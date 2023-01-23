Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
The Most Pristine Beaches in the SouthEast Coast TravelerMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
Diner customer wins $10,000 Mega Millions prize in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach diner customer has become $10,000 richer, according to a South Carolina Education Lottery news release. A winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at Joe’s Diner By The Airport located at 2895 Fred Nash Boulevard, the release reads. Players should check their tickets, as more than 6,000 players […]
WMBF
Check your tickets: $10,000 lottery ticket sold at Myrtle Beach diner
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – If you bought a ticket recently at a Myrtle Beach diner then you could be $10,000 richer. A Mega Millions ticket bought at Joe’s Diner by the Airport along Fred Nash Boulevard won $10,000 in Tuesday night’s drawing. The lucky winner matched...
After record price hike, North Myrtle Beach grocer sees cost of eggs dropping
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Egg prices have reached all-time highs across the nation, and Cherry Grove grocer Boulineau’s has not been spared. During the past few months, Boulineau’s has seen a nearly 50% increase in egg prices. That comes as the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says egg prices have gone up 60% […]
BEACH BITES: Graham’s Landing
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — At Graham’s Landing in Murrells Inlet, they go by the three ‘Cs’. Comfort plus cuisine equals contentment. And they’ve got all three down pat. “Happy customers, repeat customers,” said Graham’s Landing owner Graham Plummer. “You know, tourist town, so people come every year.” With a menu serving a little bit […]
wpde.com
Pet of the week: A kitten just as sweet as her name
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The pet of the week is a kitten that is just as sweet as her name. Waffles is 10 weeks old and has a sassy and feisty personality, staff from Grand Strand Humane Society said. She was only two days old when she was...
wpde.com
Well-known Myrtle Beach performer to open dinner theatre
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A well-known performer in Myrtle Beach will be opening a "world-class dinner theatre" in spring 2024. Greg Rowles left the Alabama Theatre after 22 seasons in January to expand his ventures, according to a release. Guests can expect the venue to feature entertainment along with a fine dining experience reminiscent of the retro Vegas showroom-style setting.
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach votes for homes near Coastal Grand Mall, $20K skate park donation, and more
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach City Council members met Tuesday, discussing homes and retail buildings for the lot across the street from Coastal Grand Mall, an addition to the skate park near Myrtle Beach High School, and current job vacancies. The meeting kicked off with a $20,000...
wfxb.com
14th Annual Shuckin’ on the Strand Oyster Roast to be Held in Murrells Inlet
Enjoy all-you-can-eat, freshly steamed oysters, chicken bog and live music at the 14th annual Shuckin’ on the Strand Oyster Roast. This year’s event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, from Noon to 4 p.m. at the Hot Fish Club at 4911 Highway 17 Business in Murrells Inlet, S.C.
Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach Hwy 501 to Open Golf Apparel Shop by Perry Ellis International
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (Jan. 23, 2023) –Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach Hwy 501 announces global fashion apparel brand Perry Ellis International will join the outlet shopping destination’s extensive roster with its first-ever Golf Apparel Shop retail store, Feb. 17. Catering to golf and racquet-sport enthusiasts of all ages and disciplines, the retailer will showcase an expansive selection of merchandise by Perry Ellis International’s portfolio of iconic brands inclusive of An Original Penguin by Munsingwear, Ben Hogan, Callaway, Grand Slam, Jack Nicklaus and PGA TOUR, among others.
WMBF
Head to Quagliata Brothers Italian Deli of Myrtle Beach for authentic Italian cuisine
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Quagliata Brothers Italian Deli of Myrtle Beach blends their passion for making delicious food with their extensive knowledge of cuisine to create authentic and classic dishes for your enjoyment. They use the freshest, locally-sourced ingredients and promise to give your taste buds something to be...
Myrtle Beach eatery keeps ‘Restaurant Week’ going through end of January
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Restaurant Week might have officially ended in South Carolina but the Hook and Barrel restaurant in Myrtle Beach is taking the annual celebration to a new level. Hook and Barrel and its sister restaurant, Croissants, are stretching it throughout the rest of January. Cory Richardson, beverage director and front-of-house manager, […]
The Most Pristine Beaches in the South
BEST OF BEACHES - If you are looking for a spot to relax and escape the stress of everyday life, you should consider visiting one of the most pristine beaches in the South. From Biloxi to Myrtle Beach, these are some of the most popular destinations in the region, and you can be sure to find a perfect place to relax.
WMBF
Ripley’s welcomes new sloth exhibit Spring 2023
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Late this Spring, “Sloth Valley” comes to Ripley’s Aquarium. The venue will welcome the two-toed sloths in their new habitat along with a brand-new Discovery Center. These super slow, cute creatures move at about .46 feet per second but can reach speeds...
Woman accused of lighting person on fire near Myrtle Beach
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. — A woman is accused of setting a person on fire on Friday, according to the Horry County Police Department. WMBF reports police were called to a home in the Myrtle Beach Yacht Club area on Friday. According to a police report, the victim had been...
WMBF
Beach ‘n Chili Fest returns to Grand Strand for 56th annual championship cook-off
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Beach ‘n Chili Fest returns to the Grand Strand this September, organizers announced Tuesday. The 56th Annual World Championship Chili Cook-off (WCCC) will take place on Sept. 29 - Oct. 1, 2023, at Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place. The Beach ‘n Chili Fest...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach man accused of killing Wilmington woman extradited to N.C.
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man accused of killing a North Carolina he met on social media is now out of Horry County. Jail records show that William Hicks was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center just before 1 p.m. Tuesday. He’s charged with first-degree murder, robbery...
WMBF
Beach bike restrictions during summer cause concern for North Myrtle Beach business owner
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A proposed ordinance could restrict bikes from being on the beach during the summer in one part of the Grand Strand. If passed, the ordinance would restrict normal and electric bicycles from the beach during daytime hours (9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.) from May 15 through Labor Day. It cites bikes and riders who aren’t paying attention as a possible danger to other beachgoers, including families with small children.
wpde.com
Conway family taking a crack at egg farming, saving money with chicken coop
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The rising cost of grocery bills, especially with eggs, may have your feathers ruffled. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) said eggs had the largest price increase ever in 2022. The owner of K-Bar Farms located in Socastee said the interest in at-home...
7th, 8th people taken into custody after missing North Carolina man found dead in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two more people have been taken into custody and charged in the killing of a 29-year-old North Carolina man who was reported missing and found dead in the Green Sea area, authorities said. The arrests of Joshua Thomas Brown, 20, of Myrtle Beach, and James Ryan Porter, 26, of Tabor […]
WMBF
Warrants: Myrtle Beach man charged in N.C. woman’s death threatened her with hammer, stole cards
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Warrants obtained by WMBF News provide new details on charges against a Myrtle Beach man accused of killing a North Carolina woman he met on social media. Jail records show that William Hicks was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Conway...
Comments / 0