Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA Star Returns To Court After Missing Two SeasonsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
This Stunning Dining Fixture has been Named the Best Italian Restaurant in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major TradeOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Unusual Facts About Boston You Never KnewTed RiversBoston, MA
The oldest building in the United StatesmaltaDedham, MA
Related
hopkintonindependent.com
HHS student magazine, artist recognized in national competition
Marginal, the student magazine at Hopkinton High School, received highest honors in a national competition, while junior Emily Jiang won an art honor. The organization REALM (Recognizing Excellence in Art and Literary Magazines) recognized Marginal as First Class, a designation assigned to only 38 magazines. Schools in 42 states and five countries nominated 262 student magazines — middle school, high school and higher education — for the competition.
hopkintonindependent.com
Hopkins Grade 5 concert postponed to Thursday
Due to expected snowfall Wednesday evening, the Hopkins School concert has been postponed to Thursday (Jan. 26) at 7 p.m. All fifth-grade ensembles — band, orchestra and chorus — will perform at the Hopkinton High School athletic center. For more information, visit the Music Department page at the...
hopkintonindependent.com
Hopkinton Today: Tuesday, Jan. 24
Good morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a photo and video of the day. The Hopkinton Chinese American Association hosted its Lunar New Year celebration on Sunday evening at...
hopkintonindependent.com
New talent infuses HHS girls track
The Hopkinton High School girls indoor track and field team received some surprise additions this year, and the influx of new talent has made an immediate impact for the Tri-Valley-leading squad. “We have some new younger athletes as well as two seniors and a junior who are doing track for...
hopkintonindependent.com
John Whistler, 74
During the holiday season of 2022, John W. Whistler of Hopkinton passed away at his home at the age of 74. John was born in Denver on Aug. 18, 1948, to Dr. Carl and Marsha Whistler. John graduated from East Denver High School in 1966 and received a Bachelor of...
hopkintonindependent.com
Hillers Thrillers Athlete Spotlight: Sam Pantera
In his second year on the varsity, Sam Pantera has established himself as one of the stronger post players in the Tri-Valley League. He averaged 12 points and six rebounds in back-to-back wins over Dedham and Bellingham in mid-January. “Sam has been a strong presence in the paint for the Hillers so far this season, and his competitive spirit is contagious with his teammates,” stated HHS coach Tom Keane.
hopkintonindependent.com
Top-tier talent leads HHS boys track
Hopkinton High School boys indoor track and field head coach Mike Donahue did not have to worry about getting his team in shape at the start of the season. In fact, many of his athletes needed a little time to recover after lengthy and successful seasons with their fall teams.
hopkintonindependent.com
Richard Phaneuf, 90
Richard Alan (Dick) Phaneuf, 90, of Hopkinton, formerly of Hudson, passed away peacefully on Jan. 21 at Milford Regional Medical Center after a period of declining health. He leaves behind his high school sweetheart and beloved wife of 68 years, Patricia M. (Duley) Phaneuf. Richard was born in Marlborough on...
hopkintonindependent.com
Mary Inman, 83
Mary Eunice (Mullins) Inman, 83, of Hopkinton passed away peacefully on Jan. 18 surrounded by her children after a courageous battle with congestive heart failure. Eunice was born July 21, 1939, in Framingham to Edna (Pyne) Mullins and John Mullins Sr. Her family resided in Hopkinton. She was preceded in death by her parents and by the love of her life, her husband, Stephen Inman Sr. Eunice also was predeceased by siblings John Mullins, David Mullins and Kathleen (Mullins) Harrell.
hopkintonindependent.com
Select Board dilemma: Rush into RECC or risk waiting?
Select Board members on Tuesday continued to show hesitation regarding a proposed regional emergency communications center (RECC), but there also was concern about missing an opportunity to have a say in where Hopkinton ends up and what the RECC looks like. A proposed intermunicipal agreement (IMA) dated Jan. 19 was...
hopkintonindependent.com
Young Hillers girls hockey co-op team finds its stride
Hopkinton High School girls ice hockey coach Nick Grout wanted his team to have more than two victories through the first half of the schedule, but Grout said the young roster made up of athletes from four schools is coming together in time to turn some heads down the stretch.
hopkintonindependent.com
Select Board roundup: Officials continue work on budget with eye on future major expenses
At Tuesday’s Select Board meeting, members received an update on the town’s budget process for fiscal year 2024. The relatively good news, according to Town Manager Norman Khumalo, is that the budget needs a trim of $1.1 million — down from $2.8 million. “More work remains to...
hopkintonindependent.com
Town election candidates start process
Although the midterm elections may be over, another election season is beginning in Hopkinton. The local election shapes the town’s priorities for the coming years and directly impacts all residents and their families. Those who want to be a part of the decision-making process can run for seats on various boards. Town boards and commissions play a role in many elements of Hopkinton, including the school system, the library, housing and even the summer concert series at the Town Common. Although local elections do not happen until May 15, candidates must start preparing earlier.
hopkintonindependent.com
Early dismissal, no post-school activities due to weather
The district announced Monday morning that all Hopkinton schools would have an early dismissal and there would be no afternoon or evening activities due to the weather. About 4 inches of a wintry mix is expected during the day, with early rain followed by snow until the evening hours. Specific...
hopkintonindependent.com
Arrests/Police Log, Jan. 24 edition
2:33 a.m. Officer Alexander Stewart conducted a motor vehicle stop on South Street and subsequently arrested Eleni S. Pirperis, 30, of 80 Silver Hill Road, Milford, and charged her with marked lanes violation and OUI liquor, second offense. POLICE LOG. January 17. 12:30 a.m. Officer Alexander Stewart made checks of...
Comments / 0