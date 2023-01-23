ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortlandville, NY

cnycentral.com

Man arrested for DWI, discovered unconscious in running vehicle in traffic

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. — Cortland County Sheriff deputies, while on patrol in the Town of Cortlandville, discovered a running vehicle stopped in traffic around 1 p.m. in the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 20. Upon investigation, officers discovered an unconscious driver behind the wheel in the area of Route 13 and Lighthouse Hill Road, deputies said.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
whcuradio.com

Repair shop at Cortland dealership a ‘complete loss’

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The repair shop at Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Cortland is reportedly a total loss after an early morning fire on Friday. Officials at the Cortlandville Fire Department say the office and showroom escaped extensive damage because of a fire wall and closed doors, preventing the flames from spreading.
CORTLAND, NY
wxhc.com

Marathon Man Arrested After Stealing From Walmart

Yesterday, Officer’s from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at Walmart in Cortlandville for a reported larceny. As officers investigated, they were able to determine that 24 year old Joshua M. Price of Marathon, passed all points of sale in the store and stolen merchandise. Officers arrested Price and charged him with Petit Larceny, a Misdemeanor.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On The Lookout: Distraction thieves targeting shoppers

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Town of DeWitt Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers on the lookout for two individuals involved in an organized group targeting shoppers. These distraction thieves try to hit big, busy stores to target their victims and in this case, shoppers in BJ’s were victims of these thieves. DeWitt police […]
DEWITT, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Marathon man steals merchandise from local store

A Village of Marathon man stole merchandise from a local store within Cortland County, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report stated that Joshua M. Price, 24, passed all points of sale prior to stealing the merchandise at the Walmart store in the town of Cortlandville.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
wxhc.com

Cortland Woman Arrested by Sheriff After Theft at Walmart

On Thursday, January 19th, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to Walmart on Bennie Rd. in Cortlandville for a reported larceny in progress. Through an investigation conducted by officers, it was determined that 27 year old Summer E. Dixon of Cortland had stolen merchandise from Walmart and then fled the scene on foot. Officers were able to find Dixon nearby the store with the items she stole.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
wxhc.com

Two Syracuse Men Strike Victim in Head Causing Serious Injury in Virgil

Two Syracuse men have been arrested by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office after a physical altercation that occurred in the Town of Virgil. Through an investigation conducted by officer’s, they were able to determine that 28 year old Carmen J. Sarno and 56 year old Carmen A. Sarno, both of Syracuse, both engaged in a physical altercation with a victim, who was not known to them.
SYRACUSE, NY
wxhc.com

Cortlandville Fire Departments Stresses Importance of Closing Doors

The significant fire at Cortland Chrysler Dodge Jeep caused significant damage to the auto body repair shop late last week, but thanks to a fire wall and closed doors, the office and showroom section of the building was spared from the flames. Closing doors between rooms can significantly stop flames...
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortlandville theft leads to arrest

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Cortland woman faces a felony charge, after allegedly shoplifting. Authorities say 27-year-old Summer Dixson stole items from Walmart in Cortlandville late Thursday night. She reportedly fled on foot, but was arrested shortly afterward. Dixson is charged with burglary. She’ll appear in court in February....
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
Syracuse.com

Winter weather alert issued for Central NY: Snow, ice, 40 mph winds possible

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Central New York as another storm brings a combination of rain, snow and ice. “Snow, heavy at times Wednesday morning and afternoon, transitions to a wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain and rain Wednesday evening,” said the advisory. “Snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour will be possible at times.”
NEW YORK STATE
News Channel 34

Have complaints about NYSEG/ Now’s your chance to tell NYS officials

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WETM) – Customers who have dealt with frustrating billing from NYSEG or RG&E will have the chance to comment on the issue at several public forums in the next few weeks. The NYS Department of Public Service (DPS) announced that it will hold two virtual forums and three in-person forums “to receive public […]
WIBX 950

How Much Snow Will We Get Out of This Storm?

It's round three of this week's winter weather that's finally pushing through the Mohawk Valley after a very mild start to the winter season. Now, another storm is passing through the Northeast and here's what it means for our area. This storm system is named Kassadra and is coming up...
UTICA, NY
96.1 The Breeze

How Old Is Too Old To Shovel Snow In New York?

As we get ready for more snow across the area today, you might be winching thinking about having to shovel the driveway and sidewalks. How do you know that you are too old to shovel? Well according to new research, if you are my age, 45, you are too old to shovel. Thank goodness I have a 17-year-old son to do most of the work.
NEW YORK STATE

