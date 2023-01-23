Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Barnstable, Dukes, Eastern Plymouth, Nantucket by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 02:24:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Barnstable; Dukes; Eastern Plymouth; Nantucket; Northern Bristol; Southern Bristol; Southern Plymouth; Western Plymouth WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southeastern Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode Island. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Coastal Cumberland, Coastal York by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 03:48:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by going to newengland511.org Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Coastal Cumberland; Coastal York HEAVY SNOW AND MIXED PRECIPITATION THROUGH MIDDAY TODAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional snow accumulations for a storm total of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze. * WHERE...In Maine, Coastal Cumberland and Coastal York Counties. In New Hampshire, Western and Central Hillsborough and Cheshire Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible due to icy road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Falling temperatures early this morning may cause refreezing of any standing water.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cheshire, Western And Central Hillsborough by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 03:48:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by going to newengland511.org Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Cheshire; Western And Central Hillsborough HEAVY SNOW AND MIXED PRECIPITATION THROUGH MIDDAY TODAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional snow accumulations for a storm total of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze. * WHERE...In Maine, Coastal Cumberland and Coastal York Counties. In New Hampshire, Western and Central Hillsborough and Cheshire Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible due to icy road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Falling temperatures early this morning may cause refreezing of any standing water.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Rockingham, Eastern Hillsborough, Interior Rockingham by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 03:48:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Rockingham; Eastern Hillsborough; Interior Rockingham; Strafford HEAVY RAINFALL TO CAUSE PONDING OF WATER ON ROADWAYS EARLY THIS MORNING Rain, heavy at times will continue through about 8 am. With many storm drains likely covered by snow banks, water is likely to pool on roads, sidewalks, and other low lying areas. Motorists are urged to use caution this morning. In addition, slippery travel is still likely where snow and ice has not yet melted.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Block Island, Bristol, Eastern Kent, Newport by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 04:02:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Block Island; Bristol; Eastern Kent; Newport; Southeast Providence; Washington WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southeastern Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode Island. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior Cumberland, Coastal Cumberland, Coastal York by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 03:08:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior Cumberland; Coastal Cumberland; Coastal York; Interior York; Lincoln; Sagadahoc HEAVY RAINFALL TO CAUSE PONDING OF WATER ON ROADWAYS EARLY THIS MORNING Rain, heavy at times will continue through about 8 am. With many storm drains likely covered by snow banks, water is likely to pool on roads, sidewalks, and other low lying areas. Motorists are urged to use caution this morning. In addition, slippery travel is still likely where snow and ice has not yet melted.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Interior York by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 03:48:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by going to newengland511.org Target Area: Interior York HEAVY SNOW AND MIXED PRECIPITATION THROUGH MIDDAY TODAY WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow and sleet accumulations of less than one inch for a storm total of 4 to 7 inches and ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...In Maine, Interior York County. In New Hampshire, Belknap, Merrimack, Strafford, and Sullivan Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Even light snowfall amounts can accumulate on roads and cause dangerous driving conditions due to snow covered roads. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Belknap, Merrimack, Strafford, Sullivan by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 03:48:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by going to newengland511.org Target Area: Belknap; Merrimack; Strafford; Sullivan HEAVY SNOW AND MIXED PRECIPITATION THROUGH MIDDAY TODAY WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow and sleet accumulations of less than one inch for a storm total of 4 to 7 inches and ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...In Maine, Interior York County. In New Hampshire, Belknap, Merrimack, Strafford, and Sullivan Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Even light snowfall amounts can accumulate on roads and cause dangerous driving conditions due to snow covered roads. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
