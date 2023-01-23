Read full article on original website
CMBC Says Supply Dangerously Low, Urgent Need For Donations
Holidays and winter months are usually tough when it comes to blood donations. Adverse weather along with travel plans can cause donations to slow. Unfortunately, Amarillo has found itself in a tough situation. Coffee Memorial Blood Center put out a press release stating the blood supply is at critically low...
I’m Tired Of Young Hoodlums, Where’s A Good Bar In Amarillo For Old People?
In Austin, I had a great little sports bar that was within walking distance of my house. It was a great place for me to go after a day at work, or just in general if I wanted to grab a couple of cold ones. It was a quiet, laid-back...
After the Fire: Temporary Location Found for Texas Rose Steakhouse
Experiencing a tragedy is never wanted, however, it is what you do after that tragedy that makes a difference. The Texas Rose Steakhouse in Pampa caught fire and the damage was extensive enough to close the restaurant. However, they are rising from the ashes. On Sunday Morning, January 15, at...
AFD: Cell Phone Is Culprit In North Amarillo Fire
Fire destroys an Amarillo home and damages another. The Amarillo Fire Department was called out to a home on the 800 block of South Florida, at 11:49 PM on Tuesday, January 24th after receiving multiple calls. When arriving on the scene, firefighters found a home with heavy smoke and fire from the front corner of the house.
PHOTOS: The Wonderful World Of Color Inside This Quirky Amarillo Landmark
Amarillo has many historical homes. Some are over a hundred years old, others not so old, but very unique. In fact, chances are that you've seen this curious little home right by Amarillo College. That's the Harry Holland House. The Harry Holland House was built in 1937. Many have passed...
North Amarillo fire caused by candle ‘smoldering clothes’
Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding a Tuesday morning fire in north Amarillo reportedly caused by a candle being left unattended in a bedroom.
KFDA
Amarillo resident wins smile makeover from Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery has gifted an Amarillo resident with a new smile. Alice Harris received a free surgery from AOMS to replace her missing and broken teeth. She received the surgery after she applied to AOMS’ sixth annual Smile Again Program. AOMS says the...
Forget snowmen, these folks made a snow dragon!
Down in Amarillo, a group of neighbors created the cold artwork on Tuesday, January 24th, after several inches of snowfall.
Amarillo Parents Can Have a Night Out Without Feeling Guilty
It's a constant struggle being a parent. There is so much to do for your kids and with your kids that you sometimes forget about yourself. You need a break. You and your partner need to take a night away. Date nights are important to your relationship. So why do...
Gallery: Pictures Of Amarillo’s First Snow Day of 2023
If you've been wondering where snow is, well here it is. We've had some occasions where we thought we were in for a snow and were left dissapointed (or happy depending on how you feel about snow). We've been aniticapting this for a week now and now that it's hit,...
wbap.com
Up to 10 Inches of Snow Fell in Parts of Texas
Texas (WBAP/KLIF) – Parts of Texas got hit with a record-setting snow event. Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle got up to 10 inches of the white stuff. Residents in Denton county and parts of Tarrant County saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground.
What is with the Weird and Cryptic Billboards I See in Amarillo?
I notice the billboards I see around Amarillo. Some people think they are outdated and an ineffective way to advertise. I disagree. Again, I pay attention to them. Maybe it's because that was part of my job at a company I used to work for. I mean I dealt with...
When Donuts Are More of an Experience, New Amarillo Place to Open
Who is ready for a new place to get donuts here in Amarillo? I remember when the idea of anything different would not be heard of. I remember when Donut Stop ran Krispy Kreme out of Amarillo. We can be that way here in Amarillo. Not anymore. We like to...
kgncnewsnow.com
CODE BLUE WARM STATION Activated Ahead Of Winter Weather
The Code Blue Warming station will be activated tonight. The warming station is at 207 North Tyler, Amarillo. Doors open: at 7:00 pm today, and close at 7:30 am, Tuesday. If members of the Amarillo community see anyone in the weather overnight, individuals can text 806-414-2243 with a location and description of the person out in the elements.
KFDA
City of Amarillo opens game room at Warford Activity Center
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo announced the opening of a game room at the Charles E. Warford Activity Center. Those with a Warford Activity Center membership can use the game room. “The Warford Activity Center offers an array of features to the Amarillo community. The new WAC...
abc7amarillo.com
Record-setting snow event slowing travel this morning in Texas panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Our first winter storm of the season has arrived and is already causing slick travel conditions in New Mexico and the Texas panhandle. WINTER STORM WARNINGS AND WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES will be in effect through the day Tuesday expiring from west to east. Snow rates are...
Amarillo, An Easy Way to Keep From Getting Sick This Cold Season
We are definitely in cold and flu season. You try to do anything you can to avoid getting sick. I mean it's never fun and if you can help avoid it why not?. My daughter has been giving my grandbaby elderberry syrup this season. When she asked her doctor if she is doing the right thing she was assured it was a good move.
kgncnewsnow.com
Amarillo, Canyon, Bushland, River Road, and Highland Park ISDs
All Amarillo ISD Schools will be closed on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. After checking the roads this morning and then consulting with weather experts about the additional snowfall expected throughout the morning, we feel this is the safest decision for everyone. Making decisions that affect not just our students, staff and families, but also our entire community is not always easy, so we thank you for your patience and support and we hope you all stay warm and safe.
kgncnewsnow.com
Winter Storm Closings, Adjusted Hours
With winter weather on the horizon in the coming days, here are school and business closures/adjusted hours to keep an eye on. Opening late at 10:00AM TuesdayBuses will run 2 hours late Schools. Bovina ISD. Closed TuesdayClosed Tuesday Schools. Boys Ranch ISD. Opening Late at 10:00AM Tuesday Schools. Bushland ISD.
kgncnewsnow.com
Young People Scams In The Panhandle
Young people are the target of scams in the Texas Panhandle. Even though young people ages 18 to 24-years-old are more proficient in social media, they are more likely due to their online presence, and are not aware of how to prevent scammers from hitting them. Amarillo Police say they’re...
