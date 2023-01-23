Read full article on original website
Woman Loses Her Life After Threatening To Blackmail Married Lover. Should You Put Your Life On The Line For Love?Chibuzo NwachukuDallas, TX
H-E-B's Expansion Continues in North Texas with Second Frisco Store Opening SoonAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Feast on a Budget: The 5 Best Buffets in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDallas, TX
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
Patriots Rumors: Additions Coming For Bill O’Brien’s Offensive Staff
The New England Patriots have already started to do the heavy lifting in revamping their coaching staff, but it doesn’t appear they’re done making additions. The Patriots officially announced the hiring of Bill O’Brien as their offensive coordinator Thursday, while Jerod Mayo’s role was expanded to include helping interview coordinator candidates — signaling a growing level of responsibility within the organization that could include more than his traditional duties on defense.
NFL Conference Championship Picks: 49ers-Eagles, Bengals-Chiefs ATS Predictions
The NFL final four is set, and it’s hard to debate we don’t have the best quartet battling for the conference crowns. Making picks for championship weekend, however, is easier said than done. As Action Network noted this week, this is the first time in 45 seasons the...
Panthers Make Hire, Trim NFL’s Head-Coaching Vacancy List
The Panthers on Thursday afternoon became the first NFL team to hire a new head coach this offseason. Frank Reich is in line to become the sixth head coach in Carolina franchise history, as first reported by NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero and later confirmed by the team. Reich replaces Matt Rhule and interim Panthers head coach Steve Wilks, who reportedly interviewed with the organization twice after its 2022 season ended. Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore also “really stood out” in Carolina’s search, per Rapoport.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Fans troll Eagles by putting 49ers shirt on Rocky statue in Philadelphia
San Francisco 49ers fans made their presence known in Philadelphia ahead of the NFC Championship game on Sunday. Niners supporters touched down in the City of Brotherly Love and hung a team shirt on the famous Rocky Balboa statue outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Friday. “Don’t you ever disrespect Rocky like that again,” one Eagles fan told Philadelphia’s Action News on 6ABC while at the tourist attraction on Sunday. The outlet then shared footage of 49ers fans gathering at the Rocky statue, where some joined Niners chants and others posed for photos with the landmark. Niners fans apparently gave their...
Report: Packers would prefer to trade Aaron Rodgers
The Green Bay Packers would prefer to trade quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason and “move on,” ESPN reported Sunday. The
Brittany Mahomes Rips Cincinnati Mayor For ‘Weak’ Proclamation
The Mayor of Cincinnati tried to trash-talk Chiefs fans earlier this week, and it didn’t sit well with Brittany Mahomes. Aftab Pureval tweeted out a “WHO DEY proclamation” Friday, two days before the Bengals visited Patrick Mahomes and company for the AFC Championship Game. Within the address, Pureval called for a paternity test to see if Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow is Mahomes’ father. The third-year pro is 3-0 in his career against the 2018 MVP, including a victory at Arrowhead Stadium in last season’s AFC title game.
Chiefs' Travis Kelce Expected to Play in AFC Championship
Health is a major concern for the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of their AFC Championship bout. MVP candidate, Patrick Mahomes, is playing on a wonky ankle, and his top receiver, Travis Kelce, is dealing with back symptoms. Nevertheless, Adam Schefter confirmed that Kelce is expected to play against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Panthers Hire Frank Reich as Next Head Coach
The Carolina Panthers are hiring former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich as their next head coach, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. It’s full circle for Reich, who was the first-ever quarterback for the Carolina Panthers during their inaugural season back in 1995 and logged the franchise’s first-ever passing touchdown. Despite boasting a 40-33 record across five seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, Reich was shown the door following a 3-5-1 start to a hopeful 2022 campaign. Many believe he still has what it takes to be an NFL head coach, and he’ll now get a chance to prove it in Carolina.
Target Hayden Hurst and Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the AFC Championship Game
With two of the top offenses in the NFL set to collide in Sunday’s AFC Championship, there’s definite value on the board to target player props from each side. Specifically, two players are giving us ample reason to back some of their player props in this matchup, Hayden Hurst of the Cincinnati Bengals and Marquez Valdes-Scantling of the Kansas City Chiefs.
Eagles Favored, Chiefs Drawing Interest in Super Bowl Market
Despite the Philadelphia Eagles being favored to capture the Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs lead the pack in betting interest. The four remaining teams who all picked up victories in the Divisional Round are the Philadelphia Eagles (+240), Cincinnati Bengals (+270), Kansas City Chiefs (+275), and San Francisco 49ers (+350).
Kansas City Chiefs: Matchups, Keys, & Insights for AFC Championship Game
Appearing in a remarkable fifth straight AFC Championship Game, the Kansas City Chiefs will look to avenge last season’s shocking upset in a rematch with the Cincinnati Bengals. Of course, the biggest story is the health of Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He suffered a high-ankle sprain during the...
Patriots Rumors: Source Of ‘Frustration’ In Meetings Portrays Poor Coaching
Players on the New England Patriots offense asked questions in hopes of gaining clarity. Unfortunately for them, their coaches didn’t know enough to give it to them. The Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan and Karen Guregian reported how that became a “frequent source of frustration” during New England’s offensive meetings, citing sources inside the organization for a feature story published Thursday. While it more or less confirmed what fans already knew, it also peeled back the curtain into the Patriots’ poor coaching, which was one of the biggest reasons behind the team’s dysfunction during the 2022 campaign.
‘Nothing’ About Bengals Offense Impresses This Chiefs Defender
The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals refuse to stop giving each other bulletin-board material. As KC and Cincy prepare to play in their second-consecutive AFC Championship Game, the shots have continued to fly around from each side. The Chiefs have felt slighted, not only by the newfound nickname of their home stadium, but by opening up as home underdogs despite being the AFC’s No. 1 seed. The Bengals have been complimentary for the most part, which might contribute to how much this slight irks them.
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman Questionable for AFC Championship Game Sunday
Mecole Hardman is questionable to play Sunday for the Kansas City Chiefs, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs’ official website reports. Hardman has missed 10 games with a pelvic injury. The Chiefs would like to have him available for what may be a high-scoring affair Sunday versus the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game.
Patriots Can’t Retain Joe Judge Given Reported Feelings Of Others, Right?
While New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick seemingly would rather reassign an assistant coach than fire them, Belichick might not have another choice as it pertains to 2022-23 offensive assistant Joe Judge. It feels like Judge’s job security is among the biggest questions in the aftermath of a bombshell...
Patrick Beverley Makes Insane Plea To Prevent Celtics-Lakers OT
Patrick Beverley is one of the most eccentric personalities in the league, and NBA fans were reminded of that Saturday night. LeBron James had a chance at a game-winning layup in the final seconds, but he was fouled by Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum. However, the referees did not blow their whistles, and the game went into overtime.
NBA crew chief admits missed call in Lakers-Celtics game
The head referee in the Lakers’ 125-121 overtime loss to the host Boston Celtics on Saturday admitted that Los Angeles
Aaron Judge Reveals ‘Toughest Decision’ MLB Players Face Each Offseason
Aaron Judge had a very important decision to make this Major League Baseball offseason. The reigning American League MVP tested free agency for the first time in his career before ultimately re-signing with the New York Yankees on a nine-year, $360 million contract. The San Francisco Giants — the California native’s hometown club — were among the other teams that reportedly pursued Judge.
