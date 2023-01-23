Read full article on original website
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Six Dallas Cowboys Who Won't Be Back in 2023
A look at six players who won't be back with the Cowboys in 2023.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
WATCH: Dak Prescott Missed Wide Open Touchdown, Gets Hammered by Dan Orlovsky
The Dallas Cowboys lost in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs following a shaky performance from the offense, led... The post WATCH: Dak Prescott Missed Wide Open Touchdown, Gets Hammered by Dan Orlovsky appeared first on Outsider.
Panthers Hire Cowboys Coach Kellen Moore? 'No Way In Hell!' Says Steve Smith
Coach Kellen Moore has completed his interview with the Panthers. Steve Smith does not support the idea of a second visit.
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Controversial Dak Prescott Move
Even the official Dallas Cowboys Twitter account did not spare Dak Prescott on Sunday night. As is customary in the NFL, the Cowboys employ a staff writer--Patrik Walker--for their team website. In his article on Dallas' 19-12 NFC Divisional Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Walker led with ...
49ers Player Has Brutally Honest Admission On Dak Prescott
One of the 49ers' team leaders on defense had some damning comments about Dak Prescott after Sunday's win. Speaking to NinersNation.com, Jimmie Ward said straight up: "Dak isn't good against zone." Prescott finished 23-of-37 in the loss, throwing for 206 yards, a touchdown and a pair of ...
New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing
After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
Look: Jimmy Johnson Used 1 Word To Describe Cowboys' Final Play Sunday
“What the heck was that?” The above quote came from San Francisco linebacker Dre Greenlaw last night, describing the Cowboys'... unusual final play of regulation. Greenlaw's words were likely uttered by Dallas fans across the country, too, in the moments following the Cowboys' 19-12 loss ...
Report: Sean Payton set for second interview with 1 team
Sean Payton has spoken with multiple teams about potential head coach jobs, and he now has at least one second interview lined up. Payton is scheduled to meet with the Denver Broncos for a second interview this week, according to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com. While Payton may still take other interviews, it appears that the... The post Report: Sean Payton set for second interview with 1 team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Angry Cowboys Fans Smash Televisions After Brutal Loss to 49ers
Dallas fans were upset with the team’s result on Sunday.
Former Lions coach Matt Patricia is out as the Patriots offensive mastermind
It appears former Lions head coach Matt Patricia’s reign as the offensive leader of the New England Patriots is now over. The Patriots have hired former Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien as their new offensive coordinator, a role Patricia held in a de facto role in 2022.
dcnewsnow.com
NFL Coaching Carousel: What We’re Hearing on Cardinals, Texans, Colts, Broncos
The playoffs and league rules are slowing down the process with five head coach openings and more than 10 offensive and defensive coordinator positions still available. This is a good time to reset the coaching carousel and, as it stands, there are two general manager jobs filled, and none open, with five head coach openings, and none filled. Even all 10 of the offensive coordinator openings out there remain. The easy explanation for why things have played out this way over the past couple of weeks is that, with rules getting more and more stringent around coaches, especially those who are in the playoffs, it’s much easier to expedite a GM search than it is a coaching search.
Reports come out on guaranteed money offered to Ravens QB Lamar Jackson
All eyes are on the Baltimore Ravens heading into the 2023 offseason as they look to sign quarterback Lamar Jackson to a contract extension to keep him in the Charm City for the foreseeable future. Jackson has been the heart and soul of what the Ravens do on offense,. Though...
Keenan McCardell on Buccaneers' OC radar
Keenan McCardell continues to generate interest on the offensive coordinator market, marking the first time the former Pro Bowl wide receiver has done so. Following his Patriots OC interview, McCardell is set for a Buccaneers interview, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times tweets. The Pats went with their long-rumored favorite — Bill O’Brien — for their play-calling role, but the New England meeting was believed to be McCardell’s first for an OC post. The experienced wideouts coach will now make a trip for a second such interview.
Ravens GM Eric DeCosta says only one player will have 2023 offseason surgery
Football is a sport where injuries are extremely common, and the Baltimore Ravens know all too well how important each player’s availability will be heading into the 2023 season. The team went through a plethora of different injuries in 2021, and while 2022 saw players from the team go down, there was an improvement in overall availability.
NBC Sports
Steve Wilks, Frank Reich move on to second interviews with Panthers
A couple of candidates with head coaching experience have landed second interviews with the Panthers, including their interim head coach from the 2022 season. NFL Media reports that Steve Wilks has had a second official interview with the team about remaining on hand as the permanent replacement for Matt Rhule. Wilks went 6-6 after Rhule was fired and the Panthers remained alive in the race for the NFC South title until Week 17.
NBC Sports
Why Kittle expects 49ers-Eagles clash to be 'cold and violent'
SANTA CLARA — The road to the Super Bowl runs through the streets of Philadelphia. The 49ers do not expect a lot of brotherly love on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game, and Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle would not want it any other way. “I know how...
Steelers assistant Brian Flores interviewing for Cardinals HC vacancy on Monday
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive assistant and linebackers coach Brian Flores has interviewed for three defensive coordinator vacancies so far this offseason. But on Monday, Flores steps things up according to ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter. Schefter is reporting that Flores is interviewing for the head coaching vacancy with the Arizona Cardinals.
NBC Sports
Why Eagles' Sirianni followed 'winner' Purdy closely in college
Long before 49ers rookie Brock Purdy was making waves in the NFL, Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni already was familiar with the quarterback's game. Thanks to a shared Iowa State connection, Sirianni knows exactly what his team faces in Purdy as they prepare for Sunday's NFC Championship Game. "Just that...
