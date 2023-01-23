Players on the New England Patriots offense asked questions in hopes of gaining clarity. Unfortunately for them, their coaches didn’t know enough to give it to them. The Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan and Karen Guregian reported how that became a “frequent source of frustration” during New England’s offensive meetings, citing sources inside the organization for a feature story published Thursday. While it more or less confirmed what fans already knew, it also peeled back the curtain into the Patriots’ poor coaching, which was one of the biggest reasons behind the team’s dysfunction during the 2022 campaign.

2 DAYS AGO