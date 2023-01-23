Read full article on original website
California in Shock After Two Consecutive Mass Shootings Leave Multiple DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinCalifornia State
Zach and Madison Were Preparing for Their Wedding When He Was Diagnosed With Cancer. But the Couple Didn’t Let that WinGochi EzFort Collins, CO
Trails north of Nederland to close for slash pile burningMatt WhittakerBoulder County, CO
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
NWS predicts rough Wednesday morning travel after "impactful snow storm" Tuesday evening.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
estesparknews.com
Outreach And Networking Make Good Things Happen
As Mayor, one of my favorite tasks is engaging in outreach and networking that benefits of the townspeople of Estes Park. I derive great satisfaction from building relationships that are mutually beneficial for all parties. I have come to understand that outreach is an essential first step in building such relationships.
estesparknews.com
Colleen Adele Estes Cassell
The incredible story of our sweet mother, Colleen Adele Estes Cassell, continued on to its heavenly chapter on January 17th, 2023 when she passed on peacefully, ten days after her 85th birthday. Colleen was a truly joyful person. The life she lived was such that we should all aspire to...
estesparknews.com
Daniel Barkey
Daniel Barkey, 66, of Estes Park passed away on November 11, 2022. He was born October 24, 1956 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Boyd and Lois (Schachenmeier) Barkey. Dan started an antiques and collectables business in 1987. As an artist, he designed and built unique furniture for 35 years. His greatest joy was walking around town with his beloved golden retrievers and hiding random acts of art for people to find. Dan would hope that if you happen to find one of his hidden objects that you would take a moment to appreciate the artist in all of us and the surreal beauty that is Estes Park.
Do People in Ft Collins Actually Know What Cache la Poudre Means?
Governor Jared Polis tweeted a bit of a pop quiz the other day... To be fair, he never really followed up with an answer and let's just say I don't have the patience to count. So I Googled it, and still couldn't come up with a correct answer. BUT... I...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Denver Bishop Blames ‘Transgender Ideology’ for Fewer Number of Churchgoers
Denver Archbishop Samuel J Aquila hosted a Memorial Mass Sunday to mark what would have been the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision. People filtered into the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception at midday, waiting for the 12:30 Mass to begin. During his sermon, Aquila targeted Critical...
Colorado's most famous nature photographer donates life work to public domain
For the past eight months at his home in the Summit County hills, John Fielder spent most every morning and afternoon sifting through photographs tucked away for decades. They were transparencies from his years of hauling heavy film equipment deep into Colorado's backcountry. The transparencies needed paring down — duplicates in which the exposure and/or contrast wasn't quite right. Fielder estimated copies to number around 150,000, with another 50,000 or so from his digital days after 2008.
milehighcre.com
The Dinerstein Companies Announces Development Plans for Atlas Longmont
The Dinerstein Companies, a Houston-Based full–service real estate and development company, announced today the plans for its newest Atlas branded property, Atlas Longmont, a 371–unit apartment community located in Longmont. “We are excited to introduce our new Atlas brand under The Dinerstein Companies,” said Josh Vasbinder, West Coast...
Denver drops list of the top 10 library books
The Denver Public Library released their list of most popular books in 2022, with the top 4 having over 1,500 digital checkouts each.
This Colorado Building Was Named The Ugliest In The State
Travel A Lot spilled the tea on every state's ugliest building, from administrative offices to popular museums.
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
EDITORIAL: Drifters endanger Colorado communities
It is of course a relief to know that the man who committed a brutal attack on a woman along a bike path in Aurora — and had attacked another woman who was bicycling with her children — will spend at least some of the next 25 years in prison.
Two Colorado Cities Make List of Best Places to Visit in U.S.
How could you not want to visit Colorado? From charming mountain towns to dashing city sites to calming countrysides, the Centennial State has tons to offer. However, two Colorado cities might really be worth a trip — at least according to the travel website TripsToDiscover. The platform recently published...
Popular Colorado BBQ Festival Is Back For Summer Of 2023
It's been a cold winter so far in Colorado thus far, but when summer returns, things will heat up again for this long-standing Colorado Bar-B-Que event. We can already smell it... Popular Colorado BBQ Event Returns For The Summer Of 2023. It's 30 degrees outside as I write this, with...
This Popular Colorado Restaurant Closed Its Doors On Another Location
A popular Colorado homestyle restaurant has closed down another local location. Only eight locations remain across Colorado as of now. How long will those last?. Popular Colorado Restaurant Chain Closes Another Location. 2023 is off to an interesting start as far as business owners are concerned. Popular restaurants and businesses...
iheart.com
This Is Colorado's Most Expensive College
Going to college is a big decision. Not only does having a diploma open more doors for you in the job market, but it's also really expensive. Tuition keeps going up every academic year, and that's not including the cost of textbooks, meal plans, room and board, extracurricular activities, and other expenses to worry about.
Regal Cinemas Closing Two Colorado Theater Locations
At least 39 more Regal Cinemas movie theaters are closing across the nation including two in Colorado. The COVID-19 pandemic was devastating to the movie industry and it's possible it will never fully recover. Cineworld, the parent company of Regal filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy four months ago and is closing 39 more theater locations across the country.
Poke brand opens 1st Colorado restaurant
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Colorado has a new option for Hawaiian-inspired poke. Fast-casual brand Pokeworks has opened its first location in Colorado in Greenwood Village. Pokeworks held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday at the location, inside the Belleview Promenade shopping center at 8000 E. Belleview Ave. The new restaurant will be open everyday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Whole Foods Market Will be the New Grocery In Loveland – Exciting or No?
Lovelanders have been wanting and needing a new grocery store on the east side of town for years. If proposed plans go through, we'll have... Whole Foods. Is it one of those "be careful what you ask for.." things or is it the best possible outcome Loveland could have hoped for? Would a Safeway or King Soopers had been a better choice, or is Whole Foods Market "on point?'
Do you recognize this Boulder pot thief suspect?
A man recently allegedly stole several marijuana plants from a facility and police are looking for him after recovering some of the products.
Is the Best Gas Station Pizza Ever Finally Coming to Ft Collins?
Depends on who you ask about their preference for gas station pizza and which chain is their favorite, but if their answer is "Kum & Go," then yes, the best gas station pizza ever is finally coming to Fort Collins. The Iowa-based convenience store and gas station has more than...
