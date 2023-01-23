Read full article on original website
Stephen Hendry fined by snooker chiefs after Masked Singer appearance
Stephen Hendry said he was fined by snooker bosses after pulling out of events due to his appearance on The Masked Singer.The seven-time world champion, 54, was revealed as the character Rubbish on the ITV celebrity singing show on Saturday.Asked by the PA news agency what he told people he was doing while keeping his identity a secret, the former world number one said: “I do have wildcards to play in some snooker events and I actually pulled out of a couple of events and got fined by the WPBSA (World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association) for doing it.“And I...
BBC
Australian Open 2023 results: Stefanos Tsitsipas and Karen Khachanov to meet in semi-finals
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Jiri Lehecka in straight sets to set up an Australian Open semi-final with Karen...
SB Nation
Roger Federer is a Swiftie, confirmed
Roger Federer is free of the grueling tennis schedule and now he’s enjoying his best life. While the rest of the ATP and WTA are in Melbourne for the Australian Open, Rog is up in the Swiss alps living his best emotional life. I’m really happy for Federer that...
BBC
Australian Open 2023 results: Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid to meet in quarter-finals
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Britain's Alfie Hewett began his reign as world number one with victory to set up an Australian...
BBC
Wimbledon reduces men's doubles to best of three sets from 2023 tournament
Wimbledon will reduce men's doubles matches from best of five sets to best of three from this year's tournament. The move brings Wimbledon in line with the three other Grand Slams, which stage the event over three sets. Australia's Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell won the 2022 title in a...
BBC
Netball Quad Series: England finish third with victory over hosts South Africa
England claimed a tightly contested 49-42 victory over South Africa to finish third in the Quad Series. The hosts kept pace with the Roses throughout but a commanding final quarter saw England take a seven-goal lead in Cape Town. In the Roses' last match before July's World Cup, head coach...
