Student found with gun at Bandera Middle School, district confirms
SAN ANTONIO — A student was found with a gun at Bandera Middle School Wednesday morning, Bandera ISD confirmed in a letter to parents. The district said a student was reported to be in possession of an 'antique-type' firearm which was inside of the student's backpack. The school administration took the student into their custody and law enforcement was called.
The four-day school week: Has Academy ISD sparked a trend in other Central Texas schools?
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After Academy ISD’s recent announcement to move to a four-day school week in the 2023-2024 school year, other Central Texas schools are weighing in on whether they’ll make the same decision. KWTX spoke with districts in Killeen, Temple, Copperas Cove, Waco, Salado and Jarrell....
FAMILY OF A&M STUDENT AWARDED $69 MILLION IN DAMAGES
The family of a Texas A&M student that was killed in a hit-and-run incident has been awarded $69 million in damages. According to a report by KBTX-TV, court documents show that a Brazos County Jury awarded the large sum to the family of Carly Beatty. On September 15, 2019, Beatty,...
Former Uvalde principal dropped from major lawsuit
UVALDE, Texas — A former Uvalde principal was dropped as a party to a major lawsuit filed by victims' families in the wake of the Robb Elementary mass shooting in May. Mandy Gutierrez was the principal of Robb the day a gunman stormed into the school and killed 19 students and two teachers. Back in August, Uvalde CISD announced Gutierrez would shift to the position of assistant director of special education for the district.
Two people die in accident on bridge in Zavala County
SAN ANTONIO — Two people have died in an accident on a bridge in Zavala County Wednesday morning. The accident happened at the Nueces County bridge along Highway 83 by the Zavala County line at about 4:15 a.m. Zavala County officials posted on Facebook that two fatalities were reported...
Arrest made in Temple shooting
Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Temple Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that took place Wednesday morning. The victim is in critical condition at a hospital. Police say officers arrested the suspect, 30-year-old Donovan Alsum of Killeen, at his home without incident. Officers were called to the 3800...
Buried fetus discovered in Brenham was legally released to mother, police say
The Brenham Police Department said Monday, the "persons of interest" voluntarily came to their police department to talk to investigators.
Possible explosive found at scene of vehicle accident
LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (FOX 44) – A possible explosive was discovered in Lacy Lakeview as police officers were investigating a vehicle accident. The officers were called to the single-vehicle accident on Tuesday afternoon, which occurred in the 1100 block of E. Crest Drive. While working this accident, a small object resembling a possible explosive was discovered.
Major accident on Nueces Bridge leaves two dead, others injured
UVALDE, Texas - A major accident on Highway 83 South has left two people dead near the Nueces River Bridge. According to Uvalde County Constable Emmanuel Zamora, the accident happened around 4 a.m. near the Zavala County Line and La Pryor Crossing. The car crashed on the bridge and EMS...
Uvalde educator falsely accused of leaving door open shares her journey to healing
NEW YORK — Seven months after she was working at a Texas elementary school the day a shooter killed 19 students and two teachers, Emilia "Amy" Marin sat down one Tuesday afternoon to read dozens of letters that had arrived from all over the country. "I saw your story,"...
A Human Fetus Was Found By Police Officers In A Texas Park & It Was In A Shallow Grave
Police authorities are investigating the discovery of what appears to be a small human fetus inside a shallow grave located at a park in the city of Brenham, Texas, a community located a little over 70 miles away from Houston. Officers with the Brenham Police Department met with potential witnesses...
Wednesday Study Club has January workday
Twelve members of the Wednesday Study Club met on Jan. 11 in the Memorial Room of the D Brown Library to work on several projects. Members discussed when to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the D Brown Library in 2024 and what preparations need to be planned. President Pat Runcie will begin the task of determining committees to make those preparations. Carol Stock and Sheryl Fuchs continued the task of identifying pictures donated from The Rosebud News. Doris Hoelscher brought a large football team picture to be included in the football albums created by Mary Ann Mitchell. Other pictures will be on display at the Golden Years Reunion where attendees are welcome to take identified pictures. Members of the Book Committee, Candy Fikes, Judy Smith, and Mary Frances Glass, met with Librarian Kelly Hughes to review possible book purchases. Other members, Ann Sonntag, Mary Ann Mitchell, Pat Runcie, Pam Parcus, and Norma Burns continued preparing Valentine cards for the William R. Courtney Texas State Veterans Home and the Rosebud Heritage House. The workday completed at noon.
Remembering World War II veteran and long-time Bryan businessman
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - World War II veteran and long-time Bryan resident and builder, Joe Ferreri died at 103 years old. His daughter shared the news Monday morning on Facebook. Ferreri built a high rise in Bryan-College Station in 1980. He told KBTX at the time that it was the...
New Uvalde elementary school to replace Robb Elementary School
UVALDE, TX. (KGNS) - Design plans are released for a new elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District announced Wednesday night that the “Moving Forward Foundation” held its second meeting on plans for the new school. The building is promised to be a new...
After fumbled Uvalde shooting response, Texas senator wants to make it easier to sue law enforcement officers
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde, said Tuesday that he is leading legislation to make it easier for families of the Robb Elementary School shooting victims to sue the state and police officers over the botched law enforcement response.
Belton, Texas Police Respond To Two Incidents In Central Texas
Belton Law Enforcement on Thursday were tasked with handling two separate calls on Thursday January 19th, 2023. Both of the calls to officers took place in the 5:00 hour of the evening. First Call To Law Enforcement. According to a release from the city, officers received a call at approximately...
Ascension confirms layoffs in Texas
Ascension Seton is one of the Austin region's top employers with over 11,000 employees, according to the Austin Chamber of Commerce's May 2022 employee update.
Police pursuit ends with vehicle crashing into power pole in Belton
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A police pursuit ended into a vehicle crashing into a power pole in Belton Sunday morning. A Bell County Sheriff’s Department deputy attempted a traffic stop at 11:23 a.m. Jan. 22 after witnessing a traffic violation leading to the vehicle to flee from authorities. A...
Employees say they have worked without pay, concerned about a larger impact
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Local employees with a company based out of San Antonio have been reaching out to KBTX saying they have worked without pay since the beginning of the year. Water Energy Services has locations all over the Brazos Valley, including in Bryan and College Station. Andre...
Two men arrested in Texas after high-speed chase for smuggling illegal immigrants
Two men were arrested in Texas for human smuggling after a DPS Trooper found six illegal immigrants in their car. The illegal immigrants were turned over to Border Patrol.
