Syracuse, NY

insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Orange news: 5-star PG recruit Boogie Fland balls out, more

New Syracuse Orange basketball five-star recruiting target Boogie Fland has balled out lately. In one recent game, a two-point win for his high-school team, the 6-foot-3 point guard went off for 40 points and seven assists. This past Sunday night, in a nationally televised encounter on ESPNU, Fland scored 31...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Five Takeaways: UNC 72 Syracuse 68

Syracuse basketball lost a heartbreaker to North Carolina in the Dome Tuesday night 72-68. Here are five takeaways from the loss.  1. Another Missed Opportunity Syracuse has had multiple golden opportunities for a signature win that could give the Orange momentum to go on a run and get back ...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

ESPN Mel Kiper Jr.’s latest NFL Draft positional rankings feature 2 Syracuse favorites

Syracuse, N.Y. — NFL Draft season is upon the football world, and Syracuse football is shaping up to have potentially its best draft class of Dino Babers’ tenure. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., one of the most respected draft analysts, released his first mock draft and big board since the end of the college football season Wednesday. While no SU players featured in the first-round draft predictions, two ended up in Kiper’s Top 10 position lists.
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Instant Juice: Syracuse 68, North Carolina 72

A quick take on Syracuse’s disappointing 72-68 loss to North Carolina on Tuesday evening:. WHAT HAPPENED: Up 68-66 with 19 seconds to go, Jesse Edwards fouled out after stopping a potential game-tying layup from Pete Nance. Nance made the first free throw, but missed the second. Joe Girard saved the ball from going out of bounds, but right into the hands of Nance, who slammed home the go-ahead basket. On SU’s ensuing play, Judah Mintz drove to the hoop and elbowed RJ Davis in the head. Officials ruled it a flagrant foul, and UNC was able to hit free throws to close out the evening.
SYRACUSE, NY
syr.edu

Blizzard Predicted for JMA Wireless Dome on Jan. 30

Monday’s men’s basketball game against Virginia will have a very Blizzard-like feel, with the entire student section dressed in white. Otto’s Army, the Syracuse University’s student section, is partnering with the Forever Orange Student Alumni Council on this special effort to spotlight the importance of giving back.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Syracuse to Hire Nunzio Campanile as Tight Ends Coach

Syracuse football is set to hire Nunzio Campanile as its tight ends coach, according to a report from Pete Thamel of ESPN. Campanile has been at Rutgers for the past several seasons, has extensive recruiting ties in New Jersey and is the former head coach of Bergen Catholic.  During his time ...
SYRACUSE, NY
Hot 99.1

Adidas Execs Got Jail. Now Syracuse Booster Does It Openly

How times change. In a little more than four years, paying high school or prep school recruits to choose a particular college or university went from a felony to an encouraged practice. In October of 2018 former Adidas executives James Gatto, Christian Dawkins and Merl Code, a former Adidas consultant,...
SYRACUSE, NY
FanSided

UNC Basketball ready for important ACC showdown

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program have an important game on Tuesday night, as they’ll travel to Syracuse for an ACC showdown. If you’ve looked at the ACC men’s basketball standings as of late, you’d notice that Clemson and Virginia currently hold the top two spots while six teams are currently tied for third in the conference.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Syracuse.com

As vehicle crashes kill more Syracuse residents, Mayor Walsh makes safer streets a priority

Syracuse, N.Y. – It’s not just guns wreaking havoc on Syracuse streets. Cars also are killing and maiming people, and the numbers are rising. Deaths from vehicle crashes on local Syracuse streets have increased more than 70% in the past five years, according to data provided by the Syracuse Metropolitan Transportation Council. The city averaged nine deaths a year for the five years ending in 2021, up from five in 2016. Crashes with serious injuries increased 12% over the same period.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Utica MICE reaches #1 for first time in history

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica University Mens’ hockey team has been consistently ranked at the top of the Division III poll at the end of the season for years. Despite this routine success, including third and fourth place finishes in the last two seasons, the Pioneers had not held the number one spot in the country in the history of the program. That is, until Monday’s USCHO.com Men’s Division III poll, in which Utica received 10 first-place votes and enough points to be named as the number one team in D3.
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York.

 https://www.syracuse.com

