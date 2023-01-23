ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU offers 3-star defensive lineman from Arkansas

By Kyle Richardson
 2 days ago
TJ Lindsey is a six-foot-five, 250-pound, three-star defensive lineman in the class of 2024. He is from Bryant, Arkansas, where he plays for Bryant High School. The Bryant Hornets finished the 2022 season 12-0 and were champions of class 7A in Arkansas, the highest classification in Arkansas. LSU is thin at the defensive line, so Lindsey would be a very nice addition to the 2024 recruiting class.

Film Analysis: Lindsey stars as a defensive end for the Hornets, terrorizing opposing quarterbacks with his power rush off the edge. He has fundamentally solid handwork that allows him to shed blocks from any offensive tackle that tries to stop him.

Ratings

247 3 – 26 4

Rivals – – – –

ESPN – – – –

On3 Recruiting 3 – 26 5

247 Composite 3 409 28 4

Vitals

Hometown Bryant, Arkansas

Projected Position DL

Height 6-5

Weight 250

Class 2024

Offer List

  • LSU
  • Houston

Comments / 1

 

