Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Syracuse Police Department Takes Bold Action To Tackle Gun Violence: Community Outreach & Gun Buy Back ProgramsJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Syracuse Residents Left Shaken and Puzzled by Mysterious Booms - Is Your Neighborhood Next?Jeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Beware: Scammers Targeting National Grid Customers in Syracuse - Don't Fall for Their Tricks!Jeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Winter Disaster: Syracuse Residents Irritated as Cars Block Snow PlowsJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Car Vandalism in Syracuse is Rising: Residents Fear for their SafetyJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Related
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Orange news: 5-star PG recruit Boogie Fland balls out, more
New Syracuse Orange basketball five-star recruiting target Boogie Fland has balled out lately. In one recent game, a two-point win for his high-school team, the 6-foot-3 point guard went off for 40 points and seven assists. This past Sunday night, in a nationally televised encounter on ESPNU, Fland scored 31...
Five Takeaways: UNC 72 Syracuse 68
Syracuse basketball lost a heartbreaker to North Carolina in the Dome Tuesday night 72-68. Here are five takeaways from the loss. 1. Another Missed Opportunity Syracuse has had multiple golden opportunities for a signature win that could give the Orange momentum to go on a run and get back ...
ESPN Mel Kiper Jr.’s latest NFL Draft positional rankings feature 2 Syracuse favorites
Syracuse, N.Y. — NFL Draft season is upon the football world, and Syracuse football is shaping up to have potentially its best draft class of Dino Babers’ tenure. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., one of the most respected draft analysts, released his first mock draft and big board since the end of the college football season Wednesday. While no SU players featured in the first-round draft predictions, two ended up in Kiper’s Top 10 position lists.
sujuiceonline.com
Instant Juice: Syracuse 68, North Carolina 72
A quick take on Syracuse’s disappointing 72-68 loss to North Carolina on Tuesday evening:. WHAT HAPPENED: Up 68-66 with 19 seconds to go, Jesse Edwards fouled out after stopping a potential game-tying layup from Pete Nance. Nance made the first free throw, but missed the second. Joe Girard saved the ball from going out of bounds, but right into the hands of Nance, who slammed home the go-ahead basket. On SU’s ensuing play, Judah Mintz drove to the hoop and elbowed RJ Davis in the head. Officials ruled it a flagrant foul, and UNC was able to hit free throws to close out the evening.
Rappers Fabolous and A Boogie wit da Hoodie will attend Syracuse-UNC basketball game
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Rappers Fabolous and A Boogie wit da Hoodie will watch the Syracuse-North Carolina men’s basketball game in the JMA Dome on Tuesday night, completing a special welcome for SU recruit Elijah Moore. The rappers will be guests in the seats of Adam Weitsman, Syracuse’s most high-profile...
syr.edu
Blizzard Predicted for JMA Wireless Dome on Jan. 30
Monday’s men’s basketball game against Virginia will have a very Blizzard-like feel, with the entire student section dressed in white. Otto’s Army, the Syracuse University’s student section, is partnering with the Forever Orange Student Alumni Council on this special effort to spotlight the importance of giving back.
Syracuse to Hire Nunzio Campanile as Tight Ends Coach
Syracuse football is set to hire Nunzio Campanile as its tight ends coach, according to a report from Pete Thamel of ESPN. Campanile has been at Rutgers for the past several seasons, has extensive recruiting ties in New Jersey and is the former head coach of Bergen Catholic. During his time ...
Syracuse basketball lost to North Carolina and overzealous ACC officials (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team certainly created its own problems that tipped Tuesday night’s game in favor of the North Carolina Tar Heels in a 72-68 loss at the JMA Wireless Dome. It doesn’t excuse the officiating disaster the Orange also had to...
Adidas Execs Got Jail. Now Syracuse Booster Does It Openly
How times change. In a little more than four years, paying high school or prep school recruits to choose a particular college or university went from a felony to an encouraged practice. In October of 2018 former Adidas executives James Gatto, Christian Dawkins and Merl Code, a former Adidas consultant,...
Daily Orange
Assistant coach Sue Ludwig brings over 3 decades of high school success to Syracuse
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Catherine Dadey had the flu the first week of practice in her senior year with Westhill Senior High School’s varsity basketball team. She still needed to have a meeting with then-Warriors’ head coach, Sue Ludwig.
Adam Weitsman says he’s paying $1 million to Syracuse players, and that’s just a start
Syracuse, N.Y. — Adam Weitsman, Syracuse University’s most high-profile athletics booster, says he will put more than $1 million in the pockets of SU athletes and is offering at least $1 million more to top basketball recruits. The payments could help Syracuse hold onto its best players and...
UNC Basketball ready for important ACC showdown
Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program have an important game on Tuesday night, as they’ll travel to Syracuse for an ACC showdown. If you’ve looked at the ACC men’s basketball standings as of late, you’d notice that Clemson and Virginia currently hold the top two spots while six teams are currently tied for third in the conference.
Syracuse’s late-game issues continue in loss to North Carolina: ‘It’s a bad feeling’
Syracuse, N.Y. – The locker room is quiet. Managers do their jobs in silence. A few players talk in hushed tones. The post-game scene has become all too common for the Syracuse Orange this season.
Baldwinsville beats Syracuse in boys swimming matchup (150 photos)
Baldwinsville won eight of the 12 events to dunk Syracuse-Westhill, 104-76, in the swimming pool in a Salt City Athletic Conference Metro Division matchup on Tuesday. “It was a very fun and exciting meet,” Baldwinsville coach Chris Ludden said. “Our swimmers keep improving. It’s great.”
As vehicle crashes kill more Syracuse residents, Mayor Walsh makes safer streets a priority
Syracuse, N.Y. – It’s not just guns wreaking havoc on Syracuse streets. Cars also are killing and maiming people, and the numbers are rising. Deaths from vehicle crashes on local Syracuse streets have increased more than 70% in the past five years, according to data provided by the Syracuse Metropolitan Transportation Council. The city averaged nine deaths a year for the five years ending in 2021, up from five in 2016. Crashes with serious injuries increased 12% over the same period.
Section III boys basketball rankings (Week 8): New No. 1 in loaded Class B
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly boys basketball poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, boys basketball polls will be published on Tuesdays.
Cortland/Homer boys hockey player joins program royalty with 150 career points
Cortland/Homer senior Andrew Partigianoni scored two goals in the team’s 5-1 win over Oswego to reach the 150-point mark on Tuesday night. Partigianoni is just the fourth player in school history to accomplish this feat.
High school roundup: Syracuse boys hockey tops Mohawk Valley for sixth win in nine games
The Syracuse varsity boys hockey team has been on a roll following a slow start to its 2022-23 campaign. After the Cougars went 0-6 in the first handful of games this season, they’ve gone 6-3 since then. This includes a 3-0 victory over Mohawk Valley Tuesday evening.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: Measuring college coach tenures by Units of Boeheim
Syracuse Orange head coach Jim Boeheim has had a long tenure on the sidelines. However, we had never considered how that tenure could be used to measure the coaching experience of other college basketball coaches. That is until this tweet from Tim Reynolds after Mike Brey announced his retirement. So...
cnyhomepage.com
Utica MICE reaches #1 for first time in history
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica University Mens’ hockey team has been consistently ranked at the top of the Division III poll at the end of the season for years. Despite this routine success, including third and fourth place finishes in the last two seasons, the Pioneers had not held the number one spot in the country in the history of the program. That is, until Monday’s USCHO.com Men’s Division III poll, in which Utica received 10 first-place votes and enough points to be named as the number one team in D3.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
71K+
Followers
58K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0