Daniel Barkey, 66, of Estes Park passed away on November 11, 2022. He was born October 24, 1956 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Boyd and Lois (Schachenmeier) Barkey. Dan started an antiques and collectables business in 1987. As an artist, he designed and built unique furniture for 35 years. His greatest joy was walking around town with his beloved golden retrievers and hiding random acts of art for people to find. Dan would hope that if you happen to find one of his hidden objects that you would take a moment to appreciate the artist in all of us and the surreal beauty that is Estes Park.

ESTES PARK, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO