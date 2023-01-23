Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Bennington, Western Windham by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 03:25:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Bennington; Western Windham WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to three inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Bennington and Western Windham Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down branches and result in isolated power outages, especially where there is snow and ice on trees. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of freezing rain early this morning will turn to snow today, with accumulation mainly above 1000 feet elevation.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Windham by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 03:25:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Eastern Windham WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...In New York, Northern Saratoga, Northern Washington and Southeast Warren Counties. In Vermont, Eastern Windham County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cheshire, Western And Central Hillsborough by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 03:48:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by going to newengland511.org Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Cheshire; Western And Central Hillsborough HEAVY SNOW AND MIXED PRECIPITATION THROUGH MIDDAY TODAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional snow accumulations for a storm total of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze. * WHERE...In Maine, Coastal Cumberland and Coastal York Counties. In New Hampshire, Western and Central Hillsborough and Cheshire Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible due to icy road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Falling temperatures early this morning may cause refreezing of any standing water.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Rockingham, Eastern Hillsborough, Interior Rockingham by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 03:48:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Rockingham; Eastern Hillsborough; Interior Rockingham; Strafford HEAVY RAINFALL TO CAUSE PONDING OF WATER ON ROADWAYS EARLY THIS MORNING Rain, heavy at times will continue through about 8 am. With many storm drains likely covered by snow banks, water is likely to pool on roads, sidewalks, and other low lying areas. Motorists are urged to use caution this morning. In addition, slippery travel is still likely where snow and ice has not yet melted.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Middlesex County, Eastern Essex, Eastern Norfolk by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-23 18:53:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-23 21:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Central Middlesex County; Eastern Essex; Eastern Norfolk; Southeast Middlesex; Southern Worcester; Suffolk; Western Essex; Western Norfolk WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Rain changing to snow early this afternoon. Additional accumulations of less than 1" are expected this evening. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northern Connecticut, eastern and northeastern Massachusetts and northern Rhode Island. * WHEN...Until 9 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Comments / 0