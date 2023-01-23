ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

Diner customer wins $10,000 Mega Millions prize in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach diner customer has become $10,000 richer, according to a South Carolina Education Lottery news release. A winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at Joe’s Diner By The Airport located at 2895 Fred Nash Boulevard, the release reads. Players should check their tickets, as more than 6,000 players […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

BEACH BITES: Graham’s Landing

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — At Graham’s Landing in Murrells Inlet, they go by the three ‘Cs’. Comfort plus cuisine equals contentment. And they’ve got all three down pat. “Happy customers, repeat customers,” said Graham’s Landing owner Graham Plummer. “You know, tourist town, so people come every year.” With a menu serving a little bit […]
MURRELLS INLET, SC
wpde.com

Pet of the week: A kitten just as sweet as her name

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The pet of the week is a kitten that is just as sweet as her name. Waffles is 10 weeks old and has a sassy and feisty personality, staff from Grand Strand Humane Society said. She was only two days old when she was...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Well-known Myrtle Beach performer to open dinner theatre

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A well-known performer in Myrtle Beach will be opening a "world-class dinner theatre" in spring 2024. Greg Rowles left the Alabama Theatre after 22 seasons in January to expand his ventures, according to a release. Guests can expect the venue to feature entertainment along with a fine dining experience reminiscent of the retro Vegas showroom-style setting.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach Hwy 501 to Open Golf Apparel Shop by Perry Ellis International

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (Jan. 23, 2023) –Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach Hwy 501 announces global fashion apparel brand Perry Ellis International will join the outlet shopping destination’s extensive roster with its first-ever Golf Apparel Shop retail store, Feb. 17. Catering to golf and racquet-sport enthusiasts of all ages and disciplines, the retailer will showcase an expansive selection of merchandise by Perry Ellis International’s portfolio of iconic brands inclusive of An Original Penguin by Munsingwear, Ben Hogan, Callaway, Grand Slam, Jack Nicklaus and PGA TOUR, among others.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
East Coast Traveler

The Most Pristine Beaches in the South

BEST OF BEACHES - If you are looking for a spot to relax and escape the stress of everyday life, you should consider visiting one of the most pristine beaches in the South. From Biloxi to Myrtle Beach, these are some of the most popular destinations in the region, and you can be sure to find a perfect place to relax.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Ripley’s welcomes new sloth exhibit Spring 2023

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Late this Spring, “Sloth Valley” comes to Ripley’s Aquarium. The venue will welcome the two-toed sloths in their new habitat along with a brand-new Discovery Center. These super slow, cute creatures move at about .46 feet per second but can reach speeds...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Beach bike restrictions during summer cause concern for North Myrtle Beach business owner

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A proposed ordinance could restrict bikes from being on the beach during the summer in one part of the Grand Strand. If passed, the ordinance would restrict normal and electric bicycles from the beach during daytime hours (9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.) from May 15 through Labor Day. It cites bikes and riders who aren’t paying attention as a possible danger to other beachgoers, including families with small children.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy