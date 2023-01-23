Read full article on original website
Danville Fire Department sees record number of calls in 2022
2022 was a record year for the Danville Fire Department.
WAND TV
Emergency crews called to crash between Macon and Dalton City
MACON, Ill. (WAND) - Emergency crews were called out for a crash between Macon and Dalton City Wednesday morning. South Macon Fire responded to a crash on E. Andrews Street Road between Macon and Dalton City. Drivers are told to avoid the area. Andrews Street Road is shut down between...
Champaign Fire Dept. providing, installing free smoke alarms
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign and its fire department are giving people a chance to add a life-saving tool to their homes this winter season if they can’t afford it on their own. The city is giving away and installing smoke detectors in households. As long as the recipients live in single-family, […]
WAND TV
One person taken to hospital after Champaign apartment building fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - One person went to the hospital with an injury after a kitchen fire at an apartment building in Champaign. The Champaign Fire Department responded to a fire inside an apartment at 908 Crescent Dr., Saturday around 6:30 p.m. Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire inside the...
foxillinois.com
Dog found dead in ditch on side of road
FORSYTH, Ill. (WCCU) — The Macon County Animal Control and Care Center says they responded to a report of a dog on the side of Sawyer Road south of Illiniwick in Decatur around 10:20 am on Tuesday. Animal control says the dog was found deceased inside of a cage...
foxillinois.com
Residents displaced after home fire
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — Crews responded to a report of a house on fire around 9:30 pm on Squire Ct. in Urbana on Sunday, according to the Urbana Fire Department. Battalion Chief James Kingston says the fire was under control within ten minutes. All residents were displaced due to...
City of Champaign closing lane on Melinda Ave. Wednesday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that a portion of the southbound lane of Melinda Avenue will be closed on Wednesday due to a tree removal. The closure, between Bloomington Road and Honeysuckle Lane, begins at 7 a.m. The city said traffic on Bloomington will not be allowed to turn south onto […]
foxillinois.com
Man dead after single vehicle crash in Macon County
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday on Andrew Street Road near the intersection of Riley Road in Macon County. The Macon County Sheriff's Office says at 8:15 a.m. they responded to a single-vehicle crash. Responding deputies located a truck on the south side of Andrew Street Road in a field.
Decatur Police ask for help in solving drive-by shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a drive-by shooting that left a man hurt last week. Officials said that on Jan. 15, officers responded to the area of West Green Street and North Dunham Avenue for a report of a shooting. They discovered shell casings […]
WAND TV
Man found dead after being ejected from flipped vehicle in Macon County
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man was found dead after Macon County Sheriff's deputies said he was ejected after his vehicle flipped multiple times Wednesday morning. Deputies responded to the single vehicle accident on Andrew Street Road near the intersection of Riley Road around 8:15 a.m. They found a...
Sheriff’s Office: Man dead in Macon Co. crash
MACON, Ill. (WCIA) — A single-vehicle crash outside of Macon left one person dead Wednesday morning, the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened on Andrews Street Road near the intersection with Riley Road. Officials said passing drivers discovered a wrecked SUV in a field around 8:15 a.m. and reported it to the Sheriff’s […]
Central Illinois Proud
Decatur man identified after death in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Coroner’s Office has identified the Decatur man who was killed by gunfire Sunday as 35-year-old Stashaun L. Wheeler. Wheeler, of W. Marietta Street in Decatur, was found dead in a Casey’s parking lot just after 4 a.m. Sunday morning. Preliminary...
Man rescued from downtown Champaign elevator
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Imagine being inside of an elevator, the doors open, but you can’t get out. That happened to a man in downtown Champaign this week. But lucky for him, Champaign Firefighters just went through elevator rescue training. We spoke with a firefighter who said this training came at a perfect time. In […]
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Missing teen has been located
UPDATE (6:56 p.m.) – Darryl Steel has been located. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a high-risk missing teen. 19-year-old Darryl J. Steel was reported missing on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 12:20 p.m., and was last seen that...
WAND TV
Abandoned dog found dead in crate on Sawyer Road in Macon County
(WAND) — On Tuesday morning, a local resident found a crate containing a dead dog that had been dumped on Sawyer Road south of the intersection at Sawyer and Illiniwick near Forsyth. The dog is a larger breed with brindle coloring and appears to have been severely malnourished. The...
foxillinois.com
Danville store reopens after November fire
DANVILLE, Ill. (WRSP/WICS) — The Habitat For Humanity reopened its doors Tuesday morning after a fire caused them to shut down back in November. Family and friends were overjoyed when its doors opened and quickly picked out the goods they needed. There was so much support in the store,...
foxillinois.com
U of I student arrested for hitting employee at bar, police say
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — A U of I student is facing a charge for battery after police say he struck an employee at a bar. Thomas E. Kempf, 22, of Champaign, was arrested at 1:09 a.m. Wednesday outside The Red Lion on Green St. in Champaign. Police were called...
Coroner identifies man in fatal McLean Co. crash
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder has identified the 29-year-old man who died in a fatal crash on Route 24. Conner M. McHale of Normal, Ill., died from multiple blunt injuries after his pickup truck collided with an SUV. The crash happened on Route 24 at 2480 East between Gridley […]
Central Illinois Proud
Decatur man killed in West Peoria overnight
WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man from Decatur was shot to death in West Peoria early Sunday morning. Peoria County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Casey’s Gas Station on Farmington Road just after 4 a.m. Sunday morning. When they arrived, they found a dead man with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot.
