'The Glory' Part 2 trailer: Moon Dong-eun addresses Park Yeon-jin in final letter

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of The Glory Part 2.

"The Glory," a South Korean series starring Song Hye-kyo, will return with new episodes in March. Screenshot via Netflix/YouTube

The streaming service shared a trailer for new episodes of the series Monday.

The Glory is a South Korean drama starring Song Hye-kyo as Moon Dong-eun, a teacher who seeks revenge on her high school bullies.

In the trailer, Dong-eun (Song) addresses one of her bullies, Park Yeon-jin (Lim Ji-yeon), in a final letter as she is seen taking revenge.

"Dear Yeon-jin, whom I've wanted to kill, this is my last letter to you," Dong-eun says.

In addition, Joo Yeo-jeong (Lee Do-hyun) is seen volunteering to be Dong-eun's executioner.

The Glory Part 2 premieres March 10 on Netflix.

The series is part of Netflix's South Korean film and TV slate for 2023. Other projects include new episodes of Sweet Home and D.P.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com