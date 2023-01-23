Read full article on original website
BBC
Miss Wales Darcey Corria seriously injured in M4 crash
Miss Wales Darcey Corria has suffered a broken pelvis and two broken bones in her neck after an M4 crash. She is being treated at the University Hospital of Wales (UHW), Cardiff, following the crash near Bridgend on Thursday evening. In a social media video, she said she was "feeling...
BBC
Man denies causing teenage passenger's death in Aberdeenshire crash
A 21-year-old man has denied causing the death of a teenage passenger in a crash. Dylan Irvine, 19, died at the scene of the crash on the A90 Fraserburgh to Peterhead road, near Crimond, in Aberdeenshire, in October 2020. Jake Summers allegedly drove without due care and caused Mr Irvine's...
Massachusetts nurse arrested after her two children, aged 5 and 3, found dead at home
A Massachusetts nurse will be charged with the murder of two of her children whom authorities say appear to have been strangled.Lindsay Clancy is accused of killing the children, aged five and three, while a seven-month-old boy was flown to a hospital in Boston after being found unconscious with traumatic injuries.Plymouth County district attorney Tim Cruz identified Ms Clancy as the suspect in the case on Wednesday and said that she had jumped out of a window at the family home in Duxbury.“As soon as able, we will be arraigning her on the two charges of murder in the death...
Morbidly obese girl, 16, died after living in conditions ‘unfit for an animal’
A teenage girl who died after becoming morbidly obese over lockdown and lived in conditions “unfit for any animal” was seriously neglected by her parents, a court has been told.Kaylea Titford, 16, weighed 22 stone and 13 lbs, with a body mass index of 70, when she died in October 2020 at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales.Police discovered her lying in soiled clothing and bed linen, Mold Crown Court heard on Wednesday.Her mother Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, admits manslaughter by gross negligence but her father Alun Titford, 45, denies the offence.Opening Titford’s trial, Caroline Rees KC, prosecuting, said Kaylea had...
Great-grandmother with broken hip taken to hospital on gritter lid as she ‘was not eligible’ for ambulance
The family of a great-grandmother who broke her hip were told she was not “was not eligible” for an ambulance so they took her to the hospital themselves - on a gritter lid in a white van.Pamela Rolfe, 79, was walking her dog when she fell on 29 December and passersby helped keep her warm by putting a duvet over her.As the weather became windy and rainy her daughter Dawn Hamilton, 58, phoned to see where the ambulance was - and was stunned to be told “due to the current crisis at the moment she doesn’t qualify for an ambulance”.Ms...
Baby attacked by alleged ‘killer nurse’ Lucy Letby recovered after being moved to new hospital
The trial of an alleged baby-killing nurse continues in the United Kingdom. Lucy Letby is charged with the murder of seven babies and attempting to murder 10 others.
Schoolboy, 15, is charged after a baby was struck by a brick hurled through a bus window in Glasgow
A 15-year-old boy has been charged following an incident which saw a brick hurled through the window of a bus, striking a baby.
Third murder charge over death of footballer Cody Fisher in Birmingham nightclub
A third man has been charged with murdering footballer Cody Fisher, who was stabbed in a Birmingham nightclub on Boxing Day.Reegan Anderson, 18, from Erdington in the city, will appear in court on Friday after being arrested on Thursday, West Midlands Police said.Mr Fisher was knifed on the dance floor of Crane in Adderley Street, Digbeth, just before midnight on December 26 and died at the scene.Two men have already appeared in court charged with the 23-year-old’s murder, while a third has been released on police bail.Detectives investigating the stabbing have set up a dedicated web page for information, photographs and videos that could assist the inquiry.Life-saving bleed kits are being installed at several clubs and venues in Birmingham after the killing, which led to Crane’s licence being withdrawn.The kits were donated by the Daniel Baird Foundation, a charity started by Lynne Baird after her son Daniel was murdered with a knife in Digbeth in July 2017.Kami Carpenter, 21, and Remy Gordon, 22, were charged with murder five days after the death of Mr Fisher.Both have been remanded in custody to face a trial due to start on July 3.
