CMBC Says Supply Dangerously Low, Urgent Need For Donations

Holidays and winter months are usually tough when it comes to blood donations. Adverse weather along with travel plans can cause donations to slow. Unfortunately, Amarillo has found itself in a tough situation. Coffee Memorial Blood Center put out a press release stating the blood supply is at critically low...
AFD: Cell Phone Is Culprit In North Amarillo Fire

Fire destroys an Amarillo home and damages another. The Amarillo Fire Department was called out to a home on the 800 block of South Florida, at 11:49 PM on Tuesday, January 24th after receiving multiple calls. When arriving on the scene, firefighters found a home with heavy smoke and fire from the front corner of the house.
Up to 10 Inches of Snow Fell in Parts of Texas

Texas (WBAP/KLIF) – Parts of Texas got hit with a record-setting snow event. Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle got up to 10 inches of the white stuff. Residents in Denton county and parts of Tarrant County saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground.
CODE BLUE WARM STATION Activated Ahead Of Winter Weather

The Code Blue Warming station will be activated tonight. The warming station is at 207 North Tyler, Amarillo. Doors open: at 7:00 pm today, and close at 7:30 am, Tuesday. If members of the Amarillo community see anyone in the weather overnight, individuals can text 806-414-2243 with a location and description of the person out in the elements.
City of Amarillo opens game room at Warford Activity Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo announced the opening of a game room at the Charles E. Warford Activity Center. Those with a Warford Activity Center membership can use the game room. “The Warford Activity Center offers an array of features to the Amarillo community. The new WAC...
Amarillo, An Easy Way to Keep From Getting Sick This Cold Season

We are definitely in cold and flu season. You try to do anything you can to avoid getting sick. I mean it's never fun and if you can help avoid it why not?. My daughter has been giving my grandbaby elderberry syrup this season. When she asked her doctor if she is doing the right thing she was assured it was a good move.
Amarillo, Canyon, Bushland, River Road, and Highland Park ISDs

All Amarillo ISD Schools will be closed on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. After checking the roads this morning and then consulting with weather experts about the additional snowfall expected throughout the morning, we feel this is the safest decision for everyone. Making decisions that affect not just our students, staff and families, but also our entire community is not always easy, so we thank you for your patience and support and we hope you all stay warm and safe.
Winter Storm Closings, Adjusted Hours

With winter weather on the horizon in the coming days, here are school and business closures/adjusted hours to keep an eye on. Opening late at 10:00AM TuesdayBuses will run 2 hours late Schools. Bovina ISD. Closed TuesdayClosed Tuesday Schools. Boys Ranch ISD. Opening Late at 10:00AM Tuesday Schools. Bushland ISD.
Young People Scams In The Panhandle

Young people are the target of scams in the Texas Panhandle. Even though young people ages 18 to 24-years-old are more proficient in social media, they are more likely due to their online presence, and are not aware of how to prevent scammers from hitting them. Amarillo Police say they’re...
