMlXyDFW8pncyE4pvaCf5KZNEg4OHG48qvCcZcj-SlrkhcTC0X-soU3X1uoYTmNn5LWUb_-4mj-7hGpyBEyXIYKUdK_I0KXsF382Zube6soRb8qEdHk60&__tn__=-]K-R" role="link" tabindex="0">Clemson University College of Behavioral,...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Kennardo G. James

Two Places in SC Were Named Among the “Best Cities To Buy a Home in 2023” – Here’s Why

Homeownership costs have discouraged a lot of people from buying a home over the last few years. However, things are starting to heat up once again in a few areas across the country - and the main reason for that is affordability! A major news media outlet just recently published an article naming the "Best Cities To Buy a Home in 2023", and every city on the list is located in the south! Not only that, two places in SC made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which places in SC made the cut as well as who else made the list!
country1037fm.com

Jurassic World Star Stops By South Carolina Restaurant For Lunch

This happens to all of us all the time, right? You’re sitting in a restaurant and you’re looking around, people watching. Someone catches your eye and you turn to your table companions and say, “You know what, that guy/girl looks just like (fill in the celebrity’s name here). Then, in turn everyone casually turns to sneak a subtle gaze and pass judgement as to whether you’re on to something or just crazy. Here’s the catch. When it happens to you and me, 99.9999% of the time, it’s just someone who happens to slightly resemble someone famous. It’s never someone famous. Unless you happened to be eating at Southern Culture Kitchen & Bar on Sunday. According to their Facebook page, if you thought you saw Jurassic World star, Chris Pratt dining in, you were correct!
GEORGIA STATE
yourislandnews.com

SC Military License Plates

According to the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) website (https://bit.ly/3ZWkVHk) and SCDMV Form MV-37, there are 43 different types of S.C. Military Plates for vehicles. Some of those plates provide limited free parking in metered and timed spaces and some require a fee. Veterans and their family members can...
WYFF4.com

South Carolina: Governor gives State of the State address

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Gov. Henry McMaster told state lawmakers South Carolina "will continue to act boldly, think big and continue building on our successes." McMaster delivered his sixth State of the State address to state senators and representatives at the Statehouse Wednesday night. (Watch full address above) McMaster started...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
gsabusiness.com

Beverage company to open $130M facility in Spartanburg County

A beverage company has plans to open its first South Carolina facility in Spartanburg County. Milo’s Tea Co.’s $130 million investment is expected to create 103 new jobs, according to a release from the South Carolina Department of Commerce. Located at Park 290 at Interstate 26 in Moore,...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy