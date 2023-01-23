Effective: 2023-01-26 01:48:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southern Fairfield; Southern Middlesex; Southern New Haven; Southern New London COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern Fairfield, Southern New Haven, Southern Middlesex and Southern New London Counties. In New York, Southern Westchester, Bronx, Northwest Suffolk and Northern Nassau Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EST early this morning. * COASTAL FLOOD IMPACTS...Widespread minor flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Expect around 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns and homes/businesses with basements near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. * SHORELINE IMPACTS...Breaking waves of 2 to 4 ft will result in beach erosion and splashover, and may cause locally moderate flooding of shoreline roads with minor damage possible to waterfront structures. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. STAMFORD HARBOR AT STAMFORD CT MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 9.4 FT, MODERATE 11.0 FT, MAJOR 12.4 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 3.2 FT, MAJOR 4.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 26/02 AM 9.8/10.3 2.0/ 2.5 1.8/ 2.2 2-3 MINOR 26/03 PM 6.4/ 6.9 -1.5/-1.0 -1.1/-0.6 3 NONE 27/03 AM 6.7/ 7.2 -1.1/-0.7 -1.3/-0.8 1 NONE 27/04 PM 6.5/ 7.0 -1.4/-0.9 -0.5/ 0.0 1 NONE 28/04 AM 7.5/ 8.0 -0.3/ 0.2 -0.2/ 0.3 1 NONE 28/05 PM 6.6/ 7.1 -1.3/-0.8 0.1/ 0.6 1 NONE BRIDGEPORT HARBOR AT BRIDGEPORT CT MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 8.9 FT, MODERATE 10.4 FT, MAJOR 11.4 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 3.1 FT, MAJOR 4.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 26/02 AM 9.0/ 9.5 1.7/ 2.2 1.9/ 2.3 1-2 MINOR 26/03 PM 6.0/ 6.5 -1.4/-0.9 -0.9/-0.4 1 NONE 27/03 AM 6.0/ 6.5 -1.4/-0.9 -1.1/-0.6 0-1 NONE 27/04 PM 6.2/ 6.7 -1.1/-0.7 -0.2/ 0.2 0 NONE 28/04 AM 6.9/ 7.4 -0.5/ 0.0 0.1/ 0.6 0 NONE 28/05 PM 5.7/ 6.2 -1.6/-1.1 -0.2/ 0.2 0 NONE NEW HAVEN HARBOR AT NEW HAVEN CT MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 8.6 FT, MODERATE 9.2 FT, MAJOR 10.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.9 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 26/02 AM 8.7/ 9.2 2.0/ 2.5 2.0/ 2.5 3 MINOR 26/03 PM 5.5/ 6.0 -1.3/-0.8 -0.9/-0.4 3-4 NONE 27/03 AM 5.5/ 6.0 -1.3/-0.8 -1.1/-0.6 1-2 NONE 27/04 PM 5.6/ 6.1 -1.1/-0.7 -0.2/ 0.2 1 NONE 28/04 AM 6.4/ 6.9 -0.3/ 0.2 0.0/ 0.5 1 NONE 28/05 PM 5.6/ 6.1 -1.1/-0.7 0.1/ 0.6 1 NONE THAMES RIVER AT NEW LONDON CT MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 7.8 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.9 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 4.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 26/01 AM 4.9/ 5.4 1.8/ 2.2 2.2/ 2.7 3-4 MINOR 26/01 PM 2.7/ 3.2 -0.3/ 0.2 0.2/ 0.8 2-3 NONE 27/02 AM 2.3/ 2.8 -0.8/-0.2 -0.2/ 0.2 1-2 NONE 27/02 PM 2.3/ 2.8 -0.8/-0.2 0.2/ 0.7 1 NONE 28/02 AM 3.0/ 3.5 -0.2/ 0.3 0.4/ 0.9 1 NONE 28/03 PM 2.3/ 2.8 -0.8/-0.2 0.5/ 1.0 1 NONE LITTLE NECK BAY AT KINGS POINT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 10.0 FT, MODERATE 10.5 FT, MAJOR 13.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.2 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 5.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 26/03 AM 9.9/10.4 2.1/ 2.6 1.9/ 2.3 1 MINOR 26/02 PM 6.5/ 7.0 -1.4/-0.9 -0.7/-0.2 1 NONE 27/04 AM 6.7/ 7.2 -1.1/-0.7 -1.1/-0.7 0 NONE 27/03 PM 6.8/ 7.3 -1.1/-0.6 0.2/ 0.7 0 NONE 28/04 AM 7.6/ 8.1 -0.2/ 0.2 0.2/ 0.7 0 NONE 28/05 PM 6.5/ 7.0 -1.4/-0.9 -0.2/ 0.3 0-1 NONE FLAX POND AT OLD FIELD NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 9.2 FT, MODERATE 10.2 FT, MAJOR 12.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.9 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 4.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 26/02 AM 9.2/ 9.7 1.9/ 2.3 2.0/ 2.5 2 MINOR 26/03 PM 6.0/ 6.5 -1.4/-0.9 -1.0/-0.5 3 NONE 27/03 AM 6.0/ 6.5 -1.4/-0.9 -1.1/-0.7 2 NONE 27/04 PM 6.1/ 6.6 -1.3/-0.8 -0.3/ 0.2 1 NONE 28/04 AM 7.0/ 7.5 -0.3/ 0.2 0.1/ 0.6 1 NONE 28/05 PM 6.0/ 6.5 -1.4/-0.9 0.0/ 0.5 1 NONE WEST POND AT GLEN COVE NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 10.1 FT, MODERATE 11.1 FT, MAJOR 13.1 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.2 FT, MODERATE 3.2 FT, MAJOR 5.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 26/03 AM 10.0/10.5 2.1/ 2.6 1.7/ 2.2 2 MINOR 26/03 PM 6.7/ 7.2 -1.3/-0.8 -1.0/-0.5 2 NONE 27/03 AM 7.0/ 7.5 -1.0/-0.5 -1.1/-0.7 1 NONE 27/04 PM 6.8/ 7.3 -1.1/-0.7 -0.3/ 0.2 0 NONE 28/04 AM 7.7/ 8.2 -0.2/ 0.2 0.0/ 0.5 0 NONE 28/05 PM 6.7/ 7.2 -1.3/-0.8 0.0/ 0.5 0 NONE

