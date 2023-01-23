Read full article on original website
Sepulturo24
2d ago
😂😂😂.. no rock bands want to tour with them. No one wants their band’s name under Nickelback in a poster.
Eric Church Adds Eight More Dates to His ‘Outsiders Revival’ Summer Tour
Eric Church is getting busy with his new tour and he’s expanding it by eight more dates this coming summer. Church, known as “Chief,” has answered to overwhelming fan demand for his upcoming The Outsiders Revival Tour. Besides an original 27-date slate, Church will be going into the great outdoors with open-air dates. They will be taking place in Charleston, S.C., Toronto, Rogers, Ark., Orange Beach, Ala., Saratoga Springs, N.Y., George, Wash., Atlanta, and Charlotte.
Nickelback to bring 'Get Rollin' tour Walmart AMP this summer
ROGERS, Ark. — Today, the acclaimed rock band Nickelback announced their 2023 Get Rollin' Tour with Brantley Gilbert with a stop at the Walmart AMP on Thursday, July 20. As part of the Cox Concert Series, gates for the event will open at 5 p.m. with music starting at 6:30 p.m.
REO Speedwagon Announces Summer 2023 US Tour
REO Speedwagon has announced a new batch of U.S. tour dates for late summer. The latest run kicks off on Aug. 12 in Newkirk, Ore., and wraps on Sept. 3 in Las Vegas. A September appearance at the Mountain Winery in Saratoga, Calif., does not yet have an official date.
Coldplay Unveil Special Run Of North American Tour Dates
Their 'Music Of The Spheres' World Tour is coming back to North America.
Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis
A drummer for the Grammy Award-nominated rock band Modest Mouse has reportedly been diagnosed with late-stage cancer, according to the band's social media page. Drummer Jeremiah Green's diagnosis was announced on Modest Mouse's Instagram page in a post written by lead singer Isaac Brock, who added that Green is undergoing treatment.
ComicBook
Yellowstone Star Was Killed Off in Order to Focus on Mayor of Kingstown
Fans of Taylor Sheridan's multiple TV shows know good and well he likes to work with some of the same people. Prior to the release of the hit Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown, Sheridan had enlisted his Wind River star Hugh Dillon to join the cast of Yellowstone as Sheriff Donnie Haskell, but when their Jeremy Renner-starring show finally got picked up to series, it meant that his time on the Kevin Costner-hit had to come to an end. Speaking with ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview, Dillon was quick to confirm that his death on Yellowstone was a necessity because of how quickly things were moving with development on Mayor of Kingstown.
John Wayne’s Granddaughter Speaks Out About Why She Ditched California for Nashville
Jennifer Wayne, who is the granddaughter of legendary actor John Wayne, has left California for the beauty of Nashville. In the meantime, she’s also gearing up to be in a new TV show titled Flip U. Wayne also is looking back on why she ditched living in California, too. You can catch Wayne as part of the musical group Runaway Jane. Wayne will star in the TV series alongside Brad Rempel. It will be on The Design Network. The show will feature Nashville stars helping some home-flipping hopefuls as they renovate a property. They will hope to turn a profit on their flip.
Popculture
Country Artist Marries Fellow Musician in Nashville
Love is in the air for two country crooners. PEOPLE reported that country artist Jennifer Hart married musician Rob Ricotta. While speaking with the publication, the pair opened up about their nuptials, which took place at the Loveless Barn in Nashville, Tennessee. Hart and Ricotta decided to tie the knot...
Billy Idol Announces 2023 North American Tour
Billy Idol will spend the spring of 2023 touring North America. His tour will kick off on March 30 in Scottsdale, Ariz., and conclude with an appearance at Pasadena's Cruel World festival on May 20. He will be joined on the tour by his longtime collaborator, guitarist Steve Stevens. You...
Stevie Nicks sets additional tour dates for 2023: See where she'll be
Following up her hugely successful 2022 concerts, Fleetwood Mac and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend Stevie Nicks has decided to extend her touring schedule into 2023 with a run of performances set for 14 North American cities.
Nickelback announce 38-city Get Rollin' tour across North America
Canadian radio-rock monsters Nickelback are hitting the road this summer for a suitably king-sized tour of the US and Canada
Dave Matthews Band Announces Tour, New Album ‘Walk Around The Moon’
Dave Matthews Band has a lot in store for fans this summer. The acclaimed jam band announced a new 2023 tour with myriad dates as well as a forthcoming LP, Walk Around The Moon, which is set to drop on May 19. To celebrate all that, the band released its first single from the new record, “Madman’s Eyes.”
Iconic Canadian rock band Nickelback making Colorado stop on national tour
Following the recent release of their 10th studio album, iconic Canadian rock band Nickelback will being making a stop in Colorado this summer on their 38-city North American tour. The band, which is known for their early 2000s chart topping hits like 'How You Remind Me' and 'Photograph', released the...
Kansas Announces 50th Anniversary Tour
Kansas has announced a 50th-anniversary tour called Another Fork in the Road. “Our entire career has been a winding journey,” guitarist and original Kansas member Richard Williams noted in a press release. “Whether it’s been the ‘original’ lineup signing with Don Kirshner, years on the bus, touring with Queen, worldwide success peaking with Leftoverture and Point of Know Return, the valleys of the '90s and ‘dinosaur bands’ losing steam, various lineup changes, to our most recent ‘rebirth’ and success of our latest new music over the last eight years - there have been several forks in the road of that journey. This 50th Anniversary Tour and release will represent that journey and the forks along that road.”
Inside Nova
Stevie Nicks announces solo arena run amid Billy Joel stadium dates
Stevie Nicks has announced a 14-date solo North America tour. The former Fleetwood Mac frontwoman has added a string of dates amid her co-headline run with Billy Joel. The solo dates kick off on March 15 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, with the jaunt due to wrap on June 27 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.
Charlie Benante Will Miss Anthrax’s ‘Next Few Shows,’ Touring Replacement Named
Last week, thrash legends Anthrax kicked off the second leg of their 2023 North American tour (alongside Black Label Society and Exodus). Unfortunately, it looks like drummer Charlie Benante will be absent from a few upcoming shows due to having “a minor procedure done” (as noted by the band).
Brooks & Dunn Extend ‘Reboot Tour’ With 17 New Dates Featuring Scotty McCreery
Brooks & Dunn had so much fun on their 2022 Reboot Tour that they are rebooting the reboot. The Hall of Fame duo announced 17 new dates for their 2023 Reboot Tour. And this year, Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn are bringing Scotty McCreery along for the ride. Brooks &...
Metallica’s Fourth and Final Vinyl Club 2.0 Release Is Here
Members of Metallica's Vinyl Club received a message on Tuesday, Jan. 17, letting them know that the fourth—and final—release of the club will begin shipping soon. According to the email, the record should start to land on doorsteps and front porches in the next couple of weeks. This...
