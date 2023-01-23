Twelve members of the Wednesday Study Club met on Jan. 11 in the Memorial Room of the D Brown Library to work on several projects. Members discussed when to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the D Brown Library in 2024 and what preparations need to be planned. President Pat Runcie will begin the task of determining committees to make those preparations. Carol Stock and Sheryl Fuchs continued the task of identifying pictures donated from The Rosebud News. Doris Hoelscher brought a large football team picture to be included in the football albums created by Mary Ann Mitchell. Other pictures will be on display at the Golden Years Reunion where attendees are welcome to take identified pictures. Members of the Book Committee, Candy Fikes, Judy Smith, and Mary Frances Glass, met with Librarian Kelly Hughes to review possible book purchases. Other members, Ann Sonntag, Mary Ann Mitchell, Pat Runcie, Pam Parcus, and Norma Burns continued preparing Valentine cards for the William R. Courtney Texas State Veterans Home and the Rosebud Heritage House. The workday completed at noon.

ROSEBUD, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO