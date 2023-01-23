ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Controversial Dak Prescott Move

Even the official Dallas Cowboys Twitter account did not spare Dak Prescott on Sunday night. As is customary in the NFL, the Cowboys employ a staff writer--Patrik Walker--for their team website. In his article on Dallas' 19-12 NFC Divisional Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Walker led with ...
DALLAS, TX
OnlyHomers

New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing

After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Sean Payton set for second interview with 1 team

Sean Payton has spoken with multiple teams about potential head coach jobs, and he now has at least one second interview lined up. Payton is scheduled to meet with the Denver Broncos for a second interview this week, according to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com. While Payton may still take other interviews, it appears that the... The post Report: Sean Payton set for second interview with 1 team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
dcnewsnow.com

NFL Coaching Carousel: What We’re Hearing on Cardinals, Texans, Colts, Broncos

The playoffs and league rules are slowing down the process with five head coach openings and more than 10 offensive and defensive coordinator positions still available. This is a good time to reset the coaching carousel and, as it stands, there are two general manager jobs filled, and none open, with five head coach openings, and none filled. Even all 10 of the offensive coordinator openings out there remain. The easy explanation for why things have played out this way over the past couple of weeks is that, with rules getting more and more stringent around coaches, especially those who are in the playoffs, it’s much easier to expedite a GM search than it is a coaching search.
ARIZONA STATE
Pro Football Rumors

Keenan McCardell on Buccaneers' OC radar

Keenan McCardell continues to generate interest on the offensive coordinator market, marking the first time the former Pro Bowl wide receiver has done so. Following his Patriots OC interview, McCardell is set for a Buccaneers interview, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times tweets. The Pats went with their long-rumored favorite — Bill O’Brien — for their play-calling role, but the New England meeting was believed to be McCardell’s first for an OC post. The experienced wideouts coach will now make a trip for a second such interview.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Steve Wilks, Frank Reich move on to second interviews with Panthers

A couple of candidates with head coaching experience have landed second interviews with the Panthers, including their interim head coach from the 2022 season. NFL Media reports that Steve Wilks has had a second official interview with the team about remaining on hand as the permanent replacement for Matt Rhule. Wilks went 6-6 after Rhule was fired and the Panthers remained alive in the race for the NFC South title until Week 17.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Why Eagles' Sirianni followed 'winner' Purdy closely in college

Long before 49ers rookie Brock Purdy was making waves in the NFL, Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni already was familiar with the quarterback's game. Thanks to a shared Iowa State connection, Sirianni knows exactly what his team faces in Purdy as they prepare for Sunday's NFC Championship Game. "Just that...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy