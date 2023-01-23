USS Alabama Crewmates program looking for new members to come aboard

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Officials at Battleship Memorial Park are looking for new crewmates. Applications for next year’s USS Alabama Crewmates program open Monday morning.

This is a tradition almost as old as the park itself. The crewmates are looking for six highly qualified young women to be ambassadors of the ship across the region.

The Crewmates program goes back to 1967. They’re looking for young women who live in Baldwin or Mobile Counties aged 19 to 21. They have to have poise, character, and good interviewing skills. They greet guests and help support the park’s mission of lifting up the armed forces, veterans, and important American history.

“They drive our mission wherever they are, either here at the park or community events and they are to honor veterans and also people who need to be educated on history and encourage people to come to the park,” said Ashleigh Kerr with Battleship Park Communications.

The six young women selected get scholarships ranging from two to three thousand dollars. The deadline is February 17th by 4 pm. The finalists will be selected through an interview process. For more information click here .