BBC
Police arrest more than 170 in crackdown on serious crime
More than 170 arrests have been made during a crackdown on serious crime. A Met Police operation seized 30 weapons, 40 drugs, 66 vehicles and £5,700 in cash during Operation Pandilla last week. It involved more than 1,200 officers from seven police forces and focused on arterial roads and...
Moment firefighter is carried out of burning Jenners building in Edinburgh
A dramatic video shows a soot-covered firefighter being dragged out of the burning Jenners Building by colleagues. Five firefighters are believed to have been injured in the blaze.
BBC
Firefighter critically injured in Jenners blaze in Edinburgh
A firefighter has been critically injured in a blaze at the Jenners building in Edinburgh. Emergency service crews were sent to the former department store on Rose Street at 11:30 on Monday. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it dispatched 22 fire engines to the scene. It said five...
BBC
South Yorkshire Police to sell horse who has not excelled at the job
South Yorkshire Police are looking for a new home for a police horse who is "not excelling" at his job. Tommy, a seven-year-old Irish gelding, who is also known as Tommy Tankersley, has been with the force for four years. He has carried out regular patrols and is safe in...
BBC
Sheffield: Man stabbed in failed carjacking attempt
A man has been stabbed after two men tried to steal his car in Sheffield. The man was in his vehicle on Staniforth Road, Darnall, at about 19:30 GMT on Saturday when the men demanded he get out of the car and hand them his keys, police said. After refusing,...
BBC
Harry Takhar: Body found in search for missing Telford father
A body has been found, believed to be that of a father missing since October. Harjinder Takhar, also known as Harry, has been missing from the Telford area since the morning of 2 October 2022. The discovery was made at an isolated woodland area off Bridgnorth Road, in Telford, shortly...
BBC
Sheldon Lewcock: Family of dying teen given 'racist' code by police
A codeword used by police to give a family access to a dying son in hospital was racist, says his mother. Sheldon Lewcock was hit by a van in Tilehurst, Reading, in August 2022. While the 19-year-old - who was mixed race - was in hospital police gave his mother...
BBC
Companies fined over Birmingham worker crushed to death
Two firms have been fined and a company director handed a suspended prison sentence over the death of a worker crushed by falling panes of glass. Tawanda Chamwandayita was killed unloading materials from a shipping container in Birmingham in 2017. Leyton Homes (Perry Barr) Limited and its managing director Jalal...
BBC
Blaine Hammond: Killers who dumped man in exchange box jailed
Two murderers who savagely beat a man and dumped his near-lifeless body in a disused telephone exchange box have been jailed for at least 14 years. Blaine Hammond, 22, was fatally wounded in an attack by Louis Whelan and Anthony Keating, both 23, in Sunderland in December 2021. Mr Hammond's...
Birmingham club loses licence after fatal Boxing Day stabbing
Crane nightclub in Digbeth where Cody Fisher was killed described as having inadequate search regime and widespread drug use
Men to face court after cannabis worth £156,000 found in car by police
Two men from England are set to appear in court in Perth and Kinross after police discovered what they said was cannabis worth £156,000 in their car.Officers from Police Scotland found the haul after pulling over a Kia Sportage on the A9 near Perth on Tuesday.Two men from the Manchester area were charged in connection with drug offences.Two men, aged 53 and 31, have been arrested and charged with drug offences following a vehicle stop on the A9 near Perth around 5pm on Tues, 24 Jan. The car was searched and herbal cannabis with a street value of £156,000...
BBC
Litherland e-bike charger fire: Second man dies
A second man has died following a house fire which was caused by a charging e-bike, a fire service has said. A 60-year-old man died in the blaze at a house on Daisy Mews, Litherland, shortly before 03:00 GMT on 8 January. Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) said a...
