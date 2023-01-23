Effective: 2023-01-26 03:48:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by going to newengland511.org Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Cheshire; Western And Central Hillsborough HEAVY SNOW AND MIXED PRECIPITATION THROUGH MIDDAY TODAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional snow accumulations for a storm total of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze. * WHERE...In Maine, Coastal Cumberland and Coastal York Counties. In New Hampshire, Western and Central Hillsborough and Cheshire Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible due to icy road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Falling temperatures early this morning may cause refreezing of any standing water.

CHESHIRE COUNTY, NH ・ 1 HOUR AGO