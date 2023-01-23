ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estes Park, CO

Outreach And Networking Make Good Things Happen

As Mayor, one of my favorite tasks is engaging in outreach and networking that benefits of the townspeople of Estes Park. I derive great satisfaction from building relationships that are mutually beneficial for all parties. I have come to understand that outreach is an essential first step in building such relationships.
Colleen Adele Estes Cassell

The incredible story of our sweet mother, Colleen Adele Estes Cassell, continued on to its heavenly chapter on January 17th, 2023 when she passed on peacefully, ten days after her 85th birthday. Colleen was a truly joyful person. The life she lived was such that we should all aspire to...
Daniel Barkey

Daniel Barkey, 66, of Estes Park passed away on November 11, 2022. He was born October 24, 1956 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Boyd and Lois (Schachenmeier) Barkey. Dan started an antiques and collectables business in 1987. As an artist, he designed and built unique furniture for 35 years. His greatest joy was walking around town with his beloved golden retrievers and hiding random acts of art for people to find. Dan would hope that if you happen to find one of his hidden objects that you would take a moment to appreciate the artist in all of us and the surreal beauty that is Estes Park.
Denver Bishop Blames ‘Transgender Ideology’ for Fewer Number of Churchgoers

Denver Archbishop Samuel J Aquila hosted a Memorial Mass Sunday to mark what would have been the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision. People filtered into the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception at midday, waiting for the 12:30 Mass to begin. During his sermon, Aquila targeted Critical...
Colorado's most famous nature photographer donates life work to public domain

For the past eight months at his home in the Summit County hills, John Fielder spent most every morning and afternoon sifting through photographs tucked away for decades. They were transparencies from his years of hauling heavy film equipment deep into Colorado's backcountry. The transparencies needed paring down — duplicates in which the exposure and/or contrast wasn't quite right. Fielder estimated copies to number around 150,000, with another 50,000 or so from his digital days after 2008.
The Dinerstein Companies Announces Development Plans for Atlas Longmont

The Dinerstein Companies, a Houston-Based full–service real estate and development company, announced today the plans for its newest Atlas branded property, Atlas Longmont, a 371–unit apartment community located in Longmont. “We are excited to introduce our new Atlas brand under The Dinerstein Companies,” said Josh Vasbinder, West Coast...
Two Colorado Cities Make List of Best Places to Visit in U.S.

How could you not want to visit Colorado? From charming mountain towns to dashing city sites to calming countrysides, the Centennial State has tons to offer. However, two Colorado cities might really be worth a trip — at least according to the travel website TripsToDiscover. The platform recently published...
This Is Colorado's Most Expensive College

Going to college is a big decision. Not only does having a diploma open more doors for you in the job market, but it's also really expensive. Tuition keeps going up every academic year, and that's not including the cost of textbooks, meal plans, room and board, extracurricular activities, and other expenses to worry about.
Regal Cinemas Closing Two Colorado Theater Locations

At least 39 more Regal Cinemas movie theaters are closing across the nation including two in Colorado. The COVID-19 pandemic was devastating to the movie industry and it's possible it will never fully recover. Cineworld, the parent company of Regal filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy four months ago and is closing 39 more theater locations across the country.
Poke brand opens 1st Colorado restaurant

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Colorado has a new option for Hawaiian-inspired poke. Fast-casual brand Pokeworks has opened its first location in Colorado in Greenwood Village. Pokeworks held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday at the location, inside the Belleview Promenade shopping center at 8000 E. Belleview Ave. The new restaurant will be open everyday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Whole Foods Market Will be the New Grocery In Loveland – Exciting or No?

Lovelanders have been wanting and needing a new grocery store on the east side of town for years. If proposed plans go through, we'll have... Whole Foods. Is it one of those "be careful what you ask for.." things or is it the best possible outcome Loveland could have hoped for? Would a Safeway or King Soopers had been a better choice, or is Whole Foods Market "on point?'
LOVELAND, CO

