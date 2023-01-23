ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Parks and Wildlife says Derek Wolfe's mountain lion hunt was legal

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Former Denver Broncos defensive lineman Derek Wolfe went viral last week after posting a photo of himself with a massive mountain lion that he killed outside a “rural neighborhood” in Colorado.

Wolfe said the large cat had killed two dogs and had been living under a porch. He tracked it with a guide last week and shot it with a bow and arrow.

The hunt left some fans asking, Is that legal?

In Wolfe’s case, yes.

The Super Bowl 50 champion, an avid outdoorsman, has a license and completed a course to become certified to hunt mountain lions, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirmed to 9News last week.

With his license, Wolfe was eligible to harvest one mountain lion during the fall hunting season, which runs from Nov. 28-March 31.

Wolfe, 32, played for the Broncos from 2012-2019, totaling 299 tackles, 81 quarterback hits, 33 sacks, 15 pass breakups and one interception in 108 games. He played one final season with the Baltimore Ravens in 2020 before retiring in 2022. Wolfe now works for 104.3 The Fan in Denver.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more.

