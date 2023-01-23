ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones County, TX

2 dead, 1 injured after murder-suicide incident in Jones County

By Erica Garner
 2 days ago

JONES COUNTY, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Two people were killed and another was injured during a murder-suicide incident in Jones County Saturday.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office reports two adult males were found deceased, and an adult female was injured at a location in the southeast portion of the County. A juvenile was also present but not harmed.

First responders transported the adult female to Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene, where she was alert and responsive. Her current condition is not known at this time.

No further information, including the identities of the victims or suspect involved, has been released.

