Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Coach Suddenly FiredOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Historic hotel part of downtown Castle Rock project planMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
Federal appeals court rules against hemp farmer whose plants were confiscated at DENHeather WillardTexas State
Denver may allow trailer park residents to upgrade unitsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
"Smiling" Charlie Stephens, a Denver mobsterRick ZandDenver, CO
Related
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 1.25.23
AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. BOYS BASKETBALL. Eagecrest 65, Cherokee Trail 52. Score by quarters:. Cher. Trail 6 12 18 16 — 52 Eaglecrest...
sentinelcolorado.com
Girls Basketball: Kelley’s 30-point effort helps Aurora Central top Hinkley
AURORA | Shaya Kelley beat the final buzzer with a bank-shot 3-pointer Tuesday night that brought the Aurora Central faithful to its feet in celebration. The shot from a few steps beyond the 3-point line was the cherry on top of a 30-point individual effort for Kelley and capped a mass fourth-quarter rally for the host Trojans, who rallied from a one-point deficit to defeat rival Hinkley 62-45.
sentinelcolorado.com
African Chamber of Commerce Colorado holding second annual business awards reception Friday
DENVER | The African Chamber of Commerce Colorado will hold its second annual business awards reception Friday at the Infinity Park Event Center, where Congressman Joe Neguse will deliver the keynote speech. The Chamber’s first reception last year was attended by over 400 people and at least 500 people are...
sentinelcolorado.com
APS art educators showing at DAVA exhibit
AURORA | Downtown Aurora Visual Arts’ 21st annual exhibition of art created by Aurora Public School educators opens Friday with a reception. The reception is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 27 at the gallery on 1405 Florence St. The exhibit will be on display through February 24 and is free and open to the public. Regular gallery hours are Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
sentinelcolorado.com
EDITORIAL: Stop protecting Aurora police from themselves — the city must protect the public first
The state-required intervention into Aurora’s deeply troubled police department desperately needs an intervention. In just the past few days, an Aurora officer was charged with punching a disabled woman in the face while he was off-duty in his apartment complex. A notorious Aurora cop who was protected from being fired after passing out drunk in his police car was promoted. And just days ago, the Sentinel learned that the equally notorious cop who quit the force after police body cam revealed his threats to Elijah McClain to have his police canine “dog bite” him, has been re-hired by APD.
sentinelcolorado.com
Unidentified man shot, wounded during early Tuesday Aurora shooting
AURORA | An unidentified man was rushed to a nearby hospital early Tuesday after a reported shooting in north Aurora, according to police. Police said the shooting occurred at about 4:30 a.m. somewhere near 13300 E. 13th Ave. “Adult male transported with serious injuries,” police said in a tweet. “No...
sentinelcolorado.com
Virginia fire chief named new leader of Aurora Fire Rescue
AURORA | Alec Oughton has been tentatively named chief of Aurora Fire Rescue, beating out the city’s interim fire chief and 34 others to become Aurora’s next top firefighter. The leader of Virginia’s Henrico County Division of Fire replaces interim chief Alan Robnett, who was tapped to lead...
sentinelcolorado.com
Arapahoe County holding town hall Thursday, seeking input on allowing ADUs
AURORA | Arapahoe County will hold its first virtual town hall of the year with its newly sworn in county commissioners Thursday evening. The county is also asking community members to respond to a survey seeking input on a proposal to allow accessory dwelling units in the county. Commissioners Jessica...
Comments / 0