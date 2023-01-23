ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Comments / 0

Related
kwhi.com

FAMILY OF A&M STUDENT AWARDED $69 MILLION IN DAMAGES

The family of a Texas A&M student that was killed in a hit-and-run incident has been awarded $69 million in damages. According to a report by KBTX-TV, court documents show that a Brazos County Jury awarded the large sum to the family of Carly Beatty. On September 15, 2019, Beatty,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Former Uvalde principal dropped from major lawsuit

UVALDE, Texas — A former Uvalde principal was dropped as a party to a major lawsuit filed by victims' families in the wake of the Robb Elementary mass shooting in May. Mandy Gutierrez was the principal of Robb the day a gunman stormed into the school and killed 19 students and two teachers. Back in August, Uvalde CISD announced Gutierrez would shift to the position of assistant director of special education for the district.
UVALDE, TX
fox44news.com

Arrest made in Temple shooting

Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Temple Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that took place Wednesday morning. The victim is in critical condition at a hospital. Police say officers arrested the suspect, 30-year-old Donovan Alsum of Killeen, at his home without incident. Officers were called to the 3800...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Possible explosive found at scene of vehicle accident

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (FOX 44) – A possible explosive was discovered in Lacy Lakeview as police officers were investigating a vehicle accident. The officers were called to the single-vehicle accident on Tuesday afternoon, which occurred in the 1100 block of E. Crest Drive. While working this accident, a small object resembling a possible explosive was discovered.
LACY LAKEVIEW, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Major accident on Nueces Bridge leaves two dead, others injured

UVALDE, Texas - A major accident on Highway 83 South has left two people dead near the Nueces River Bridge. According to Uvalde County Constable Emmanuel Zamora, the accident happened around 4 a.m. near the Zavala County Line and La Pryor Crossing. The car crashed on the bridge and EMS...
UVALDE, TX
Rosebud News

Wednesday Study Club has January workday

Twelve members of the Wednesday Study Club met on Jan. 11 in the Memorial Room of the D Brown Library to work on several projects.   Members discussed when to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the D Brown Library in 2024 and what preparations need to be planned.  President Pat Runcie will begin the task of determining committees to make those preparations.   Carol Stock and Sheryl Fuchs continued the task of identifying pictures donated from The Rosebud News.  Doris Hoelscher brought a large football team picture to be included in the football albums created by Mary Ann Mitchell.  Other pictures will be on display at the Golden Years Reunion where attendees are welcome to take identified pictures.   Members of the Book Committee, Candy Fikes, Judy Smith, and Mary Frances Glass, met with Librarian Kelly Hughes to review possible book purchases.   Other members, Ann Sonntag, Mary Ann Mitchell, Pat Runcie, Pam Parcus, and Norma Burns continued preparing Valentine cards for the William R. Courtney Texas State Veterans Home and the Rosebud Heritage House.   The workday completed at noon.      
ROSEBUD, TX
KBTX.com

Remembering World War II veteran and long-time Bryan businessman

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - World War II veteran and long-time Bryan resident and builder, Joe Ferreri died at 103 years old. His daughter shared the news Monday morning on Facebook. Ferreri built a high rise in Bryan-College Station in 1980. He told KBTX at the time that it was the...
BRYAN, TX
kgns.tv

New Uvalde elementary school to replace Robb Elementary School

UVALDE, TX. (KGNS) - Design plans are released for a new elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District announced Wednesday night that the “Moving Forward Foundation” held its second meeting on plans for the new school. The building is promised to be a new...
UVALDE, TX
KSAT 12

After fumbled Uvalde shooting response, Texas senator wants to make it easier to sue law enforcement officers

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde, said Tuesday that he is leading legislation to make it easier for families of the Robb Elementary School shooting victims to sue the state and police officers over the botched law enforcement response.
UVALDE, TX
US105

Belton, Texas Police Respond To Two Incidents In Central Texas

Belton Law Enforcement on Thursday were tasked with handling two separate calls on Thursday January 19th, 2023. Both of the calls to officers took place in the 5:00 hour of the evening. First Call To Law Enforcement. According to a release from the city, officers received a call at approximately...
BELTON, TX
KWTX

Police pursuit ends with vehicle crashing into power pole in Belton

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A police pursuit ended into a vehicle crashing into a power pole in Belton Sunday morning. A Bell County Sheriff’s Department deputy attempted a traffic stop at 11:23 a.m. Jan. 22 after witnessing a traffic violation leading to the vehicle to flee from authorities. A...
BELTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy