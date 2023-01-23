Read full article on original website
Wind Advisory issued for Block Island, Bristol, Eastern Kent, Newport by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 04:02:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Block Island; Bristol; Eastern Kent; Newport; Southeast Providence; Washington WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southeastern Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode Island. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Flood Warning issued for Fairfield, New Haven by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 06:43:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 13:23:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fairfield; New Haven FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Housatonic River At Stevenson Dam. * WHEN...Until this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Flood stage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:30 AM EST Thursday the stage was 9.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this morning to a crest of 11.1 feet after daybreak. It will then fall below flood stage shortly after noontime. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.2 feet on 03/29/1994. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Housatonic River Stevenson Dam Flood Stage: 11.0 Observed Stage at Thu 3 am: 9.9 Forecast: Thu 7 am 11.1 Thu 1 pm 9.5 Thu 7 pm 9.5 Fri 1 am 9.5 Fri 7 am 9.5 Fri 1 pm 9.5 Fri 7 pm 9.5 Sat 1 am 9.5 Sat 7 am 9.5 Sat 1 pm 8.2 Sat 7 pm 8.2
Wind Advisory issued for Barnstable, Dukes, Eastern Plymouth, Nantucket by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 04:02:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Barnstable; Dukes; Eastern Plymouth; Nantucket; Southern Bristol; Southern Plymouth WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southeastern Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode Island. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southern Fairfield, Southern Middlesex, Southern New Haven by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 01:48:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southern Fairfield; Southern Middlesex; Southern New Haven; Southern New London COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern Fairfield, Southern New Haven, Southern Middlesex and Southern New London Counties. In New York, Southern Westchester, Bronx, Northwest Suffolk and Northern Nassau Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EST early this morning. * COASTAL FLOOD IMPACTS...Widespread minor flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Expect around 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns and homes/businesses with basements near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. * SHORELINE IMPACTS...Breaking waves of 2 to 4 ft will result in beach erosion and splashover, and may cause locally moderate flooding of shoreline roads with minor damage possible to waterfront structures. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. STAMFORD HARBOR AT STAMFORD CT MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 9.4 FT, MODERATE 11.0 FT, MAJOR 12.4 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 3.2 FT, MAJOR 4.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 26/02 AM 9.8/10.3 2.0/ 2.5 1.8/ 2.2 2-3 MINOR 26/03 PM 6.4/ 6.9 -1.5/-1.0 -1.1/-0.6 3 NONE 27/03 AM 6.7/ 7.2 -1.1/-0.7 -1.3/-0.8 1 NONE 27/04 PM 6.5/ 7.0 -1.4/-0.9 -0.5/ 0.0 1 NONE 28/04 AM 7.5/ 8.0 -0.3/ 0.2 -0.2/ 0.3 1 NONE 28/05 PM 6.6/ 7.1 -1.3/-0.8 0.1/ 0.6 1 NONE BRIDGEPORT HARBOR AT BRIDGEPORT CT MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 8.9 FT, MODERATE 10.4 FT, MAJOR 11.4 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 3.1 FT, MAJOR 4.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 26/02 AM 9.0/ 9.5 1.7/ 2.2 1.9/ 2.3 1-2 MINOR 26/03 PM 6.0/ 6.5 -1.4/-0.9 -0.9/-0.4 1 NONE 27/03 AM 6.0/ 6.5 -1.4/-0.9 -1.1/-0.6 0-1 NONE 27/04 PM 6.2/ 6.7 -1.1/-0.7 -0.2/ 0.2 0 NONE 28/04 AM 6.9/ 7.4 -0.5/ 0.0 0.1/ 0.6 0 NONE 28/05 PM 5.7/ 6.2 -1.6/-1.1 -0.2/ 0.2 0 NONE NEW HAVEN HARBOR AT NEW HAVEN CT MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 8.6 FT, MODERATE 9.2 FT, MAJOR 10.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.9 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 26/02 AM 8.7/ 9.2 2.0/ 2.5 2.0/ 2.5 3 MINOR 26/03 PM 5.5/ 6.0 -1.3/-0.8 -0.9/-0.4 3-4 NONE 27/03 AM 5.5/ 6.0 -1.3/-0.8 -1.1/-0.6 1-2 NONE 27/04 PM 5.6/ 6.1 -1.1/-0.7 -0.2/ 0.2 1 NONE 28/04 AM 6.4/ 6.9 -0.3/ 0.2 0.0/ 0.5 1 NONE 28/05 PM 5.6/ 6.1 -1.1/-0.7 0.1/ 0.6 1 NONE THAMES RIVER AT NEW LONDON CT MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 7.8 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.9 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 4.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 26/01 AM 4.9/ 5.4 1.8/ 2.2 2.2/ 2.7 3-4 MINOR 26/01 PM 2.7/ 3.2 -0.3/ 0.2 0.2/ 0.8 2-3 NONE 27/02 AM 2.3/ 2.8 -0.8/-0.2 -0.2/ 0.2 1-2 NONE 27/02 PM 2.3/ 2.8 -0.8/-0.2 0.2/ 0.7 1 NONE 28/02 AM 3.0/ 3.5 -0.2/ 0.3 0.4/ 0.9 1 NONE 28/03 PM 2.3/ 2.8 -0.8/-0.2 0.5/ 1.0 1 NONE LITTLE NECK BAY AT KINGS POINT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 10.0 FT, MODERATE 10.5 FT, MAJOR 13.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.2 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 5.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 26/03 AM 9.9/10.4 2.1/ 2.6 1.9/ 2.3 1 MINOR 26/02 PM 6.5/ 7.0 -1.4/-0.9 -0.7/-0.2 1 NONE 27/04 AM 6.7/ 7.2 -1.1/-0.7 -1.1/-0.7 0 NONE 27/03 PM 6.8/ 7.3 -1.1/-0.6 0.2/ 0.7 0 NONE 28/04 AM 7.6/ 8.1 -0.2/ 0.2 0.2/ 0.7 0 NONE 28/05 PM 6.5/ 7.0 -1.4/-0.9 -0.2/ 0.3 0-1 NONE FLAX POND AT OLD FIELD NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 9.2 FT, MODERATE 10.2 FT, MAJOR 12.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.9 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 4.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 26/02 AM 9.2/ 9.7 1.9/ 2.3 2.0/ 2.5 2 MINOR 26/03 PM 6.0/ 6.5 -1.4/-0.9 -1.0/-0.5 3 NONE 27/03 AM 6.0/ 6.5 -1.4/-0.9 -1.1/-0.7 2 NONE 27/04 PM 6.1/ 6.6 -1.3/-0.8 -0.3/ 0.2 1 NONE 28/04 AM 7.0/ 7.5 -0.3/ 0.2 0.1/ 0.6 1 NONE 28/05 PM 6.0/ 6.5 -1.4/-0.9 0.0/ 0.5 1 NONE WEST POND AT GLEN COVE NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 10.1 FT, MODERATE 11.1 FT, MAJOR 13.1 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.2 FT, MODERATE 3.2 FT, MAJOR 5.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 26/03 AM 10.0/10.5 2.1/ 2.6 1.7/ 2.2 2 MINOR 26/03 PM 6.7/ 7.2 -1.3/-0.8 -1.0/-0.5 2 NONE 27/03 AM 7.0/ 7.5 -1.0/-0.5 -1.1/-0.7 1 NONE 27/04 PM 6.8/ 7.3 -1.1/-0.7 -0.3/ 0.2 0 NONE 28/04 AM 7.7/ 8.2 -0.2/ 0.2 0.0/ 0.5 0 NONE 28/05 PM 6.7/ 7.2 -1.3/-0.8 0.0/ 0.5 0 NONE
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Middlesex County, Eastern Essex, Eastern Norfolk by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-23 18:53:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-23 21:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Central Middlesex County; Eastern Essex; Eastern Norfolk; Southeast Middlesex; Southern Worcester; Suffolk; Western Essex; Western Norfolk WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Rain changing to snow early this afternoon. Additional accumulations of less than 1" are expected this evening. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northern Connecticut, eastern and northeastern Massachusetts and northern Rhode Island. * WHEN...Until 9 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
