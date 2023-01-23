Although the midterm elections may be over, another election season is beginning in Hopkinton. The local election shapes the town’s priorities for the coming years and directly impacts all residents and their families. Those who want to be a part of the decision-making process can run for seats on various boards. Town boards and commissions play a role in many elements of Hopkinton, including the school system, the library, housing and even the summer concert series at the Town Common. Although local elections do not happen until May 15, candidates must start preparing earlier.

HOPKINTON, MA ・ 16 HOURS AGO