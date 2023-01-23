Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
South Carolina Powerball player wins big by adding Double Play
LAURENS, S.C. — In Monday night's Powerball drawing, a player in South Carolina, who added Double Play to their Powerball ticket in Laurens, won $50,000. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The ticket was sold at the Hot Spot #2019 at 4036 Hwy. 221 S. in Laurens...
$50,000 lottery ticket sold in Laurens Co.
A $50,000 lottery ticket was sold Monday evening in Laurens County.
Mega Millions winners in Georgia | Tuesday's $31 million jackpot
ATLANTA — One person won the $31 million Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday in Massachusetts -- and there were only a few very small winners here in Georgia. The winning numbers on Jan. 24, 2023 were 33, 41, 47, 50, 62 and Mega Ball 20. The Megaplier was 4x.
North Carolina Man 'Could Barely Sleep' After $250,000 Lottery Win
"I just kept thinking, 'This can't be real.'"
abcnews4.com
Lowcountry lottery winner buys new home after winning $500K from Summerville store
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A Lowcountry man is half-a-million dollars wealthier after winning big in the South Carolina Education Lottery. The player, who wished to remain anonymous, bought a Powerball ticket in November while shopping for groceries at the Publix on Old Trolley Road. Little did he know, that...
Mega Millions winner: $31 million jackpot ticket sold at Mass. Stop & Shop
Enter your email address here to receive MassLive's Breaking News newsletter:. An extremely lucky Massachusetts State Lottery player just won the $31 million Mega Millions jackpot during the drawing on Jan. 24, 2023, matching all six numbers on their lottery ticket to the winning numbers drawn. This $31 million prize...
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina woman scores $200,000 win on $5 scratch-off ticket
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a six-figure win on a scratch-off ticket by an Edgecombe County woman. Patricia Weathersbe, of Tarboro, took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $200,000 prize. Weathersbe bought her lucky Ruby Red 7’s ticket from the Speedway on North Main...
Emergency allotments for extra food benefits to end in the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Both North Carolina and South Carolina are ending extra monetary funds provided to their food benefit programs during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the pandemic, emergency allotments were added to food and nutrition services for families who are struggling financially. In North Carolina, families enrolled in the...
WYFF4.com
Map shows location of all food pantries in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — If you need food for yourself or your family, there is an easier-to-use map to find food pantries across South Carolina. (Video above is more on the program) The Department of Health and Environmental Control said it's teamed with =AZUS9FSzE_aTO9YHqv5gN1X0rMG6BFoA-Al3E4AkWFyBSyhhTiKmPmV2Yocsf2Bs8IHmWfKOofM6tXPMlXyDFW8pncyE4pvaCf5KZNEg4OHG48qvCcZcj-SlrkhcTC0X-soU3X1uoYTmNn5LWUb_-4mj-7hGpyBEyXIYKUdK_I0KXsF382Zube6soRb8qEdHk60&__tn__=-]K-R" role="link" tabindex="0">Clemson University College of Behavioral,...
WYFF4.com
Mike on the Money: 3 top traits needed to be financially successful
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Financial adviser Mike Giordano with Williams Wealth Management talks about financial psychology and shares financial advice. Watch the video above.
Two Places in SC Were Named Among the “Best Cities To Buy a Home in 2023” – Here’s Why
Homeownership costs have discouraged a lot of people from buying a home over the last few years. However, things are starting to heat up once again in a few areas across the country - and the main reason for that is affordability! A major news media outlet just recently published an article naming the "Best Cities To Buy a Home in 2023", and every city on the list is located in the south! Not only that, two places in SC made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which places in SC made the cut as well as who else made the list!
country1037fm.com
Jurassic World Star Stops By South Carolina Restaurant For Lunch
This happens to all of us all the time, right? You’re sitting in a restaurant and you’re looking around, people watching. Someone catches your eye and you turn to your table companions and say, “You know what, that guy/girl looks just like (fill in the celebrity’s name here). Then, in turn everyone casually turns to sneak a subtle gaze and pass judgement as to whether you’re on to something or just crazy. Here’s the catch. When it happens to you and me, 99.9999% of the time, it’s just someone who happens to slightly resemble someone famous. It’s never someone famous. Unless you happened to be eating at Southern Culture Kitchen & Bar on Sunday. According to their Facebook page, if you thought you saw Jurassic World star, Chris Pratt dining in, you were correct!
power98fm.com
Actor Chris Pratt Visits South Carolina Restaurant For a Bite to Eat
Were you in South Carolina over the weekend? If so, you may have missed a fun opportunity. Actor Chris Pratt was in the Carolinas and stopped at one eatery for a quick bite to eat. The Jurassic World actor stopped by a Greenville restaurant for a quick meal on Sunday. How cool is that?
This Is South Carolina's Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Stacker compiled a list of the fan-favorite breakfast restaurant in each state.
yourislandnews.com
SC Military License Plates
According to the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) website (https://bit.ly/3ZWkVHk) and SCDMV Form MV-37, there are 43 different types of S.C. Military Plates for vehicles. Some of those plates provide limited free parking in metered and timed spaces and some require a fee. Veterans and their family members can...
WYFF4.com
Man causes death of baby by shaking it while vacationing in Myrtle Beach, solicitor says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A North Carolina man is headed to prison after causing the death of his baby while on vacation in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, according to Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson. Geames Kena Ratliff, 40, of Hamlet, North Carolina, pleaded guilty to inflicting great bodily injury...
WYFF4.com
"A matter of life or death": Carolina legislators work to protect substations after massive Moore County power outage
N.C. & S.C. — Months aftera substation shooting knocked out power for more than 34,000 people, North and South Carolina lawmakers are working to make sure electrical substations are protected. On Dec. 3, 2022, someone shot at and damaged two substations in Moore County, North Carolina, leaving the rural...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina: Governor gives State of the State address
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Gov. Henry McMaster told state lawmakers South Carolina "will continue to act boldly, think big and continue building on our successes." McMaster delivered his sixth State of the State address to state senators and representatives at the Statehouse Wednesday night. (Watch full address above) McMaster started...
DOT announces 90 miles of Interstate repaving is underway in South Carolina
The South Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that they plan to repave 90 miles of South Carolina Interstate Highways.
gsabusiness.com
Beverage company to open $130M facility in Spartanburg County
A beverage company has plans to open its first South Carolina facility in Spartanburg County. Milo’s Tea Co.’s $130 million investment is expected to create 103 new jobs, according to a release from the South Carolina Department of Commerce. Located at Park 290 at Interstate 26 in Moore,...
